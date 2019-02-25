Geneva 2019: Volkswagen Brings the T-Roc R

For now, the entire T-Roc line remains Forbidden Fruit in the U.S., but with crossover sales increasing rapidly, perhaps Volkswagen can be persuaded to send it over.

Keeping all that power on the ground is a Golf R sports suspension that is lower to the ground and a standard progressive steering system. Drive modes help keep control and include a race mode and launch control that manages and maximized torque. The electronic stability control can be switched off for driving at the limit and 17-inch brakes help to bring it all to a stop.

The T-Roc R is the new top of the line for the T-Roc range. Shown above as a nearly production ready concept, the T-Roc R gets many of the upgrades the Golf R gets. That includes a 2.0 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder producing 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the standard 4Motion Haldex all-wheel drive via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. That will hustle the T-Roc from 0-62 mph in 4.9 second with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Ahead of the Geneva Auto Show , Volkswagen has unveiled the R version of their T-Roc crossover. The T-Roc is a small crossover not (yet?) sold in the U.S. that slots below the Tiguan and most directly related to the Volkswagen Golf. Standard models went into production for the European market in 2017. That brings us to 2019 and the unveiling of the 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc R.

New T-Roc R combines performance and lifestyle

The sporty characteristics of the T-Roc R are underscored by the unmistakable design on the exterior and in the interior. The redesigned radiator grille has a polished silver band of anodised aluminium on the underside that runs the entire width of the vehicle. The bumper’s model-specific design is painted the same colour as the car. The light units in the vertically arranged daytime running lights are integrated into the front. The rear bumpers include visual air outlets in the upper part and an “R” diffuser in a contrasting colour. The double-ended exhaust system on both the left and right are specific to the “R” model. The T-Roc R is equipped with 18-inch Spielberg alloy wheels as standard. The 19-inch Pretoria Dark Graphite matte alloy wheels and 235/40 R19 tyres are available as an optional extra.

The sill panel trims sport a stainless steel design and have the “R” logo, which can also be seen on the radiator grille and on the sides of the vehicle. The “R” logo is also displayed on the backs of the seats. The leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey also shows its sporty side with the “R” logo, as does the black headliner and the greeting on the start screen. The pedals shimmer in stainless steel.

The new crossover model for performance and lifestyle is based on the harmonious concept of the T-Roc, 200,000 units of which have already been sold. The new T-Roc R expands the broad range of the compact crossover with an emphatically sporty model for individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.