  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Tesla Changes Up Nomenclature For Model S and X

      Finishes off a month of various changes

    Before January comes to a close, Tesla has announced some more changes for the Model S and X. Instead of using 100D and P100D to designate models, Tesla will be using the naming system found on the Model 3. This is how it will break down.

    • 100D = Extended Range
    • P100D = Performance
    • P100D with Ludicrous Mode = Performance with Ludicrous Mode

    There will also be base models known as the Model S and Model X. They'll get the same 100 kW battery as in the extended range models, but range will be locked to 310 Miles (Model S) and 270 miles (Model X). You can pony up $8,000 to gain the extra range (335 for the Model S, 295 for the Model X).

    Earlier in the month, Tesla dropped the 75D and made the 100D the new base model (which in turn raised the base price by $15,000 or more).

    Source: Tesla

    Hat tip to @dfelt for tipping us to this story


    balthazar

    Wait.

    Tesla is charging $8000 for a measly 25 more mile range?? That's insane.
    Not sure why the new 'system' is even more convoluted, rather than simpler. And why not 'P100LM'?

    A Horse With No Name
    29 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Wait.

    Tesla is charging $8000 for a measly 25 more mile range?? That's insane.
    Not sure why the new 'system' is even more convoluted, rather than simpler. And why not 'P100LM'?

    Must be nice to be able to print money.

