Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription

First off, sorry for not posting an interactive review last week. My day job kept me busy and I needed some time to recharge. Nevertheless, you'll be hearing more about the Lexus RC F and its yellow paint color in a few weeks time as a quick drive review. In the meantime, let me introduce to latest vehicle to enter C&G's Detroit garage, the 2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate.

This packs a 5.0L V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic. My test car is rear-wheel drive, but you can order all-wheel drive. The Ultimate brings everything to the G90, minus the kitchen sink. There is power-adjustable rear seats with memory; power window shades, 12-3-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control with stop and go; and much more. Price? $76,695 with a $995.00 freight charge.

Now this weeklong evaluation didn't get off to the best of starts. I got a flat tire on the first night as I was driving home from an errand. I don't know if I picked up a nail or something in the tire, but it had to be replaced. A big thank you goes out to Driveshop (the company who is providing all of these vehicles for this run) and Suburban Genesis and Hyundai for getting this done in about a day.

Once over that, here are some first impressions.

I can't help but think of the Lincoln Contiental with the G90's design in terms of the profile and certain design touches. The large diamond shape grille doesn't look as comical as it does in pictures. But I can see it being a point of contention. I do wish Genesis had added the 12.3-inch digital cluster that will be going into the upcoming G80 and GV80. V8 is very smooth and quiet, though the twin-turbo V6 is slightly quicker. I'll have more updates throughout the next few days, barring any other sort of incident. In the meantime, if you have questions, drop them below and I'll do my best to answer them.





