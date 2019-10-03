Sales Figure Ticker: September 2019

So are they closing up shop over at Nissan/Infiniti or what? That's UGLY and Toyota/Lexus not pretty either. Maybe people are finally waking up. Audi as a whole not looking too good. FCA needs to pull Fiat/Alfa Romeo from the US market already, it's been bad for them basically since they re-entered our market, and what about the Chrysler division? Not surprising, but not good. Ram's only up double digits for Q3 because they are still selling the old POS Ram 1500 Classic with $15k+ on the hood along with the new Ram 1500. I don't see very many of the new Ram's in a pretty big truck market here in Phx. Ford as a whole needs to get their act together as well, first by bouncing CEO Hackett out on his head, Lincoln's only up because they were so far down. Wonder how the Explorer/Aviator build quality debacle is going? Did they launch a Recall on all the issues yet like they should? Is Mitsu up because they were so far down or are those bogus numbers?😏🧐 BMW, Tesla and Volvo looking pretty good for luxury only makes. We know why MB is up for the month, restructuring and clearing out several models that needed to be cut years ago. GM had a profitable Q3 as a whole ending up well into the green, but that slightly down .8% for the year unfortunately is going to grow by the end of Q4 and '19 thanks to the UAW BS going on. With the above post, I was stating the obvious facts with the sales numbers. How is that "triggered" to you in any way? You got triggered about one sentence in the whole post when I stated the new Ram is barely around. And...You're welcome.