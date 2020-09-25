Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription

Next up for an interactive review is the most expensive Volvo I have driven, the 2020 XC90 T8 Inscription - as-tested price of $86,790 with a $995.00 destination charge. Sadly, there is no kitchen sink to find, but this vehicle is loaded. It has four-corner air suspension, 21-inch wheels, a Bowers and Wilkins audio system, massaging front seats, heated steering whee, captain chairs for the second row with heat, panoramic sunroof, and 360-degree camera.
Power comes from the T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain that I tried in the V60 Polestar a few weeks back. While not as potent as the Polestar, the XC90 still posts some impressive numbers of 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet.
Here are some initial impressions
- Despite the hefty pricetag, I don't get the feeling of luxury that the Inscription is supposed to bring. I have to wonder if its due to the black leather and dark wood trim being used.
- Did I mention that this comes with a crystal gearshift?
- Ride quality seems to be ok with the 21-inch wheels, but there is a fair amount of tire noise on rough pavement.
I'll have more thoughts as the week goes on. In the meantime, if you have any questions, drop them below.
