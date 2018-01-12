Detroit 2018: 2019 Ram 1500 Leaks Out

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was hoping to a make a splash next Monday with the debut of 2019 Ram 1500 at the Detroit Auto Show. But someone spoiled the surprise.

A user on Reddit posted a picture of a 2019 Ram 1500 inside a Fiat Chrysler plant - our hunch being the Warren, MI plant. The 3/4 shot gives us our best look at the truck and matches up with previous spy photos.

The most apparent change that will sway your decision to liking to disliking the truck is the new grille. Ram appears to be doing away with the crosshair grille that has been a design trademark since the 1994 model. Instead, there is a smaller, octagonal grille with 'RAM' nestled in the middle. We're expecting this will be one of many grille designs on offer.

Other details we can tell is the 1500 designation has moved from the doors on to the hood. The side profile looks similar to the current Ram 2500/3500 HD models.

Here is what else we know about the upcoming Ram 1500

Engines to include a 3.6L V6, 5.7L HEMI V8, and 3.0L EcoDiesel V6

Aluminum hood and tailgate

Possibly a split tailgate

Newest version of FCA's UConnect

Source: Reddit

Pic Credit: Eisenj on Reddit