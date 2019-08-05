Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ram 1500 Classic to Live On

      ...fills in for a midsize...

    The Ram Classic could live on indefinitely as long as it make business sense says FCA CEO Michael Manley.  At an investors meeting, Manley suggested that it might even get an update. Ram recently introduced a new Warlock package on the 1500 Classic, indicating their willingness to invest in the aging platform.

    Ram currently doesn't have a mid-size offering in its stable, and without one on the horizon, the Ram 1500 Classic fills the niche of a lower priced truck.  The base Tradesman model rings up at $29,340 and can be configured all the way up to a Big Horn with a 5.7 liter Hemi V8 at $46,240. That contrasts with the new Ram 1500 which starts at $35,135.

    One thing keeping the Classic around has done is allowed the RAM to creep ahead of the Chevrolet Silverado in the truck sales race, moving to the number two spot in market share for this class of truck. 

     

    Source: Motor Trend

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Even a decade old, it's still a good looking design compared to GM and Ford's overwrought uglies, IMO...

    So true, would take this over the Chevrolet or Ford current look, I do like the current GMC though.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Yeah, it has aged well enough they could and probably should keep it around for a couple more years and maybe even drop the price here and there in the next couple of years to fill that mid-size void even better. If they could do that they would make buying a mid-size almost idiotic when a Ram 1500 could be bought for almost the same price. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    RAM still needs a midsize pickup because not everyone wants or needs a full sized pickup truck, regardless of price.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    25 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Jeep Gladiator.

    It's premium priced w/ a small bed, though..they need a mainstream midsizer like the Colorado or Ranger. 

    • Like 1
    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Ram is too big

    Gladiator has too small of a bed

    Let's try and fill every little niche and see how long it takes to start cutting products because they're cut too thin. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    It's premium priced w/ a small bed, though..they need a mainstream midsizer like the Colorado or Ranger. 

    I would question that the mid size market needs full size beds. When looking at what the bulk of the beds being bought on mid size trucks, Jeep Gladiator even being a premium mid size truck with the smallest bed will and should do well in sales.

    I think the 6' or 5'6" beds will be the bulk of sales especially on the crewcab models.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    22 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Ram is too big

    Gladiator has too small of a bed

    Let's try and fill every little niche and see how long it takes to start cutting products because they're cut too thin. 

    :lol: Sounds like the german brands you speak of. :P 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    There is definitely a need for a midsize RAM pickup along the lines of a Colorado or Ranger. They should probably start with the Gladiator frame as a base. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    :lol: Sounds like the german brands you speak of. :P 

    You read my mind. That was 100% what I was thinking. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I don't think there is a need for it as long the there is a Ram 1500 Classic. There are probably enough incentives on the Classic that there is only like $1000 difference in a Ranger(with little to no incentives) for a similarly equipped Ram 1500. 

    XLT Ranger w/ 4WD and crew cab: $34,295

    Express 1500 Classic w/ 4WD and quad cab: $37,345

    The 1500 is showing rebates/incentives for a final price of $34,540 before even meeting a dealership. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I don't think there is a need for it as long the there is a Ram 1500 Classic. There are probably enough incentives on the Classic that there is only like $1000 difference in a Ranger(with little to no incentives) for a similarly equipped Ram 1500. 

    XLT Ranger w/ 4WD and crew cab: $34,295

    Express 1500 Classic w/ 4WD and quad cab: $37,345

    The 1500 is showing rebates/incentives for a final price of $34,540 before even meeting a dealership. 

    There are people who are limited by the size of vehicle they can have or don't want a truck that large. They can be pretty cumbersome to roll around a city. That's where a mid-size truck would come in. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I know that. I just don't think, if they're on the same lot, there are enough of those people strictly hampered by size. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I know that. I just don't think, if they're on the same lot, there are enough of those people strictly hampered by size. 

    Uh... The Tacoma, Colorado, Canyon, Ranger, Frontier have a different take on that. The 5 of them have sold 275,515 as of the half year report.  It's not as big as the big trucks, no, but it's still nothing to sneeze at. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    RAM still needs a midsize pickup because not everyone wants or needs a full sized pickup truck, regardless of price.

    That said- the current Colorado is the same size as a Silverado from the ‘90s- its not like its anywhere near S-10 size anymore. This adage is commonly repeated, yet I question if theres really that many people who couldnt handle a Silverado other than ‘don’t want to’ (as opposed to ‘inability’).

