Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Sales Figure Ticker: September 2019

      ....Who when back to school in September... and who just got schooled?....

    Quarterly:

    Ford Motor Company - Down 4.9% for the quarter, down 3.5% for the year
    General Motors Co. - Up 6.3 for the quarter, Down 0.8% for the year
    Tesla Up 16.2% for the quarter
    FCA US LLC -Flat 0% for the quarter, Down 1% for the year

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Down 17% for the month, Down 5.3 for the year
    BMW of North America -  Up 5.5% for the month, Up 0.4% for the year
    Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
    Honda Motor Co.  Down 14.1% for the month, Down 0.1% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Down 8.8% for the month, Up 2.8% for the year
    Infiniti USA -     Down 43.9% for the month, Down 16.5% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 5% for the month, Up 3% for the year
    Kia Motors America - Down 13.4% for the month, Up 2.6% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 11.4%  for the month, Down 11.5% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 4.5% for the month, Down 0.1% for the year
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Up 0.2% for the month, Up 2.3% for the year
    Nissan Group - Down 17.6% for the month, Down 6.2% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 2.2% for the month, Up 5.7% for the year
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Down 9.4% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 16.5% for the month, Down 2.5% for the year
    Volkswagen of America - Down 12.0% for the month, Up 4.5% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 7% for the month, Up 4.7% for the year


    Brands (Quarterly):
    Alfa Romeo - Down 27%
    Buick -  Up 10.2%
    Cadillac -  Up 7.2%
    Chevrolet - Up 4.6%
    Chrysler - Down 23%
    Dodge - Down 4%
    Ford - Down 5.3%
    Fiat - Down 38%
    GMC - Up 11.4%
    Jeep - Down 2%
    Lincoln - Up 11.7%
    Ram Trucks - Up 15%
    Tesla - Up 16.2%

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Down 17.9% 
    Audi - Down 17%
    BMW - Up 6.0%
    Genesis - Not reported
    Honda - Down 13.7%
    Hyundai - Down 8.8%
    Infiniti - Down 43.9%
    Jaguar - Down 2.0%
    Kia - Down 13.4%
    Land Rover - Up 7%
    Lexus - Down 23.3%
    Mazda - Down 11.4%
    Mercedes-Benz - Up 4.8%
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 2.7% 
    MINI - Up 1.3% 
    Mitsubishi - Up 0.2%
    Nissan - Down 14.6% 
    Porsche - Up 2.2% 
    Smart - No Longer Reported 
    Subaru - Down 9.4% 
    Toyota - Down 15.5% 
    Volkswagen - Down 12.0%
    Volvo - Up 7%

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Nice to see that all GM brands are up for the last quarter.  Best news from GM I have heard since the UAW called a strike against GM.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    So are they closing up shop over at Nissan/Infiniti or what? That's UGLY and Toyota/Lexus not pretty either. Maybe people are finally waking up. Audi as a whole not looking too good. FCA needs to pull Fiat/Alfa Romeo from the US market already, it's been bad for them basically since they re-entered our market, and what about the Chrysler division? Not surprising, but not good. Ram's only up double digits for Q3 because they are still selling the old POS Ram 1500 Classic with $15k+ on the hood along with the new Ram 1500. I don't see very many of the new Ram's in a pretty big truck market here in Phx. Ford as a whole needs to get their act together as well, first by bouncing CEO Hackett out on his head, Lincoln's only up because they were so far down. Wonder how the Explorer/Aviator build quality debacle is going? Did they launch a Recall on all the issues yet like they should? Is Mitsu up because they were so far down or are those bogus numbers?😏🧐

    BMW, Tesla and Volvo looking pretty good for luxury only makes. We know why MB is up for the month, restructuring and clearing out several models that needed to be cut years ago. GM had a profitable Q3 as a whole ending up well into the green, but that slightly down .8% for the year unfortunately is going to grow by the end of Q4 and '19 thanks to the UAW BS going on.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Chrysler are dead brands, I don't know why they are still around other than to run out the current product life cycles.  None of those 3 could be turning a profit.  

    Infiniti and Nissan don't put out any new product because they are basically the Japanese FCA with no R&D budget or available money.  

