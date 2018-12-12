Jump to content
    2020 Toyota Supra Finally is Revealed Sans Camo

      Finally, we get to see the actual car!

    It has been a long time coming, but finally, we have gotten our first look at the upcoming 2020 Toyota Supra. The SupraMKV forums obtained a photo of the upcoming sports car in a transporter with most of the car cover removed from it.

    Comparing this photo with the FT-1 concept from a few years back, Toyota's designers toned down the front end. The nose isn't as pointy and the bumper has three large intakes - not two like the concept. It also appears the bubble roof has carried over onto the production model. 

    As we reported back in June, the Supra will come with two engines from BMW; the 2.0L turbo-four (265 horsepower) and 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six (335 horsepower). This will be paired with an eight-speed automatic.

    Toyota will be revealing the Supra next month at the Detroit Auto Show. In the meantime, we have pictures of the FT-1 Concept, a camouflaged Supra prototype, and the production model for your perusal.

    Source: SupraMKV.com
    Pic Credit: SupraMKV.com

    New-2020-Toyota-Supra-Leak.jpg

    TOYOTA_FT1_Exterior_010.jpg

    Supra-A90-8hr.jpg


    dfelt

    Concept looks much wider than production. Did a nice job keeping it close to the concept, but the concept is what I want, not the production system.

    A Horse With No Name

    This looks really good. A real part of me would choose this over a Challenger Mustang or Camaro as I really am getting into more modern automotive styling. Good job Toyota!

    Edited by A Horse With No Name

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, A Horse With No Name said:

    You are not an Import sports car kind of guy though.

    I dunno... I'm sure the BMW will at least whelm me. 

    • Haha 1

    smk4565

    It has a bit of a Mazda RX-8 look to it.  I am not impressed by this car because I know it will be over priced.  You can get a 3-series with these engines for $40k on the 4 cylinder and $50k on the six cylinder and the 3-Series is a much more luxurious car.  They’ll probably price the Supra in the same territory when it should be priced like a Mustang.

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I am not impressed by this car because I know it will be over priced.

    But you LOVE overpriced cars.

    • Upvote 1

    A Horse With No Name
    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But you LOVE overpriced cars.

    If the market will bear it it isn't over priced. That two million dollar Hemi Cuda convertible at Barrett Jackson has reached the same market equilibrium pricing.

    6 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But you LOVE overpriced cars.

    I love pre war Bentlys and ratty RX 7s.  One is worth a Kings ransom and one is worth a Burger King meal combo. Both have merit.

    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It has a bit of a Mazda RX-8 look to it.  I am not impressed by this car because I know it will be over priced.  You can get a 3-series with these engines for $40k on the 4 cylinder and $50k on the six cylinder and the 3-Series is a much more luxurious car.  They’ll probably price the Supra in the same territory when it should be priced like a Mustang.

    So what...it is a cool car.

