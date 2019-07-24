Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rumorpile: Is Nissan Preparing to Announce Huge Job Cuts?

      ...as profits plummet, job huge job cuts could be coming...

    Rumor has it that that Nissan is about to report that its first-quarter profit fell by nearly 90%. Nissan has yet to recover from the financial scandal caused by Carlos Ghosn.  Additionally, years of chasing volume over profits in the U.S. has damaged the brand, requiring heavy discount and cheap financing to move metal. Investors are also worried that the alliance with Renault is breaking down.  Friction with France's Renault over the failed merger with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has brought tensions between the two companies to an all-time high.

    Reports are that due to the falling profits, Nissan will be cutting up to 10,000 jobs, primarily in Asia and South America.  In doing so, Nissan would join the ranks of Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Honda, and others with global layoffs in the five digit range. Nissan/Infiniti sales in the US are down 8.9 percent year to date as of June. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    daves87rs

    Would suck for sure. Wanna see them recover and keep fighting here....

     

    It is the start of very tough times for all....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Welcome to the global recession start. Expect job cuts in many countries world wide of basic worker assembly line jobs to manual labor day jobs. 

    Time for the world to take a break and focus on reduction of debt. This is going to hurt many.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Welcome to the global recession start. Expect job cuts in many countries world wide of basic worker assembly line jobs to manual labor day jobs. 

    Time for the world to take a break and focus on reduction of debt. This is going to hurt many.

    A LOT of companies can stand to reduce debt, especially financial ones.  Our Government(s) too could stand a debt diet.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    7 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    Would suck for sure. Wanna see them recover and keep fighting here....

     

    It is the start of very tough times for all....

    They would need to improve their infotainment systems (especially at Infiniti) first.

