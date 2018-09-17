Rumorpile: Toledo Plant To Be Home To New Ram Midsize Truck

In the most recent five-year plan for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ram Trucks revealed that it planned to have a new midsize truck by 2022. Thanks to a new report from Automotive News, we have some tantalizing details.

According to supplier sources, the new Ram truck will be built at FCA's Toledo, Ohio plant - home to the Wrangler and upcoming Wrangler pickup. Half of the plant has been shutdown since April for retooling to make way for the Wrangler pickup. The line regularly built more than 230,000 JK Wranglers per year before undergoing the retooling process. FCA is not expecting the Wrangler truck to sell in high numbers, leaving a fair amount of capacity ready for another vehicle. Hence where the Ram midsize comes in.

This also reveals that the midsize truck will be body-on frame. We've heard previously that Ram was considering unibody construction.

The truck is expected to debut in 2020 as a 2021 model.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)