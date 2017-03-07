  • Sign in to follow this  
    Porsche Mission E To Cost Less than Panamera

    By William Maley

      • Porsche's chairman says Mission E will cost less than the Panamera

    Porsche's upcoming Mission E is an important vehicle for the brand and they want to give the best shot of succeeding. To do this, the German sports car builder is planning to price it to compete in a "segment below the Panamera".

    This information comes to us from Porsche's chairman Oliver Blume. Speaking with Drive.com.au, Blume says the model will be offered in various power outputs (something akin to other Porsche models like the 911 and Cayenne).

    "We're thinking of different options. There will be more than one model, with different levels of power." said Blume.

    Considering the Panamera begins at $85,000, we wouldn't be surprised if Porsche prices the Mission E around the $65 to $75,000 mark.

    Previously, Porsche has said the initial Mission E would have an output of 600 horsepower and a range of 300 miles. 

    Source: Drive.com.au

    dfelt

    Have to say this is the first Porsche that would make me want to consider buying one. I am excited that this will spawn a whole family of products. 2 & 4 door, convertible, etc.

    MissionE1.jpg

    MissionE2.png

    MissionE3.jpg

    Love those Suicide Doors!!! :metal: This should be used in the Matrix reboot movies.