    As for the question posed: Absolutely they will announce big job cuts.  Shareholders are never satisfied until all revenue = profits.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford's Q2 Net Income Fell 86 Percent on One Time Charges
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's second quarter 2019 income fell 86 percent to just $148 million.  The result is largely due to one-time charges related to its restructuring of operations globally.  Excluding the one-time items, Ford's income before interest and taxes fell just 2% to $1.65 billion.  Global revenue was flat year over year at $38.9 billion.
      The charges are primary caused by plant closures in Europe and South America. Ford has said it would cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2020.  Ford's sales in the US have fallen 7 percent, including a large decline in Ford Explorer sales as the company moves the nameplate to a new rear wheel drive platform. Ford CEO Jim Hackett said that the changover was a "bigger endeavor" than overhauling the F-150 to an aluminum body. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford's Q2 Net Income Fell 86 Percent on One Time Charges
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's second quarter 2019 income fell 86 percent to just $148 million.  The result is largely due to one-time charges related to its restructuring of operations globally.  Excluding the one-time items, Ford's income before interest and taxes fell just 2% to $1.65 billion.  Global revenue was flat year over year at $38.9 billion.
      The charges are primary caused by plant closures in Europe and South America. Ford has said it would cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2020.  Ford's sales in the US have fallen 7 percent, including a large decline in Ford Explorer sales as the company moves the nameplate to a new rear wheel drive platform. Ford CEO Jim Hackett said that the changover was a "bigger endeavor" than overhauling the F-150 to an aluminum body. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Nissan ProPilot 2.0 Rolling Out in Japan, US Has To Wait
      By Drew Dowdell
      Nissan is releasing the next version of ProPilot in Japan in the fall of 2019 on the new Nissan Skyline (Infiniti G50 to us Yanks), but here in the U.S., we'll need to wait a bit longer while the system undergoes further testing and mapping of the US highway system.
      ProPilot 2.0 makes a big jump in autonomous driving capability, the biggest of which is true hands-off highway driving. The system can switch lanes and pass cars, but those moves require a hands on approach from the driver. ProPilot 2.0 also takes orders from the Navigation system, while using seven cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 sonar sensors to pilot the car.  The system will only work on highways where the roads have been mapped in 3D High-Definition.  Japan's more compact nature means that most of the roads there have already been scanned.  The US, with its wide open space will take longer to map. 
      Currently ProPilot Assist (1.0) is offered only on the Leaf, Rogue, Rogue Sport, and Altima. In the US, 60 percent of Leaf buyers and 40 percent of Rogue buyers opt for the 1.0 version of the system.   Eventually Nissan wants to expand ProPilot to 20 models. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan ProPilot 2.0 Rolling Out in Japan, US Has To Wait
      By Drew Dowdell
      Nissan is releasing the next version of ProPilot in Japan in the fall of 2019 on the new Nissan Skyline (Infiniti G50 to us Yanks), but here in the U.S., we'll need to wait a bit longer while the system undergoes further testing and mapping of the US highway system.
      ProPilot 2.0 makes a big jump in autonomous driving capability, the biggest of which is true hands-off highway driving. The system can switch lanes and pass cars, but those moves require a hands on approach from the driver. ProPilot 2.0 also takes orders from the Navigation system, while using seven cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 sonar sensors to pilot the car.  The system will only work on highways where the roads have been mapped in 3D High-Definition.  Japan's more compact nature means that most of the roads there have already been scanned.  The US, with its wide open space will take longer to map. 
      Currently ProPilot Assist (1.0) is offered only on the Leaf, Rogue, Rogue Sport, and Altima. In the US, 60 percent of Leaf buyers and 40 percent of Rogue buyers opt for the 1.0 version of the system.   Eventually Nissan wants to expand ProPilot to 20 models. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for June 2019 of 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Sales of Nissan NV commercial vans set a June record with 1,706 units sold, up 10 percent. NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,737 units, up 1.2 percent, and set a June record. Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units. Frontier truck sales rose to 7,346 units, up 7 percent. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+16 percent), Pathfinder (+8 percent) and Versa (+7 percent). *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s June sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2019 had 26 selling days, while June 2018 had 27 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      JUNE
      JUNE
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      113,665
      134,398
      -15.4
      653,978
      708,525
      -7.7
      Versa
      8,882
      7,745
      14.7
      48,700
      45,684
      6.6
      Sentra
      21,224
      20,572
      3.2
      109,899
      115,676
      -5.0
      Altima
      16,548
      26,956
      -38.6
      108,777
      123,792
      -12.1
      Maxima
      2,079
      4,504
      -53.8
      16,795
      24,052
      -30.2
      LEAF
      1,156
      1,367
      -15.4
      6,008
      6,659
      -9.8
      Juke
      0
      41
      -100.0
      10
      652
      -98.5
      370Z
      230
      363
      -36.6
      1,252
      1,949
      -35.8
      GT-R
      30
      60
      -50.0
      174
      304
      -42.8
      Total Car
      50,149
      61,608
      -18.6
      291,615
      318,768
      -8.5
      Kicks
      7,236
      563
      1185.3
      29,263
      563
      n/a
      Frontier
      7,346
      6,856
      7.1
      39,322
      41,701
      -5.7
      Titan
      2,665
      4,121
      -35.3
      18,026
      23,294
      -22.6
      Pathfinder
      6,494
      6,736
      -3.6
      36,312
      33,702
      7.7
      Armada
      2,505
      5,434
      -53.9
      18,713
      18,445
      1.5
      Rogue
      28,694
      37,004
      -22.5
      175,267
      215,202
      -18.6
      Murano
      5,133
      8,806
      -41.7
      25,972
      38,800
      -33.1
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,706
      1,553
      9.9
      9,536
      8,248
      15.6
      NV200
      1,737
      1,717
      1.2
      9,952
      9,800
      1.6
      Total Truck
      63,516
      72,790
      -12.7
      362,363
      389,757
      -7.0
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      JUNE
      JUNE
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,839
      10,698
      -8.0
      63,058
      72,170
      -12.6
      Infiniti Q50
      2,042
      2,631
      -22.4
      14,337
      19,157
      -25.2
      Infiniti Q60
      359
      591
      -39.3
      2,402
      4,692
      -48.8
      Infiniti Q70
      183
      364
      -49.7
      1,693
      2,517
      -32.7
      Infiniti QX30
      290
      656
      -55.8
      2,449
      4,814
      -49.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,799
      1,710
      5.2
      8,724
      9,066
      -3.8
      Infiniti QX60
      3,133
      3,382
      -7.4
      22,836
      22,176
      3.0
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      65
      -100.0
      6
      806
      -99.3
      Infiniti QX80
      2,033
      1,299
      56.5
      10,611
      8,942
      18.7
      Total Car
      2,584
      3,586
      -27.9
      18,432
      26,366
      -30.1
      Total Truck
      7,255
      7,112
      2.0
      44,626
      45,804
      -2.6
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      JUNE
      JUNE
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      123,504
      145,096
      -14.9
      717,036
      780,695
      -8.2
      Total Car
      52,733
      65,194
      -19.1
      310,047
      345,134
      -10.2
      Total Truck
      70,771
      79,902
      -11.4
      406,989
      435,561
      -6.6
      Selling days
      26
      27
       
      153
      154
       
       
      # # #

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...