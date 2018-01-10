Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Detroit Preview: Ford's Performance Showing

    There's a new ST and possibly a new Mustang Bullitt

    Many of us thought that Ford's showing at the Detroit Auto Show would be the upcoming Ranger. But it seems the blue oval has other plans.

    First up, Ford is teasing a new ST model. In a video dropped on various social media outlets, the former Stig, Ben Collins is seen walking past various performance models including the GT and Raptor. He then stops at a mysterious ST model. Guesses about the new ST range from the new Focus ST to possibly a crossover - the EcoSport and Edge being prime contenders.

    But that's not all. Automotive News has learned that Ford will be debuting a new version of Mustang Bullitt. Rumors about this have been going around since last year when spy shots caught a dark green Mustang taking part in a commercial being filmed in Chicago.

    "We don’t have any Mustang news to share today but we love the interest in America’s favorite muscle car," said Ford spokesman Mike Levine when asked about the Bullitt.

    Source: Ford, Automotive News (Subscription Required)

     

     


    Drew Dowdell

    Chicago's significance has deteriorated greatly over the last 4 years (...looks at 2018 Detroit schedule and starts the clock).

    I highly doubt they would do both in Chicago.... possibly even neither.   Ford has taken to doing their reveals independent of the auto shows lately.  It can cost $300k to do a reveal that lasts 20 minutes during an auto show.

    I certainly understand them questioning the economics of that, but their tactics to combat it have been frustrating to us journalists. 

    lengnert

    As much a Ford guy as I am, I couldn't agree more that they have been a little off on some of their marketing.

    That said, my interest was piqued here!

    Since I doubt they will (and I certainly could be wrong) user an ST name for the Ranger, I would think it may be for the upcoming EcoSport...?

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, lengnert said:

    Since I doubt they will (and I certainly could be wrong) user an ST name for the Ranger, I would think it may be for the upcoming EcoSport...?

    Lets do some process of elimination sleuthing.

    Fiesta is dead man walking, Focus has an ST so possibly some update there, Fusion has the Sport, Taurus is dead man walking and has the SHO.

    Ecosport is too new and the rear hatch cutline doesn't match the above video. Same for the hatch of the Escape. Edge? Now there's an idea, but it's a rather old model at this point. The cutline might work on the Explorer, but they won't do an ST with a new Explorer coming so soon.

    So maybe an updated Focus ST (Focus wasn't shown in the video) with the Edge as the wildcard.

    lengnert
    24 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Lets do some process of elimination sleuthing.

    Fiesta is dead man walking, Focus has an ST so possibly some update there, Fusion has the Sport, Taurus is dead man walking and has the SHO.

    Ecosport is too new and the rear hatch cutline doesn't match the above video. Same for the hatch of the Escape. Edge? Now there's an idea, but it's a rather old model at this point. The cutline might work on the Explorer, but they won't do an ST with a new Explorer coming so soon.

    So maybe an updated Focus ST (Focus wasn't shown in the video) with the Edge as the wildcard.

    I won't argue with the above.

    And, Scout, I am not enamored with the name EcoSport either, but at least Ford didn't resurrect the name Probe! 

    P.S. I owned two Probes for full disclosure, and really liked both, but the name is ripe for ridicule?  Lol

    Scout
    21 minutes ago, lengnert said:

    And, Scout, I am not enamored with the name EcoSport either, but at least Ford didn't resurrect the name Probe! 

