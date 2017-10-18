Rolls-Royce has made it clear that it plans on introducing electric powertrains to their vehicles in the future once the technology has fully developed and customers want one. But new regulations are forcing their hand.

Rolls' CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told Car and Driver that the Phantom will receive the option of an electric powertrain sometime during its lifecycle. The platform that underpins the Phantom and future models have been built with electrification in mind.

“We are more regulator driven than consumer driven. We might well see, in the next decade, some Asian markets closing down city centers to combustion engines completely. And then, of course, [electrification] is a must,” said Müller-Ötvös.

Müller-Ötvös admitted that no one is clamoring for an electric Rolls at this time, but expects that situation to change in the next 10 years or so.

Source: Car and Driver