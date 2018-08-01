Sales Figure Ticker: July 2018

FCA US LLC - Up 6% (170,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,286,446 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford Motor Company - Down 3.1% (194,026 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,471,717 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 6% (208,770 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,398,082 Vehicles Sold This Year)
American Honda Motor Co. - Down 8.2% (138,602 Vehicles Sold This Month, 926,426 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda North American Operations - Down 10.9% (24,125 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi of America -
BMW Group U.S. -
Hyundai Motor America -
Jaguar Land Rover North America -
Kia Motors America -
Maserati North America, Inc. -
Mercedes-Benz USA -
Mitsubishi Motors North America -
Nissan North America -
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. -
Subaru of America, Inc. -
Volkswagen of America -
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -
Brands:
Acura - Down 6.6% (13,247 Vehicles Sold This Month, 85,900 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Alfa Romeo - Up 65% (2,016 Vehicles Sold This Month, 14,281 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi -
BMW -
Chrysler - Down 13% (11,624 Vehicles Sold This Month, 100,254 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Dodge - 0% (31,119 Vehicles Sold This Month, 282,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Fiat - Down 45% (1,240 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,525 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford - Down 2.7% (186,128 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,413,550 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Genesis -
Honda - Down 8.4% (125,355 Vehicles Sold This Month, 840,526 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai -
Infiniti -
Jaguar -
Jeep - Up 15% (79,906 Vehicles Sold This Month, 574,928 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia -
Land Rover -
Lexus - Down 12.1% (25,403 Vehicles Sold This Month, 160,403 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lincoln - Down 11% (7,898 Vehicles Sold This Month, 58,167 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Maserati -
Mazda - Down 10.9% (24,125 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz -
Mercedes-Benz Vans -
MINI -
Mitsubishi -
Nissan -
Porsche -
Ram Trucks - Up 2% (45,065 Vehicles Sold This Month, 305,406 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Smart -
Subaru -
Toyota - Down 5.1% (183,367 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,237,679 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen -
Volvo -
Recommended Comments
There are no comments to display.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator