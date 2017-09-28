  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Tesla Model 3 Lacks FM Radio and Bluetooth Streaming

    By William Maley

      • And don't get us started on the windshield wiper controls

    As Model 3s begin to arrive at Tesla dealerships, we are beginning to get some answers to some of the key questions we have. Chief among those questions deal with how the Model 3's touchscreen works. Thanks to some videos that have made their way onto the internet, we have some answers and major concerns.

    We know that the screen would control many functions of the vehicle, but didn't know the extent. Thanks to the video we now know that most functions are controlled through the screen. Want to change the fan speed? You need to use the touchscreen. Open the trunk? Need to use the touchscreen. If it begins raining and you need to turn on the wipers, you need to use the touchscreen. Is it just us or is this becoming a distraction disaster?

    We also learned that Model 3s at the moment doesn't come with either FM Radio or Bluetooth streaming. The lack of the former will likely not make most annoyed, but the latter will. If you want to listen to music at the moment, you need to use a third-party streaming service over the car's 4G internet connection. Tesla has said that an OTA update that will bring FM and Bluetooth streaming is planned, and believed to be coming soon.

    Source: Autoblog


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Tesla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    The Bluetooth part is more surprising to me as it comes standard on so many cars these days...to replace the radio. So does the car not come with speakers either, because they seem useless now?

    They're making it more difficult to like this car...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    I actually posted in the Tesla forum that I feel the Tesla 3 is going to be a very dangerous auto to drive. In the day of distracted driving where one needs to keep their eyes on the road, the lack of HUD and having everything down and to the right where you have to take your eyes off the road will make it an accident waiting to happen. Course, people attacked me and I have since found my account is disabled and my comment gone. 

    So much for intellectual discussion about concerns with the Tesla 3.

    Considering that much of the auto is controlled through that single touch screen, one does have to wonder just how reliable that auto will be.

    It is going to be an interesting rest of the year as they roll out the Tesla 3 and we see how people respond to the interface.

    I wonder how soon before one is totalled? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    25 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    And when the the touchscreen fails or gets broken, a lot of features on the car will be unusable..not good. 

    It’ll give new meaning to the term “blue screen of death”.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    And when the the touchscreen fails or gets broken, a lot of features on the car will be unusable..not good. 

    That's when the Tesla salesperson walks over to you and asks "Are you interested in buying a new Model 3?"

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    22 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    That's when the Tesla salesperson walks over to you and asks "Are you interested in buying a new Model 3?"

    Yeah, like with cell phones..new every 2...replace the obsolete/broken one with a new one..

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    12 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Yeah, like with cell phones..new every 2...replace the obsolete/broken one with a new one..

    Makes one wonder if Tesla is thinking of an App for your iPhone or Android Phone so you can control your Tesla 3 in the event that your main screen fails.

    Just tape your phone to the dash as your replacement. ;):P 

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    How do you not have the software for bluetooth streaming available at launch?  Clearly the hardware is already there if they are able to do an OTA update.... but streaming is just a software package as part of the bluetooth software stack, and it's been part of the standard for near on a decade. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    22 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    How do you not have the software for bluetooth streaming available at launch?  Clearly the hardware is already there if they are able to do an OTA update.... but streaming is just a software package as part of the bluetooth software stack, and it's been part of the standard for near on a decade. 

    ^^This! And you better believe that if this were a GM or Ford issue, there would be some interesting rebuttals from the peanut gallery. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Radio and Bluetooth should be there from the start.  I don't like touch screen controls for routine functions like volume, temperature, windshield wipers, lights etc.  The center speedometer alone would prevent me from buying the car.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    Some of it I could get used to, but windshield wipers by touchscreen?  Seriously?  At least have voice recognition as an alternative.. "Set temperature to 72","Turn wipers on low"

     

     

     

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×