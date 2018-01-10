Detroit Preview: Ford's Performance Showing

Many of us thought that Ford's showing at the Detroit Auto Show would be the upcoming Ranger. But it seems the blue oval has other plans.

First up, Ford is teasing a new ST model. In a video dropped on various social media outlets, the former Stig, Ben Collins is seen walking past various performance models including the GT and Raptor. He then stops at a mysterious ST model. Guesses about the new ST range from the new Focus ST to possibly a crossover - the EcoSport and Edge being prime contenders.

But that's not all. Automotive News has learned that Ford will be debuting a new version of Mustang Bullitt. Rumors about this have been going around since last year when spy shots caught a dark green Mustang taking part in a commercial being filmed in Chicago.

"We don’t have any Mustang news to share today but we love the interest in America’s favorite muscle car," said Ford spokesman Mike Levine when asked about the Bullitt.

Source: Ford, Automotive News (Subscription Required)