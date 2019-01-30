Tesla Changes Up Nomenclature For Model S and X

Before January comes to a close, Tesla has announced some more changes for the Model S and X. Instead of using 100D and P100D to designate models, Tesla will be using the naming system found on the Model 3. This is how it will break down.

100D = Extended Range

P100D = Performance

P100D with Ludicrous Mode = Performance with Ludicrous Mode

There will also be base models known as the Model S and Model X. They'll get the same 100 kW battery as in the extended range models, but range will be locked to 310 Miles (Model S) and 270 miles (Model X). You can pony up $8,000 to gain the extra range (335 for the Model S, 295 for the Model X).

Earlier in the month, Tesla dropped the 75D and made the 100D the new base model (which in turn raised the base price by $15,000 or more).

Source: Tesla

Hat tip to @dfelt for tipping us to this story