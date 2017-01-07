  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 GMC Terrain Becomes Less Boxy, Offers Three Engines

    By William Maley

      • 2018 GMC Terrain, now with less box

    The GMC Terrain has become one of the most important models for the brand. It is the second-best selling model - one of out six models sold is a Terrain. How do you a second act while trying to retain it as one of the best-selling models? Tonight at an event before the Detroit Auto Show, GMC gave the answer.

    GMC used the template of the Acadia crossover when designing the Terrain. But GMC also added some unique touches as well. The most apparent is the floating roofline that has been used on the Nissan Murano. There is also a large hexagonal grille and c-shaped head and taillights. Like the Chevrolet Equinox revealed last year, the Terrain has gone down in size. It is 3.2-inches shorter and rides on a wheelbase that has been cut by 5.2-inches. On the plus side, GMC was able to drop a few hundred pounds from the new model.

    The interior follows the Acadia's design with the same dash layout. It appears the Terrain will be getting a new version of GMC's Intellilink infotainment system along with a push-button transmission selector. The downsizing does mean a decrease in cargo space. With the rear seats up, the Terrain offers 29.6 cubic feet of space (down 2 cubic feet from the current model) Fold the rear seats and space measures out to 63.3 cubic feet (down 0.4 cubic feet).

    The big news are the engines. There will be three turbocharged engines on offer,

    • 1.5L four-cylinder: 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque
    • 2.0L four-cylinder: 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque
    • 1.6L four-cylinder diesel: 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque

    Both gas engines will come with a nine-speed automatic, while the diesel retains a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive comes standard and all-wheel drive will be optional.

    The 2018 GMC Terrain will hit dealers this summer.

    Source: GMC
    Press Release is on Page 2

    GMC Introduces Modern, Bold Design on 2018 Terrain

    • Confident appearance, accommodating interior and turbo engines elevate new premium compact SUV

    DETROIT — GMC today introduced the all-new 2018 Terrain and unveiled the next chapter of GMC design via a boldly styled and intelligently engineered successor to the brand’s popular compact SUV. The Terrain offers greater refinement and versatility to adapt to customers’ unique needs, and it’s packed with more available advanced safety technologies than ever before.

    GMC offers customers the widest range of choices yet, with three all-new available turbocharged propulsion systems, including a new turbo-diesel. Two new efficiency-enhancing nine-speed automatic transmissions are matched with the gas engines — a first application for the GMC lineup.

    Continuing the momentum of owning 25 percent of GMC’s overall retail sales, Denali returns to the Terrain with greater exclusivity than ever, offering a distinctive range-topping design and uniquely refined features.

    “GMC’s strong growth over the past decade is due in large part to Terrain,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global GMC Sales and Marketing. “The all-new Terrain builds on that success, leveraging GMC’s proven premium SUV experience to shake up the largest vehicle segment, with a strong blend of design, functionality and engineering excellence.” 

    The 2018 Terrain goes on sale this summer in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali models, maintaining the momentum created by the first-generation model, of which more than 700,000 have been sold in North America since it went on sale in 2009.  

    Bold, modern design

    The new Terrain’s bold exterior signals the next chapter of GMC’s design language, evolving the brand’s signature cues with stronger, sharper and more sculpted elements such as the grille and lighting features. Its shape was refined in the wind tunnel to help ensure the distinctive profile cuts through the air with optimal efficiency and quietness.

    “It is a striking design with functional beauty,” said Helen Emsley, executive director, Global GMC Design. “There’s confidence and optimism in its stance, with exceptional attention to detail that speaks to GMC’s rise as a premium brand.”

    Elevating GMC’s new design, the all-new Terrain Denali will feature its signature chrome grille along with Denali-specific accents including body-color fascias and lower trim, plus chrome roof rails, door handles, side mirror caps and body-side molding. Additionally, LED headlamps and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels are standard on Denali.

    All other models feature signature LED daytime running lamps and tail lamps. Bi-functional HID headlamps are standard on SL, SLE and SLT. Additionally, 17-inch wheels are standard on SL and SLE, with 18-inch wheels available on SL and SLE, and standard on SLT.

    Turbocharged propulsion choices

    A range of three all-new turbocharged engines, including an all-new 1.6L turbo-diesel, provides more choices when it comes to performance, efficiency and capability in the all-new 2018 GMC Terrain. New 1.5L and 2.0L turbocharged gas engines are matched with two unique new nine-speed automatic transmissions, with the 2.0L turbo engine offering stronger acceleration and a higher degree of performance than its 1.5L counterpart.

    GMC’s new Electronic Precision Shift enables more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional transmission shifter with electronically controlled gear selection consisting of intuitive push buttons and pull triggers.

    The Terrain comes standard with GMC’s driver-controllable Traction Select system, which has choices for different driving conditions. Elements such as the throttle responses are optimized for the selected driving mode. AWD models include a FWD mode that disconnects the AWD system to minimize drag and optimize fuel economy, while the AWD mode offers all the benefits of an active AWD system.

