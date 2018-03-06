Geneva 2018: Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo is a Lifted Wagon

Electric motors mounted on each axle provide 590 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Porsche says the Mission E Cross Turismo can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155. No mention of range, but Porsche says the concept can get an 80 percent charge in 15 minutes when using the 800-Volt charging system.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Debuts

Concept study of the first Porsche "Cross-Utility Vehicle" celebrates its world premiere

Atlanta, Georgia. The presentation of the Mission E Cross Turismo from Porsche at the Geneva Motor Show is a concept study of an electrically-powered “Cross-Utility Vehicle.” Designed for individuals with an active lifestyle, the demand-controlled all-wheel drive easily handles varied weather conditions for practical year-round use. The interior offers plenty of cargo space while an exterior mounting system offers a solution for larger items like surfboards or bicycles.

The four-seater features an emotional design with striking off-road elements as well as a new display and control concept with touchscreens and eye tracking. The concept vehicle, which is 194.8 inches long, uses 800-volt fast-charging and can also be charged via induction or a charging dock and integrates seamlessly with a Porsche home energy management system. The road-ready Mission E Cross Turismo is a continuation of the Mission E study that Porsche presented at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in 2015.

The design: Unmistakable Porsche DNA

With a low hood between powerfully curved fenders, the front of the Mission E Cross Turismo has ties to the Porsche 911. The vertical air intakes at the front, known as “air curtains,” provide one of the striking design features. Matrix Design LED headlights represent another style highlight. The typical Porsche four-point daytime running lights have been developed into narrow, three-dimensional glass elements. Embedded in four floating fenders, these lights also feature the new four-point turn signal. Off-road design elements include rugged wheel arches and door sills, a striking front spoiler and rear fascia, and a ground clearance indicative of the ability to travel on and off paved roads.

The flyline is marked by a sporty roofline that tapers towards the rear, echoing the Panamera Sport Turismo. The dynamic design of the side windows is typical of Porsche style. The broad fenders and three-dimensional sidewalls with air outlets behind the front wheels reinforce the sporty crossover character of the 78.3-inch-wide concept vehicle. Distinctive side skirts with an off-road look and 20-inch wheels with 275/40 R 20 tires are among the vehicle's other defining features.

With its exclusive Light Grey Metallic paint, the study is also immediately recognizable as a Porsche from the back. In addition to the flow-through roof spoiler, the vehicle also features a full-length light strip. The Porsche lettering illuminated in white is embedded in a three-dimensional cover with a circuit path graphic. The “E” in the “Porsche” lettering pulsates when the vehicle is charging, and the circuit paths illuminate, giving customers a tangible sense of the energy flow. The large panoramic glass roof extending from the windshield to the tailgate delivers a generous feeling of spaciousness.

The versatility: Equipped for all mobility needs

The Mission E Cross Turismo gives an insight into how a series-production Turismo variant with cross-utility attributes suitable in equal measure for traveling, everyday life, and adventure could look. The 55.9-inch-tall four-seat concept is designed to be versatile. For example, a hatch is integrated into the backrests of the two individual seats in the rear to make loading long objects like skis easier. The backrests themselves can also fold. In the luggage compartment, there is a rail system with adjustable and removable belts to stow objects quickly and securely.

The interior: Visible lightweight structures

The interior features a new interpretation of classic Porsche elements for the digital age. For example, the instrument panel emphasizes the width of the vehicle with a wing-shaped top and bottom section. The dashboard has a clear horizontal arrangement with a wide display for the driver and front passenger. The free-standing instrument cluster is curved and angled towards the driver and consists of three circular display fields, digitally displayed on TFT screens. The center console between the front seats rises in the direction of the dashboard. The design elements in the interior also include visible lightweight structures, such as the dashboard and the sporty seats reminiscent of bucket-type racing seats, which feature illuminated Porsche lettering. The door panels have 3D elements with a structured surface. Anodized trim pieces in Nordic Blue around the air vents and the window switches provide a contrast to the black Aniline leather and Light Grey two-tone interior. Ambient cabin lighting further compliments all of the design elements.

The powertrain: Sporty e-performance in excess of 600 hp

Two synchronous electric motors with a system output of over 600 hp (440 kW) accelerate the Mission E Cross Turismo to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds and to 200 kmh (124 mph) in under twelve seconds. This performance is in addition to a continuous power level that allows for multiple launches in succession without losing performance, which is unprecedented among electric vehicles. Demand-controlled all-wheel drive with Porsche Torque Vectoring, which automatically distributes torque to the individual wheels, transfers the power to the road.

The chassis: Adaptive air suspension for comfort and agility

All-wheel steering contributes to the exemplary agility and stability of the Mission E Cross Turismo, while the adaptive air suspension allows an increased clearance of up to 1.86 inches (50 mm). Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) is another feature available on board. This system provides active roll stabilization and prevents lateral inclination of the vehicle when cornering. It also helps reduce lateral instability over bumpy terrain.

The display and control concept: A unique user experience

A highlight of the Mission E Cross Turismo is a new display and control concept. Intuitive operation and information such as the head-up display optimally positioned in the driver’s field of vision enhance the driving experience. And thanks to the new connectivity solutions, the vehicle can also be perfectly integrated into a digital lifestyle. The result is a unique user experience. There are many important display and control options.

Driver display with eye tracking: The instrument cluster is comprised of virtual fields. These are assigned to the categories of Porsche Connect, Performance, Drive, Energy, and Sport Chrono. Using a camera in the interior mirror, the eye-tracking system can recognize where the driver is looking. The displays that the driver is interested in are then moved to the foreground, while the others are reduced into the background accordingly as a result of looking away from them. The displays are operated using smart-touch controls on the steering wheel.

Passenger display: This screen extends over the entire width of the passenger side. The passenger can operate various apps via eye tracking and touch technology, allowing access to functions like media, navigation, climate control, and contacts.

Touch control: a field in the center console features detailed information menus.

Small touchscreens: These screens are situated in the multifunctional window panels (for seat adjustment and seat comfort functions) as well as in the finless air vents on the right and left of the dashboard. By swiping left and right on these touchscreens, the ventilation strength can be adjusted.

The “smart cabin” approach simplifies operation. The vehicle settings, interior climate, and ambient lighting are all automatically adjusted to the wishes of the occupants and the respective driving situation.

The driver can also access a variety of information and adjust settings away from the vehicle: Customization options from the air-conditioning system to navigation can be set in advance via a tablet, smartphone, or smartwatch.

The “DestinationsApp:” A personal travel assistant

Porsche Connect already offers more than 20 digital services and apps. In the Mission E Cross Turismo, Porsche is adding another called the “DestinationsApp,” which demonstrates additional benefits the digital platform could offer in the near future. Using this app, a weekend trip can be planned quickly and easily in just a few steps on a smartphone. The app suggests travel destinations, enables reservations to be made quickly and effortlessly, and handles route planning. The driver can even tailor the chassis of the Mission E Cross Turismo to the selected route via the “DestinationsApp,” as well as choosing the most suitable music, climate control, and ambient lighting for the journey.

Charging: Fast and effortless

The 800-volt architecture in the vehicle ensures that the lithium-ion battery is charged for an NEDC range of approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) in around 15 minutes. The concept vehicle allows flexible charging both on the move and at home, and is compatible with the fast-charging network that is being established on European roads as part of the IONITY joint venture. At home or the workplace, the Mission E Cross Turismo can be charged via induction technology, and at home with a charging dock that can work in conjunction with the Porsche home energy management system. The latter option can be combined with the home’s own photovoltaic system to recharge using solar energy.