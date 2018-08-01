Sales Figure Ticker: July 2018

FCA US LLC - Up 6% (170,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,286,446 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Down 3.1% (194,026 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,471,717 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Down 6% (208,770 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,398,082 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Down 8.2% (138,602 Vehicles Sold This Month, 926,426 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 10.9% (24,125 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Audi of America -

BMW Group U.S. -

Hyundai Motor America -

Jaguar Land Rover North America -

Kia Motors America -

Maserati North America, Inc. -

Mercedes-Benz USA -

Mitsubishi Motors North America -

Nissan North America -

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. -

Subaru of America, Inc. -

Volkswagen of America -

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -



Brands:

Acura - Down 6.6% (13,247 Vehicles Sold This Month, 85,900 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 65% (2,016 Vehicles Sold This Month, 14,281 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi -

BMW -

Chrysler - Down 13% (11,624 Vehicles Sold This Month, 100,254 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - 0% (31,119 Vehicles Sold This Month, 282,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 45% (1,240 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,525 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Down 2.7% (186,128 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,413,550 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis -

Honda - Down 8.4% (125,355 Vehicles Sold This Month, 840,526 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai -

Infiniti -

Jaguar -

Jeep - Up 15% (79,906 Vehicles Sold This Month, 574,928 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia -

Land Rover -

Lexus - Down 12.1% (25,403 Vehicles Sold This Month, 160,403 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 11% (7,898 Vehicles Sold This Month, 58,167 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Maserati -

Mazda - Down 10.9% (24,125 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz -

Mercedes-Benz Vans -

MINI -

Mitsubishi -

Nissan -

Porsche -

Ram Trucks - Up 2% (45,065 Vehicles Sold This Month, 305,406 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart -

Subaru -

Toyota - Down 5.1% (183,367 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,237,679 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen -

Volvo -