    If we get a recession some of these brands will be wiped out.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Chrysler are dead brands, I don't know why they are still around other than to run out the current product life cycles.  None of those 3 could be turning a profit.  

    Infiniti and Nissan don't put out any new product because they are basically the Japanese FCA with no R&D budget or available money.  

    If we get a recession some of these brands will be wiped out.

    Either wiped out or bought by China.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    21 hours ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    So are they closing up shop over at Nissan/Infiniti or what? That's UGLY and Toyota/Lexus not pretty either. Maybe people are finally waking up. Audi as a whole not looking too good. FCA needs to pull Fiat/Alfa Romeo from the US market already, it's been bad for them basically since they re-entered our market, and what about the Chrysler division? Not surprising, but not good. Ram's only up double digits for Q3 because they are still selling the old POS Ram 1500 Classic with $15k+ on the hood along with the new Ram 1500. I don't see very many of the new Ram's in a pretty big truck market here in Phx. Ford as a whole needs to get their act together as well, first by bouncing CEO Hackett out on his head, Lincoln's only up because they were so far down. Wonder how the Explorer/Aviator build quality debacle is going? Did they launch a Recall on all the issues yet like they should? Is Mitsu up because they were so far down or are those bogus numbers?😏🧐

    BMW, Tesla and Volvo looking pretty good for luxury only makes. We know why MB is up for the month, restructuring and clearing out several models that needed to be cut years ago. GM had a profitable Q3 as a whole ending up well into the green, but that slightly down .8% for the year unfortunately is going to grow by the end of Q4 and '19 thanks to the UAW BS going on.

    You must different Phoenix, Arizona (parallel universe maybe?) because I've lived here for years and have seen plenty of the new RAMs and they are worlds better than what GM is offering right now (can't even begin to compare the interiors of the two). I will say this. If it weren't for Jeep and RAM, FCA would already be dead in this country. 

    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I know I'm not in Phoenix but, I see more new Rams than Silverados. I do probably see more new Sierras than any other brand new half ton though. That's a damn good looking truck, imo. 

    I saw a 2019+ Ram "Kentucky Derby" edition over the weekend at Menards. I thought that was odd. It looked good outside of the Kentucky Derby sticker... probably because it was a Limited or whatever their top trim is.

    It looked like the below truck but in the red/maroon color.  

    Ram 1500-2.jpg

    Ram 1500.jpg

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    6 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    You must different Phoenix, Arizona (parallel universe maybe?) because I've lived here for years and have seen plenty of the new RAMs and they are worlds better than what GM is offering right now (can't even begin to compare the interiors of the two). I will say this. If it weren't for Jeep and RAM, FCA would already be dead in this country. 

    Nice, feel better? It's 81 degrees right now at 10:27 am here in Phoenix, Arizona, lived here for years as well and there's definitely more new Silverado's than new Ram's around, and I don't live too far from Van Chevrolet and GMC or AirPark Dodge, Ram and Jeep. Since you didn't pick up on it, what I said above was Ram is slightly outselling the Silverado right now because they are selling the full line of both the old Ram and new Ram with the most popular layouts on both. I actually did see a new Ram with temp tags yesterday, but still barely any of the new Ram compared new GM trucks. Have you ever heard of the phrase, "You can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig"? Well that's exactly what the new Ram is inside, they're not and have never been engineered or built as well as GM trucks.   

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    what I said above was Ram is slightly outselling the Silverado right now because they are selling the full line of both the old Ram and new Ram with the most popular layouts on both.

    I think you're forgetting the part where the Ram is a fantastic truck and looks great whereas the Silverado is hideous in most trims. I know looks are subjective but I've heard only a few people think the Silverado looks good and the Ram looks great along with the best interior in the class, by a country mile. 

    5 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Have you ever heard of the phrase, "You can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig"? Well that's exactly what the new Ram is inside, they're not and have never been engineered or built as well as GM trucks. 

