    Sales Figure Ticker: July 2018

      A firework display of sales figures

    FCA US LLC - Up 6% (170,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,286,446 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford Motor Company -  Down 3.1% (194,026 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,471,717 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Toyota Motor North AmericaDown 6% (208,770 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,398,082 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    American Honda Motor Co.Down 8.2% (138,602 Vehicles Sold This Month, 926,426 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mazda North American OperationsDown 10.9% (24,125 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)


    Brands:
    Acura - Down 6.6% (13,247 Vehicles Sold This Month, 85,900 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Alfa Romeo - Up 65% (2,016 Vehicles Sold This Month, 14,281 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Chrysler - Down 13% (11,624 Vehicles Sold This Month, 100,254 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Dodge - 0% (31,119 Vehicles Sold This Month, 282,052 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Fiat - Down 45% (1,240 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,525 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford - Down 2.7% (186,128 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,413,550 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Honda - Down 8.4% (125,355 Vehicles Sold This Month, 840,526 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Jeep - Up 15% (79,906 Vehicles Sold This Month, 574,928 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Lexus - Down 12.1% (25,403 Vehicles Sold This Month, 160,403 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Lincoln - Down 11% (7,898 Vehicles Sold This Month, 58,167 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mazda - Down 10.9% (24,125 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,049 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ram Trucks - Up 2% (45,065 Vehicles Sold This Month, 305,406 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Toyota - Down 5.1% (183,367 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,237,679 Vehicles Sold This Year)
