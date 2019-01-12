Preview: 2020 Toyota Supra

Toyota was hoping to keep the Supra under wraps until Monday when it makes its world debut at the Detroit Auto Show. However, the Japanese automaker's Mexico office had a different idea. Yesterday, Toyota Mexico tweeted out a video showing the Supra without any camouflage. The tweet, translated from Spanish reads,

“Our new #Supra arrived in Japan!, and this is the story that #AkioToyoda tells us about its return.”

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before a number of people downloaded the video and post it to Facebook and YouTube - we have the video at the bottom of this story.

The production model looks very much like the concept we saw a few years back with flowing curves, short roofline, and a long front-end. We're still not sold on the front with three vents and pointy nose.

As we have reported previously, the Supra will be using two turbo engines from BMW; a 2.0L turbo-four (265 horsepower) and 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six (335 horsepower).

We'll have more information, along with photos when the Supra debuts at 9:40 AM on Monday.