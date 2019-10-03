Sales Figure Ticker: September 2019

Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Down 4.9% for the quarter, down 3.5% for the year
General Motors Co. - Up 6.3 for the quarter, Down 0.8% for the year
Tesla - Up 16.2% for the quarter
FCA US LLC -Flat 0% for the quarter, Down 1% for the year
Monthly:
Audi of America - Down 17% for the month, Down 5.3 for the year
BMW of North America - Up 5.5% for the month, Up 0.4% for the year
Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
Honda Motor Co. - Down 14.1% for the month, Down 0.1% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Down 8.8% for the month, Up 2.8% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 43.9% for the month, Down 16.5% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 5% for the month, Up 3% for the year
Kia Motors America - Down 13.4% for the month, Up 2.6% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Down 11.4% for the month, Down 11.5% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - 4.5% for the month, Down 0.1% for the year
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 0.2% for the month, Up 2.3% for the year
Nissan Group - Down 17.6% for the month, Down 6.2% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 2.2% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year
Subaru of America, Inc. - Down 9.4% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Down 16.5% for the month, Down 2.5% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Down 12.0% for the month, Up 4.5% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 7% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year
Brands (Quarterly):
Alfa Romeo - Down 27%
Buick - Up 10.2%
Cadillac - Up 7.2%
Chevrolet - Up 4.6%
Chrysler - Down 23%
Dodge - Down 4%
Ford - Down 5.3%
Fiat - Down 38%
GMC - Up 11.4%
Jeep - Down 2%
Lincoln - Up 11.7%
Ram Trucks - Up 15%
Tesla - Up 16.2%
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Down 17.9%
Audi - Down 17%
BMW - Up 6.0%
Genesis - Not reported
Honda - Down 13.7%
Hyundai - Down 8.8%
Infiniti - Down 43.9%
Jaguar - Down 2.0%
Kia - Down 13.4%
Land Rover - Up 7%
Lexus - Down 23.3%
Mazda - Down 11.4%
Mercedes-Benz - Up 4.8%
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 2.7%
MINI - Up 1.3%
Mitsubishi - Up 0.2%
Nissan - Down 14.6%
Porsche - Up 2.2%
Smart - No Longer Reported
Subaru - Down 9.4%
Toyota - Down 15.5%
Volkswagen - Down 12.0%
Volvo - Up 7%
