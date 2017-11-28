Leaked! 2019 Lincoln MKX Becomes Nautilus

The updated 2019 MKC will not be Lincoln's only debut for the LA Auto Show. Yesterday, the automaker released a mysterious teaser video revealing that another model will make its debut on November 28th. We possibly know what that model is thanks to some leaked photos.

A video made its way onto YouTube with a slideshow of photos of the updated MKX or what it will now be known as the Nautilus. Like the MKC, the Nautilus gets a new rectangular grille from the Navigator and LED headlights. Like the Continental, the Nautilus features nameplates on the door. The interior appears to be unchanged for the most part.

We'll have more details on the Nautilus later today.

Source: oTo Cars on YouTube

H/T to Chris Doane Automotive