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Uh... The Tacoma, Colorado, Canyon, Ranger, Frontier have a different take on that. The 5 of them have sold 275,515 as of the half year report.  It's not as big as the big trucks, no, but it's still nothing to sneeze at. 

    You're excluding the fact that, in this case, there would also be a half ton priced almost exactly the same on the same lot.

    Those you just listed all have half tons priced like "regular" half tons on the same lot. Ram would have two trucks priced very very similarly and one is small and one is big. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    You're excluding the fact that, in this case, there would also be a half ton priced almost exactly the same on the same lot.

    Those you just listed all have half tons priced like "regular" half tons on the same lot. Ram would have two trucks priced very very similarly and one is small and one is big. 

    I don't think we're following each other.  The Classic would get canceled in favor of a true mid-size truck.  The Colorado starts as low as $22k and no half-ton comes close to that. I would expect a base Ram mid-size (lets call it a Dakota) to be priced accordingly. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    That said- the current Colorado is the same size as a Silverado from the ‘90s- its not like its anywhere near S-10 size anymore. This adage is commonly repeated, yet I question if theres really that many people who couldnt handle a Silverado other than ‘don’t want to’ (as opposed to ‘inability’).

    I say there are PLENTY of people who are in the inability  camp that drive full size pickups that are fairly new and beat to hell as they cannot seem to avoid hitting things, opening doors and smacking things and rubbing against the curb and my all time favorite observation is the plethora of Morons that cannot seem to PARK said full size pickups in a parking spot.

    Wish the auto companies would give the trucks better turning radius too while I am on my soapbox.

    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't think we're following each other.  The Classic would get canceled in favor of a true mid-size truck.  The Colorado starts as low as $22k and no half-ton comes close to that. I would expect a base Ram mid-size (lets call it a Dakota) to be priced accordingly. 

    Remember when Toyota advertised on their 1/2 ton to 1 ton mini pickup trucks to show that you did not need a full size to do the job. Those trucks sold big time.

    Bet GM could gain additional sales if they did a 1/2, 3/4 and 1 ton mid size pickup.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I don't think there is a need for it as long the there is a Ram 1500 Classic.

    This is what I said that you responded to. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    59 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't think we're following each other.  The Classic would get canceled in favor of a true mid-size truck.  The Colorado starts as low as $22k and no half-ton comes close to that. I would expect a base Ram mid-size (lets call it a Dakota) to be priced accordingly. 

    Read above quote.

    The 22k Colorado is a fleet truck and you know that.. 

    That is why when I price matched both trucks I went up one trim level to the majority bought trims. 

    You go up one trim package and add 4WD and that 22k Colorado is 32k just like that(with the 3.6 because that 2.5 is garbage).

    A 2.5 Colorado that isn't in work truck guise is like the mystical 2.0T CT6. 

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Read above quote.

    The 22k Colorado is a fleet truck and you know that.. 

    That is why when I price matched both trucks I went up one trim level to the majority bought trims. 

    You go up one trim package and add 4WD and that 22k Colorado is 32k just like that(with the 3.6 because that 2.5 is garbage).

    A 2.5 Colorado that isn't in work truck guise is like the mystical 2.0T CT6. 

     

    The same thought process applies to the Ram Classic.  At the under $30k mark, all you're getting is a 4x2 Tradesman single cab with the V6. Start adding the stuff you added and you're up over $36k.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Yeah, for pretty dang close to the same money, you get a 1500 Classic or a mid-sizer. 

    I showed you the Ranger/1500 Classic comparison above. w/o incentives, $34.3 vs $37.4. 

    You know damn well if you add the 5.7 to that for $2000 the dealers will do the whole, "for only $33 a month you can get the V8." 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Ram is too big

    Gladiator has too small of a bed

    Let's try and fill every little niche and see how long it takes to start cutting products because they're cut too thin. 

