Tesla Laying Off 7% of Workforce

In an email to all employees today, Elon Musk has announced that Tesla plans to layoff 7% of its staff or about 3,150 jobs. In addition to these cuts, Tesla will also retain only the most critical of contractors and temporary workers. Tesla's workforce grew by 30% last year.

Musk reported that preliminary financial results for Q4-2018 show a small profit, smaller than the 4% profit reported for Q3-2018.

Musk stressed that Telsa must work to get the mid-range Model-3 available in all markets by May in order to target a tiny profit for that quarter.

The email was also posted to Tesla's company blog.

Hat tip to reader @Cmicasa the Great for notifying us of the story.