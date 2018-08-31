Jump to content

    By William Maley

    2019 Volkswagen Golf Downsizes Its Engine

      Only on front-wheel drive models, all-wheel models stick with the 1.8T

    For 2019, Volkswagen is swapping engines on certain Golf models to help boost fuel economy.

    The Car Connection reports that the Golf and Golf SportWagen will swap the turbocharged 1.8L four for the Jetta's turbo 1.4. The smaller engine produces 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Volkswagen is also adding more gears to the transmissions - six-speeds for the manual and eight for the automatic. EPA fuel economy estimates are not available at the moment.

    All-wheel drive variants (Golf SportWagen S AWD and Alltrack) will keep the turbo 1.8. Its unclear from TCC's story whether it will get the updated transmissions - Alltrack already gets the six-speed manual.

    There's also some feature changes for the 2019 Golf,

    • Golf: Base S models add automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring as standard. SE models will now come equipped with adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights.
    • Golf SportWagen: Mirrors the Golf, along with the top-line SEL model being dropped.
    • Golf Alltrack: S models get automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. SE adds LED headlights as an option. SEL models get a six-speed manual as an option.

    Source: The Car Connection


