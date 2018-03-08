Rumors about the demise of the Volkswagen Beetle have been flying around for the past few years, but we finally have confirmation that it is ending.

Volkswagen's R&D boss, Frank Welsch tells Autocar that there will not be a replacement for the Beetle. Welsch said "two or three generations is enough now" for the model and that the upcoming I.D. Buzz will take the place of the Beetle. No timeframe was given as to when Beetle production would end.

The news isn't so shocking when you take a look at the Beetle's sales numbers which have been in freefall since 2013,

2013: 43,134

2014: 29,182

2015: 22,667

2016: 15,667

2017: 15,166

It should be mentioned that Volkswagen brand boss Herbert Diess hinted back in October that the Beetle could go full electric, but we're not holding our breath on that.

Source: Autocar