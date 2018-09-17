Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Toledo Plant To Be Home To New Ram Midsize Truck

      Wrangler pickup and a new midsize Ram truck, built at the same assembly plant

    In the most recent five-year plan for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ram Trucks revealed that it planned to have a new midsize truck by 2022. Thanks to a new report from Automotive News, we have some tantalizing details.

    According to supplier sources, the new Ram truck will be built at FCA's Toledo, Ohio plant - home to the Wrangler and upcoming Wrangler pickup. Half of the plant has been shutdown since April for retooling to make way for the Wrangler pickup. The line regularly built more than 230,000 JK Wranglers per year before undergoing the retooling process. FCA is not expecting the Wrangler truck to sell in high numbers, leaving a fair amount of capacity ready for another vehicle. Hence where the Ram midsize comes in.

    This also reveals that the midsize truck will be body-on frame. We've heard previously that Ram was considering unibody construction.

    The truck is expected to debut in 2020 as a 2021 model.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    Should be exciting since it will be built side by side with the Jeep pickup truck. That should mean we get some serious off road capabilities hopefully without the current side airbag problems the ZR2 is having.

    ccap41

    ccap41

    Posted (edited)

    I don't understand why the Jeep truck and this are taking so long. I'd think they should have been out when the Ranger comes out. 2022? That just feels like an absurd amount of time. 

    Edited by ccap41
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I think FCA is just undercapitalized and understaffed so everything takes forever to get going...the Ranger was easy, since it was an existing product that they brought in to NA. 

    ccap41
    10 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I think FCA is just undercapitalized and understaffed so everything takes forever to get going...the Ranger was easy, since it was an existing product that they brought in to NA. 

    Isn't there a small Ram/Dodge/Fiat outside of the US also though? 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Isn't there a small Ram/Dodge/Fiat outside of the US also though? 

    Yes, in Mexico, but IIRC it's based on old FWD Fiat car platform...doubt if it could be federalized or if it would sell well enough here...I saw a few of them in AZ and So Cal. 

    Ram 700

    https://jalopnik.com/the-tiny-ram-700-pickup-truck-can-carry-more-than-half-1652291667

    2012-fiat-strada-adventure.jpg

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    William Maley
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Fiat also has a truck. Fiat Fullback.

     

    Fiat Fullback.jpg

    Yes, a rebadged version of the Mitsubishi Triton/L200. I believe this new Ram truck will replace the Fullback.

    --« Max Earey 094.jpg

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Ah yeah, the Fullback...I remember reading about that..it and the Mitsu compete w/ the Ranger, Hilux, Navara, Anorak, etc in Europe and Asia.... could give it a squared off Ram nose and badge it as the Ram 50.. ala 1980.

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    ccap41
    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Ah yeah, the Fullback...I remember reading about that..it and the Mitsu compete w/ the Ranger, Hilux, Navara, Anorak, etc in Europe and Asia.... could give it a squared off Ram nose and badge it as the Ram 50.. ala 1980.

    If Wikipedia is accurate it is only sold in the middle east. 🤷‍♂️

    ccap41
    39 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    The Mitsu version is sold all over, though..

    Ahhh that makes sense. Thanks! 

    ocnblu
    5 hours ago, balthazar said:

    ^ With all that cladding- would make a fitting subaru truck.

    You are such a BRAT

    Wow, I agree with ccap... WAY too long to wait!  I would take one RIGHT NOW with the 3.6 Pentastar or a diesel!

    riviera74

    Too bad FCA did not bother putting a midsize pickup truck a few years earlier.  Not sure it will succeed given how well the Colorado/Canyon are selling these days. . . . and the new Ranger.