    You sound like a blinded fanboy right there.. You couldn't be any more wrong to anybody who has an open opinion. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    In the top-tier trim the Ram seems to be numerous levels above the GM siblings, I would agree via pics. But the top Ram was what has been disproportionately reviewed; the lower trim Rams are quite comparable to the same level Silvie.

    I haven't been inside a Ram. The Silverado I sat in didn’t blow me away, but then again it was a LT I believe, not an LTZ or HC. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    31 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I know I'm not in Phoenix but, I see more new Rams than Silverados. I do probably see more new Sierras than any other brand new half ton though. That's a damn good looking truck, imo. 

    I saw a 2019+ Ram "Kentucky Derby" edition over the weekend at Menards. I thought that was odd. It looked good outside of the Kentucky Derby sticker... probably because it was a Limited or whatever their top trim is.

    It looked like the below truck but in the red/maroon color.  

    Ram 1500-2.jpg

    Ram 1500.jpg

    Polarizing look and too much chrome for me. Yes, the new Sierra in AT4 trim is badass. I like the mono trim look with painted bumpers and grille or black chrome grille like the AT4. GM is ramping up new Silverado and Sierra production, once the whiny UAW gets their act together. They rolled out the new Silverado/Sierra with more of the base and top trim not as many in-between models. GM isn't throwing huge incentives on the hoods of their trucks like Ram and are one of the only manufacturers making good revenue right now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    In the top-tier trim the Ram seems to be numerous levels above the GM siblings, I would agree via pics. But the top Ram was what has been disproportionately reviewed; the lower trim Rams are quite comparable to the same level Silvie.

    I haven't been inside a Ram. The Silverado I sat in didn’t blow me away, but then again it was a LT I believe, not an LTZ or HC. 

    That's pretty much all Ram is building of the new Ram is the top trim so that's probably what you'd notice. I haven't seen any mid level new Ram's comparable to a Silverado LT or Sierra SLE. The Ram is definitely cheaper once they throw the cash on the hood, Ford does the same thing. GM hasn't had nearly as much for rebates with the new GM twins, one of the reasons GM is bringing in great revenue and had a great Q3 as a whole.     

    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    21 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    Nice, feel better? It's 81 degrees right now at 10:27 am here in Phoenix, Arizona, lived here for years as well and there's definitely more new Silverado's than new Ram's around, and I don't live too far from Van Chevrolet and GMC or AirPark Dodge, Ram and Jeep. Since you didn't pick up on it, what I said above was Ram is slightly outselling the Silverado right now because they are selling the full line of both the old Ram and new Ram with the most popular layouts on both. I actually did see a new Ram with temp tags yesterday, but still barely any of the new Ram compared new GM trucks. Have you ever heard of the phrase, "You can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig"? Well that's exactly what the new Ram is inside, they're not and have never been engineered or built as well as GM trucks.   

    Feel better now that you’ve gone on your tangent? My point was it doesn’t matter if you feel like you’ve seen one truck more than another. There are 330,000,000+ people in this country and you live in a county of just over 4 million. See the problem with your “logic” yet. You also have to be a diehard GM fan nut to believe that the RAM interior is somehow inferior to the GM twins. You also might be drunk. That’s the problem with the “opinions” of a few over the “opinions” of the many. Guess which category you fall under in regards to the RAM interior “opinion”?

     

    Oh and so what if they are selling the previous gen along side the new gen.? Guess it wasn’t a problem when GM did it. I could care less who outsells who but let’s keep it grounded in reality before you make up another excuse. Those kind of excuses are only reserved for Mercedes fans. 

    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    He's the kind that doesn't understand that they ALL offer massive amounts of cash depending on the month and season. Pick any time of the year and ONE of the three is throwing 10-15k on the hood of their most popular trim(LT, XLT, Bighorn/Tradesman(?)).

    I also don't think he realizes that Ford, Chevy, GMC, and Ram have all sold "heritage" or  "Classic" models at the same time as their new models. 

    I know they all offer big rebates but the old Ram has had the most because the R&D is well paid for so they are cashing in to "sell more" than Silverado, classic Chrysler move. Yes, GM sells the "Classic" Silverado K2XX but it's only in the Double Cab/Extended cab configuration that's not as popular. They didn't want to cannibalize the new Silverado/Sierra like Ram has with the old Ram model offering crew cabs as well. Ram also doesn't have the capacity plant wise that GM does for a new model that's ramping up. 