    Refined, versatile and purposeful interior

    Like the exterior, the new Terrain’s interior makes a statement and serves as a fundamental component of the vehicle’s heightened emphasis on refinement and functionality. Elements such as authentic aluminum trim, soft-touch materials on the instrument panel and doors and standard active noise cancellation are premium features seamlessly integrated into the interior design for a luxurious customer experience.

    The Terrain Denali heightens the GMC experience throughout the new interior with a unique trim tint color and Denali-specific logos and piping on the front seats. Denali customers will benefit from additional standard features including a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose premium 7-speaker sound system and a hands-free programmable power liftgate.

    An expanded center console with pass-through storage underneath and side-by-side cupholders adds to the Terrain’s functionality. A new fold-flat front passenger seat and flat-folding rear seat help Terrain offer greater versatility for stowing longer items and make it easier to load cargo. There are also new under-floor compartments in the cargo area for more secure storage.

    GMC keeps passengers connected with 7- and available 8-inch-diagonal infotainment systems, featuring compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and a standard OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (data plan purchase required after limited trial period) that can accommodate up to seven mobile devices. Owners can also manage their vehicles remotely with the industry-leading myGMC mobile app via their compatible smartphones. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are subject to their terms, privacy statements and data plan rates, and require a compatible smartphone.

    Every new Terrain comes standard with five years of the OnStar Basic Plan[1] at no additional cost. Among other benefits, this connectivity plan features OnStar Smart Driver, an opt-in service designed to help GMC owners maximize their vehicle’s overall performance, reduce wear and tear, monitor fuel efficiency and become better drivers — all factors that add to the overall ownership experience.

    Expanded range of safety features

    An expanded range of available active safety technologies is designed to enhance driver awareness and even help make it easier to park and maneuver in low-speed situations. The features include radar- and camera-based adaptive technologies that can provide alerts to potential crash threats, allowing the driver to react and make changes to potentially avoid them, including:

    • New Surround Vision
    • New Forward Collision Alert with Following Distance Indicator
    • New Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
    • New Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
    • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert 
    • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
    • New Safety Alert Seat

    The new Terrain also features GMC’s new Rear Seat Reminder[2] and Teen Driver[3]. Rear Seat Reminder alerts drivers to check the back seat as they exit their vehicles under certain circumstances, while Teen Driver allows parents to set controls and review an in-vehicle report card in order to help encourage better driving habits, even when adults are not in the vehicle.

    ocnblu

    Totally shockingly new.  Wicked.  Cool.  My jaw dropped.  Would be proud to own one.  Not at all sure about that transmission shift set-up though.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Another CUV w/ the blackout C-pillar trim like the Murano, RX, etc..isn't that played out yet?  Kind of a 2015 thing...  Definite family resemblance to the Acadia in the front...

    daves87rs
    58 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Totally shockingly new.  Wicked.  Cool.  My jaw dropped.  Would be proud to own one.  Not at all sure about that transmission shift set-up though.

     

    Agree. It actually caught me off guard. I like it! 

     

    Yeah, looks like GM will be going by the dial shifter too....not so sure how I feel about that...

    ocnblu
    Just now, daves87rs said:

     

    Agree. It actually caught me off guard. I like it! 

     

    Yeah, looks like GM will be going by the dial shifter too....not so sure how I feel about that...

    Yeah the Terrain's appears to be a row of differently shaped buttons that you push or pull.  It's going to be awkward getting used to it.  One word of caution to GMC:  please give customers a wider color selection than you offer with the new Acadia, which has like 5 exterior color choices, seems like.

    daves87rs
    Just now, ocnblu said:

    Yeah the Terrain's appears to be a row of differently shaped buttons that you push or pull.  It's going to be awkward getting used to it.  One word of caution to GMC:  please give customers a wider color selection than you offer with the new Acadia, which has like 5 exterior color choices, seems like.

    Agreed! 

    dfelt

    RIP Terrain, I will miss your boxy self. This is nice and I am sure I will come to like it, but right now, I really miss the butch Terrain, this is more Feminine.

    Dial transmission based on the photo, Hmmmmmmm Not sure how I like that but I do realize that technology is there for a reason and no reason to not embrace an electric transmission shifter.

    Cmicasa the Great

    Looks awesome.. and we should have seen this coming. The Terrain is selling predominately to women.. and they love rounded edges. This is a nice compromise. This is gorgeous.. and nice fit for the 1-2-3-4 punch that GMC has in this market. The odd man out right now is the ACADIA Limited. I still believe that the Limited's SIZE should be retained with a simple pull from the mothballs and updated Hummer H3 and H3T with the GMC stamp on the front

    Cory Wolfe

    The design is exactly what they needed to do with this model. It actually looks a class above the Equinox for once. The push-button transmission on the other hand... Who actually wants that? It seems like a huge miscalculation with its unergonomic design. Seriously... there are plus and minus buttons for gear selection. WTF.

