There has been a small number of people wanting Volkswagen to bring the Amarok over to the U.S. There are numerous issues to this, the big one being the 25 percent Chicken Tax on trucks, But some recent news has brought hope to this small group.

Motor Authority reports that Volkswagen filed a trademark application for Amarok last November. This could mean one of two things; either Volkswagen is planning on introducing the Amarok to the U.S., or the German automaker is covering all bases. As Motor Authority notes, Volkswagen has trademarked the name before.

Aside from the Chicken Tax problem, the Amarok would run into the problem that other midsize trucks are facing at the moment, a slowdown in sales. Despite the massive rise in full-size truck sales, midsize trucks aren't seeing the same trend. A lot of this comes down to truck manufacturers offering generous incentives for their full-size trucks, bringing the price down to the same level as midsize trucks and causing buyers to go with the larger ones.

Source: Motor Authority