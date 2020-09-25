Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription

      Volvo SUV? Check. Plug-In Hybrid? Check. Interactive Review? Check.

    Next up for an interactive review is the most expensive Volvo I have driven, the 2020 XC90 T8 Inscription - as-tested price of $86,790 with a $995.00 destination charge. Sadly, there is no kitchen sink to find, but this vehicle is loaded. It has four-corner air suspension, 21-inch wheels, a Bowers and Wilkins audio system, massaging front seats, heated steering whee, captain chairs for the second row with heat, panoramic sunroof, and 360-degree camera.

    Power comes from the T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain that I tried in the V60 Polestar a few weeks back. While not as potent as the Polestar, the XC90 still posts some impressive numbers of 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet.

    Here are some initial impressions

    • Despite the hefty pricetag, I don't get the feeling of luxury that the Inscription is supposed to bring. I have to wonder if its due to the black leather and dark wood trim being used.
    • Did I mention that this comes with a crystal gearshift?
    • Ride quality seems to be ok with the 21-inch wheels, but there is a fair amount of tire noise on rough pavement.

    I'll have more thoughts as the week goes on. In the meantime, if you have any questions, drop them below.

    A14CD008-07B0-4F6D-9EEB-7641B33A6049.JPEGF616DF6F-5DCA-44AA-B076-F3D391D7D7E2.JPEGIMG_1319.JPGYV4BR00L8L1580554.png

    Edited by William Maley

    David

    WOW, crazy as I have to agree based on the picture that the dark interior does not say uber luxury.

    Questions:

    • Is the crystal shifter like the one in Cadillac? Looks a bit like it.
    • How is the comfort of the Drivers seat?
      • Is the massage feature distracting while driving?
    • Quality of the camera system?
    • Interior size for large people, any draw backs observed?
    • Does the bottom front section of the drivers seat pull out for longer legs like other autos has on some seats?

