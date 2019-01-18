Tesla Laying Off 7% of Workforce

In an email to all employees today, Elon Musk has announced that Tesla plans to layoff 7% of its staff or about 3,150 jobs. In addition to these cuts, Tesla will also retain only the most critical of contractors and temporary workers. Tesla's workforce grew by 30% last year.
Musk reported that preliminary financial results for Q4-2018 show a small profit, smaller than the 4% profit reported for Q3-2018.
Musk stressed that Telsa must work to get the mid-range Model-3 available in all markets by May in order to target a tiny profit for that quarter.
The email was also posted to Tesla's company blog.