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    Wow, that went downhill pretty fast :)

    I am not a truck guy but on looks alone I wouldn't touch new Silverado with a stick, just my personal opinion

    Numbers look pretty bad for most automakers, good for GM and few others doing good, I am surprised to be honest

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    21 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Wow, that went downhill pretty fast :)

    I am not a truck guy but on looks alone I wouldn't touch new Silverado with a stick, just my personal opinion

    Numbers look pretty bad for most automakers, good for GM and few others doing good, I am surprised to be honest

    I never said I liked the look of the new Silverado as much as my 2018 K2 either, but the new 2019 T1 does look better in person. I would buy a new GMC Sierra AT4 anyway. Ram fanboys get kinda touchy, it's pretty comical actually. My whole point originally was that GM was doing well and the GM haters came out of the woodwork haha. 

    Edited by USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    10 minutes ago, USA-1 Vortec 6.2 said:

    I never said I liked the look of the new Silverado as mush as my 2018 K2 either, but the new 2019 T1 does look better in person. I would buy a new GMC Sierra AT4 anyway. Ram fanboys get kinda touchy, it's pretty comical actually. My whole point originally was that GM was doing well and the GM haters came out of the woodwork haha. 

    It looks to me that most of the time GM fanboys usually get kind of touchy ...

    But what do I know, right now my family car park has only Asian cars.  So I am probably anti-American, un-patriotic asshole anyway

    • Like 1
    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    The sales numbers are the ones truly doing the talking. Ram line outselling the Silverado line.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I'm not downplaying their profits, just correcting you. 

    I know they are profiting very well right now. 

    I was just stating that bragging about their revenue is a dogsht brag if you know anything about finances. Revenue =/= profit. 

    I'll go buy a Ram when you buy a new Silverado, that you're defending so tightly. 

    I understand Net Revenue is cash brought in from sales and Net Income is cash on hand after expenses, thanks teach I have college degree. And GM still has more of both than FCA.

    Nah, I already said I'd buy a new GMC Sierra AT4 before a new Silverado. Don't you read all of the post or did you just get triggered over "revenue"?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The sales numbers are the ones truly doing the talking. Ram line outselling the Silverado line.

    Wow, you really don't get it do you? More sales doesn't mean a better vehicle, usually cheaper or that it doesn't last. F Series is a prime example. So that would explain F150 and Ram 1500 #1 and #2. Thanks that was my whole point! I think we're done here.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    37 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    The above post is the very definition of the word "triggered".

     

    You're welcome. 

    So are they closing up shop over at Nissan/Infiniti or what? That's UGLY and Toyota/Lexus not pretty either. Maybe people are finally waking up. Audi as a whole not looking too good. FCA needs to pull Fiat/Alfa Romeo from the US market already, it's been bad for them basically since they re-entered our market, and what about the Chrysler division? Not surprising, but not good. Ram's only up double digits for Q3 because they are still selling the old POS Ram 1500 Classic with $15k+ on the hood along with the new Ram 1500. I don't see very many of the new Ram's in a pretty big truck market here in Phx. Ford as a whole needs to get their act together as well, first by bouncing CEO Hackett out on his head, Lincoln's only up because they were so far down. Wonder how the Explorer/Aviator build quality debacle is going? Did they launch a Recall on all the issues yet like they should? Is Mitsu up because they were so far down or are those bogus numbers?😏🧐

    BMW, Tesla and Volvo looking pretty good for luxury only makes. We know why MB is up for the month, restructuring and clearing out several models that needed to be cut years ago. GM had a profitable Q3 as a whole ending up well into the green, but that slightly down .8% for the year unfortunately is going to grow by the end of Q4 and '19 thanks to the UAW BS going on.

     

    With the above post, I was stating the obvious facts with the sales numbers. How is that "triggered" to you in any way? You got triggered about one sentence in the whole post when I stated the new Ram is barely around. And...You're welcome.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Guest
    This is now closed for further comments



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...