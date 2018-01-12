Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Detroit 2018: 2019 Ram 1500 Leaks Out

    We're sure someone is not happy at FCA today

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was hoping to a make a splash next Monday with the debut of 2019 Ram 1500 at the Detroit Auto Show. But someone spoiled the surprise.

    A user on Reddit posted a picture of a 2019 Ram 1500 inside a Fiat Chrysler plant - our hunch being the Warren, MI plant. The 3/4 shot gives us our best look at the truck and matches up with previous spy photos.

    The most apparent change that will sway your decision to liking to disliking the truck is the new grille. Ram appears to be doing away with the crosshair grille that has been a design trademark since the 1994 model. Instead, there is a smaller, octagonal grille with 'RAM' nestled in the middle. We're expecting this will be one of many grille designs on offer.

    Other details we can tell is the 1500 designation has moved from the doors on to the hood. The side profile looks similar to the current Ram 2500/3500 HD models.

    Here is what else we know about the upcoming Ram 1500

    • Engines to include a 3.6L V6, 5.7L HEMI V8, and 3.0L EcoDiesel V6
    • Aluminum hood and tailgate
    • Possibly a split tailgate
    • Newest version of FCA's UConnect

    Source: Reddit
    Pic Credit: Eisenj on Reddit


    Go to articles Detroit Auto Show

    User Feedback


    Drew Dowdell

    It looks okay I guess... but it doesn't look like an all new truck. It looks like just a nose job on the existing truck.   Remember when GM did that with the 2014 Silverado? It was all new, but most people thought it was just a refreshed 2013. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Hard to tell w/ the silver paint and angle, but the sides and greenhouse look much the same as the current model.   The wheel well arches may be slightly flattened on top..  the grille, bumper and headlights are the biggest noticeable differences.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×