    It's not the Eco sport I have a problem with. It's the greenie we're speachal and good to the earth image the companies want the general population to associate with it. It's stupid!  To be fair I have the same problem with Mazdas sky BS, the eco Leaf BS from Nissan, and or any greenie we are saving the world BS from all manufacture's. It became popular several years ago, and hasn't gone away. Though some makes have lightened up. Unfortunately in Ford's case, the eco boost is so prevalent that they seem to be stuck. Also, in Ford's case, as so many others have already pointed out, you can have eco or boost but not both. Making it that much more stupid. 

    lengnert
    1 minute ago, Scout said:

    It's not the Eco sport I have a problem with. It's the greenie we're speachal and good to the earth image the companies want the general population to associate with it. It's stupid!  To be fair I have the same problem with Mazdas sky BS, the eco Leaf BS from Nissan, and or any greenie we are saving the world BS from all manufacture's. It became popular several years ago, and hasn't gone away. Though some makes have lightened up. Unfortunately in Ford's case, the eco boost is so prevalent that they seem to be stuck. Also, in Ford's case, as so many others have already pointed out, you can have eco or boost but not both. Making it that much more stupid. 

    I will agree with that.

    But, I have a good deal of experience with the EB engine. I have put many miles one a few EB panel vans that a company I work with rents (we go through Penske and get trucks weekly). While it is true that if you dig into the go pedal like you are trying to win every stoplight race, you will get V8 comparable mileage. However, there is no way I can get as good of mpg's from the V8 trucks we primarily get from them (whether they be Ford or GM), when I drive more conservatively. It isn't even close.

    And the power delivery is as good or better than the V8's I drive from either make.

    But yes, I would have been happier personally, if Ford would have gone with the moniker "TwinForce" for the EB (like they contemplated using in Lincoln EB models) engined vehicles across all lines.  They could have still have mentioned the mileage gains but emphasized the power factor primarily.

     

    dfelt

    ST I know has been used as a trim level but it could also be the badge for one of their EV's that they could show off.

    EcoBoost ST is a cool sounding name for an EV Auto.

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    ST I know has been used as a trim level but it could also be the badge for one of their EV's that they could show off.

    EcoBoost ST is a cool sounding name for an EV Auto.

    www.notgonnahappen.com

     

    lengnert
    Just now, dfelt said:

    ST I know has been used as a trim level but it could also be the badge for one of their EV's that they could show off.

    EcoBoost ST is a cool sounding name for an EV Auto.

    I like where your head's at here!

    ccap41
    16 minutes ago, Scout said:

    Also, in Ford's case, as so many others have already pointed out, you can have eco or boost but not both. Making it that much more stupid. 

    I always find that somewhat ironic because you do get both but you have to choose which at which instance. You can have boost if you want/need boost. You cna have f/e if you want/need f/e. 

    FWIW, my EcoBoost got sh!t economy 70mph and above. It seemed to drop significantly once you get to 70mph. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    As far as the 'green' image of the Ecoboost or EcoSport names, that's really nothing new...in the past Ford and others had names for vehicles and engines that evoked an image of economy and efficiency---Econoline, Thriftmaster, Scotsman, etc...nothing different. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    EcoTech, Bluetech (Blue in Europe = Green in US), Ecomotive (I like this one)

    Just imagine all the new EV badges that are going to come out. Be interesting to see if and how they spin the EV lines of auto's.

    ccap41
    19 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    EcoTech, Bluetech (Blue in Europe = Green in US), Ecomotive (I like this one)

    EcoTech is the first one that came to my head as well. 

    16 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Just imagine all the new EV badges that are going to come out. Be interesting to see if and how they spin the EV lines of auto's.

    ..Leaf.. lol But that's about it with the clever naming. 

    dfelt
    23 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    ..Leaf.. lol But that's about it with the clever naming. 

    I know you can imagen names even if they are just funny takes.

    Solar Ray

    Solaria

    Sprout

    Verdous

    Virile

    Vigor

    Stout

    Spry

    So many options to represent the EV auto's and what would imply green, clean, healthy, etc.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Speaking of package delivery, Monday afternoon I went to the door to pick up packages, and there was a Fed Ex truck, UPS truck, and an Amazon van all in row parked in front of my house, with a postal truck across the street. Should have taken a photo.  

    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Speaking of package delivery, Monday afternoon I went to the door to pick up packages, and there was a Fed Ex truck, UPS truck, and an Amazon van all in row parked in front of my house, with a postal truck across the street. Should have taken a photo.  

