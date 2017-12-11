2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Wrap Up - Mass-Market Crossovers and SUVs

As the 2017 Los Angeles auto show wraps up today, let's take a look back at the new vehicles we saw. Part one, the largest grouping by far, the mainstream crossovers and SUVs. 2018 Nissan Kicks The Details: The Kicks has been sold in the South American market for a few years. It migrates north to replace the Nissan Juke. It comes with a 1.6 liter engine and CVT routing all 125 stampeding horses and 115 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels. Why it Matters: A rolling mass-market crossover cliche; Floating roof, genuine simulated contrast stitching, flat bottom steering wheel. Product planners pulled out all the stops when faced with trying to make a crossover that could only be had with front-wheel drive and a 125 hp 4-cylinder interesting and relevant. Expect performance to be sedentary and price to be cheap. The 2018 Kicks probably sell well for price alone, but the Kia Soul seems more interesting if AWD is not on the shopping list and Renegade or Ecosport if AWD is needed. Click here to read more about the 2018 Nissan Kicks. Competitors: Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Renegade, Toyota C-HR, Honda HR-V, Ford EcoSport, Mazda CX-3, Ambien, Tylenol PM 2018 Jeep Wrangler The Details: New Turbo-4, updated V6, 8-speed auto or 6-speed manual, 3.0 liter diesel coming, plug-in hybrid coming. Lots more details at our 2018 Jeep Wrangler article. Why it Matters: The Wrangler was easily the most iconic vehicle shown at the 2017 LA Auto Show. FCA finally modernized the Wrangler, a feat hard to do with tons of purists out there. I think they have managed to pull it off in such a way that brings the Wrangler up to date and will still satisfy all but the staunchest of luddites. The Wrangler has been a segment of one for years with the only close competitor being the Toyota 4Runner. Click here to read more about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Competitors: Toyota 4Runner, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon with a 66% discount Next up: Subaru Ascent and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

2019 Subaru Ascent The Details: Subaru gets back into the mid-size crossover game with a conventional looking 3-row. Power only comes from an all new direct injected 260 hp, 277 lb-ft turbocharged boxer 4-cylinder. AWD and CVT are standard. Why it Matters: Subaru’s last attempt at a mid-size crossover bombed hard. It was odd looking, over priced, and had terrible fuel economy. This time Subaru took the safe route, put their Forester on the copy machine and enlarged it 150%. Of the mass-market crossovers I visited during the show, the new Ascent had one of the nicest interiors I encountered. That said, it will need that asset because it is definitely on the smaller side of the segment. People shopping the Chevrolet Traverse or Honda Pilot will probably find this Subaru to be too cramped. Subaru is one of the strongest growing brands in the US and the new Ascent is going to add to that momentum. Click here to read more information about the 2019 Subaru Ascent Competitors: Every mainstream 3-row crossover made, but especially the Mazda CX-9, Toyota Highlander, Kia Sorento, Volkswagen Atlas ,and Nissan Pathfinder 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line The Details: A sport appearance package for your smallish-midsize Volkswagen crossover. 19” wheels for R-Line SEL trims and 20” wheels for R-Line SEL Premium trims. Sportier bumpers with ample gloss black applique, black headliner, R-Line logos plastered on everything. Otherwise, it’s the same as any new Tiguan available at your local VW dealer since July. Click here to read more information about the Volkswagen Tiguan Why it matters: Audi tastes and Volkswagen budget? Say no more! Competitors: Every small crossover made, but especially Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue Next up: Hyundai Kona, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Kia Sorento