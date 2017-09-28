Tesla Model 3 Lacks FM Radio and Bluetooth Streaming

As Model 3s begin to arrive at Tesla dealerships, we are beginning to get some answers to some of the key questions we have. Chief among those questions deal with how the Model 3's touchscreen works. Thanks to some videos that have made their way onto the internet, we have some answers and major concerns.

We know that the screen would control many functions of the vehicle, but didn't know the extent. Thanks to the video we now know that most functions are controlled through the screen. Want to change the fan speed? You need to use the touchscreen. Open the trunk? Need to use the touchscreen. If it begins raining and you need to turn on the wipers, you need to use the touchscreen. Is it just us or is this becoming a distraction disaster?

We also learned that Model 3s at the moment doesn't come with either FM Radio or Bluetooth streaming. The lack of the former will likely not make most annoyed, but the latter will. If you want to listen to music at the moment, you need to use a third-party streaming service over the car's 4G internet connection. Tesla has said that an OTA update that will bring FM and Bluetooth streaming is planned, and believed to be coming soon.

Source: Autoblog