    Never mind the overpriced nature of the Gladiator. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: Chrysler Voyager To Replace Dodge Grand Caravan
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Dodge Caravan is one of the vehicles that helped saved Chrysler Corporation in the 1980s. Introduced in November 1983, the Caravan, along with the Plymouth Voyager, was based on the K-Car platform championed by Lee Iaccoca.  Chrysler recently re-introduced the Voyager under the Chrysler brand as the low cost entry into the minivan market. The Voyager is a low cost version of the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan that was introduced in 2016.  Dodge continued production of the Grand Caravan as the low-cost model while the Pacifica aims for higher end customers.
      The Voyager, starting at $26,958, will come in three trims, L, LX, and LXi, the last one reserved for fleet buyers. Chrysler has previously taken this two-prong approach of Voyager being the value option and Town & Country being the premium offering during the 2001 - 2007 time frame. Voyager production begins in August 2019 at Chrysler's Windsor Ontario plant and will run alongside the Grand Caravan for now.
      If you're looking for a Grand Caravan, you have some time left.  The Grand Caravan is scheduled to go out of production in May 2020. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler Voyager To Replace Dodge Grand Caravan
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Dodge Caravan is one of the vehicles that helped saved Chrysler Corporation in the 1980s. Introduced in November 1983, the Caravan, along with the Plymouth Voyager, was based on the K-Car platform championed by Lee Iaccoca.  Chrysler recently re-introduced the Voyager under the Chrysler brand as the low cost entry into the minivan market. The Voyager is a low cost version of the Chrysler Pacifica Minivan that was introduced in 2016.  Dodge continued production of the Grand Caravan as the low-cost model while the Pacifica aims for higher end customers.
      The Voyager, starting at $26,958, will come in three trims, L, LX, and LXi, the last one reserved for fleet buyers. Chrysler has previously taken this two-prong approach of Voyager being the value option and Town & Country being the premium offering during the 2001 - 2007 time frame. Voyager production begins in August 2019 at Chrysler's Windsor Ontario plant and will run alongside the Grand Caravan for now.
      If you're looking for a Grand Caravan, you have some time left.  The Grand Caravan is scheduled to go out of production in May 2020. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Golf AllTrack To End Production
      By Drew Dowdell
      The march towards majority SUVs continues on and the two newest casualties are the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack. As we predicted a month ago, Volkswagen will end production of the two vehicles in the 2019 model year, though in the case of the Alltrack, production will be extended to December. 
      Volkswagen says that with 50 percent of their sales being SUVs, consumer tastes have shifted strongly to SUVs, and VW is responding by releasing three new SUVs over the next 2 years.  First up, will be a 5-seater Atlas Cross Sport being unveiled later this year, then the ID.CROZZ electric SUV early next year, and a just announced SUV to slot below the Tiguan is planned for 2021.  While Volkswagen says their new ID EV platform can be used for bodystyles of the past, apparently the station wagon is not one planned. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Golf AllTrack To End Production
      By Drew Dowdell
      The march towards majority SUVs continues on and the two newest casualties are the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack. As we predicted a month ago, Volkswagen will end production of the two vehicles in the 2019 model year, though in the case of the Alltrack, production will be extended to December. 
      Volkswagen says that with 50 percent of their sales being SUVs, consumer tastes have shifted strongly to SUVs, and VW is responding by releasing three new SUVs over the next 2 years.  First up, will be a 5-seater Atlas Cross Sport being unveiled later this year, then the ID.CROZZ electric SUV early next year, and a just announced SUV to slot below the Tiguan is planned for 2021.  While Volkswagen says their new ID EV platform can be used for bodystyles of the past, apparently the station wagon is not one planned. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ram News: Ram EcoDiesel is Back
      By Drew Dowdell
      After a brief hiatus, Ram is reintroducing the EcoDiesel for the 2020 Ram 1500 and in doing so, snatches away the torque crown held briefly by GM with their inline 6-cylinder diesel. 
      The 3.0 L V6 Diesel in the 2020 Ram produces 480 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm, 20 more than the 460 in the GM Inline-6, while horsepower increases to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm, a bit lower than the GM's 277 hp and the Ford Powerstroke 250 hp.   The EcoDiesel is a DOHC V6 and achieves these numbers with a new generation water-cooled variable geometry turbo charger, higher compression ratio, redesigned cylinder heads, lightweight aluminum alloy pistons, and a redesigned EGR system. 
      The EcoDiesel will be available in all models and configurations, including for the first time, the Ram Rebel.  The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is offered with the previous generation of this engine. 
      The engine will be produced at FCA's facility in Ferrara, Italy. 
       

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. smk4565
      smk4565
      (38 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...