Sales Figure Ticker: August 2017

Maserati North America, Inc. - Up 15.1% (1,103 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,884 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 11.3% (8,164 Vehicles Sold This Month, 70,765 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Up 9% (32,015 Vehicles Sold This Month, 220,344 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Up 7.5% (275,552 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,916,105 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Up 6.8% (227,625 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,604,847 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 4.6% (63,215 Vehicles Sold This Month, 423,728 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 4.1% (7,994 Vehicles Sold This Month, 49,066 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi of America - Up 2.8% (19,811 Vehicles Sold This Month, 141,606 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 1% (9,421 Vehicles Sold This Month, 75,006 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 1% (25,846 Vehicles Sold This Month, 194,559 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Down 1.7% (53,323 Vehicles Sold This Month, 405,462 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Down 2.1% (209,897 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,711,211 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Down 2.4% (146,015 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,088,881 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW Group U.S. - Down 8.2% (28,001 Vehicles Sold This Month, 225,655 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 8.5% (29,183 Vehicles Sold This Month, 237,775 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Down 9.1% (4,709 Vehicles Sold This Month, 36,178 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 11% (176,033 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,404,872 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan North America - Down 13.1% (108,326 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,056,309 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - Down 25% (54,310 Vehicles Sold This Month, 454,733 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Brands:

Acura - Down 7.8% (13,132 Vehicles Sold This Month, 101,180 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 2,891% (1,140 Vehicles Sold This Month, 6,084 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 2.8% (19,811 Vehicles Sold This Month, 141,606 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW - Down 7.7% (23,553 Vehicles Sold This Month, 194,604 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Down 22.5% (16,811 Vehicles Sold This Month, 143,093 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Down 8.1% (15,016 Vehicles Sold This Month, 98,316 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Up 11.4% (196,007 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,316,391 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Down 33% (12,652 Vehicles Sold This Month, 128,050 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Down 2% (43,608 Vehicles Sold This Month, 335,852 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 23% (2,120 Vehicles Sold This Month, 19,046 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Down 2.0% (201,189 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,637,291 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis - Up 20.4% (1,803 Vehicles Sold This Month, 13,366 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Up 12.4% (47,718 Vehicles Sold This Month, 358,305 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Down 1.8% (132,883 Vehicles Sold This Month, 987,701 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai - Down 25.5% (52,507 Vehicles Sold This Month, 441,367 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Infiniti - Up 5.2% (10,986 Vehicles Sold This Month, 100,969 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Down 6% (3,101 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,932 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Down 15% (73,191 Vehicles Sold This Month, 548,833 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Down 1.7% (53,323 Vehicles Sold This Month, 405,462 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Up 4.8% (6,320 Vehicles Sold This Month, 48,074 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 0.4% (30,801 Vehicles Sold This Month, 193,463 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 5.8% (8,708 Vehicles Sold This Month, 73,920 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Maserati - Up 15.1% (1,103 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,884 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Down 1% (25,846 Vehicles Sold This Month, 194,559 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Down 8.2% (28,954 Vehicles Sold This Month, 235,381 Vehicles Sold This Year)

MINI - Down 10.5% (4,448 Vehicles Sold This Month, 31,051 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi - Up 11.3% (8,164 Vehicles Sold This Month, 70,765 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Down 14.8% (97,340 Vehicles Sold This Month, 955,340 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Down 9.1% (4,709 Vehicles Sold This Month, 36,178 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Down 2% (43,322 Vehicles Sold This Month, 367,007 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart - Down 35.1% (229 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,394 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 4.6% (63,215 Vehicles Sold This Month, 423,728 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 8% (196,824 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,411,384 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 9% (32,015 Vehicles Sold This Month, 220,344 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo - Up 4.1% (7,994 Vehicles Sold This Month, 49,066 Vehicles Sold This Year)

*Mercedes-Benz's sales numbers include Mercedes-Benz vans.