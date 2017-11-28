Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Leaked! 2019 Lincoln MKX Becomes Nautilus

    MKX changes its name

    The updated 2019 MKC will not be Lincoln's only debut for the LA Auto Show. Yesterday, the automaker released a mysterious teaser video revealing that another model will make its debut on November 28th. We possibly know what that model is thanks to some leaked photos.

    A video made its way onto YouTube with a slideshow of photos of the updated MKX or what it will now be known as the Nautilus. Like the MKC, the Nautilus gets a new rectangular grille from the Navigator and LED headlights. Like the Continental, the Nautilus features nameplates on the door. The interior appears to be unchanged for the most part.

    We'll have more details on the Nautilus later today.

    Source: oTo Cars on YouTube
    H/T to Chris Doane Automotive

     

    Drew Dowdell
    8 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Cool...good to see they are ditching the alphanumerics...maybe the MKZ will revert to Zephyr and the the MKC will become...?

    Well if the new Explorer based crossover is to become Aviator (where is that thing anyway? I expected it a long time ago), we'd have Navigator, Aviator, Nautilus.... I'm sure there is a good name in there for the MKC.  I'm not sure why they didn't take this redesign as a chance to rename it. 

    That said, I really like the looks of this so far, looks very upscale and back into the class Lincoln should be playing in.  I did like the current MKX exterior and most of the interior, but the dash and center stack design was enough of a letdown for me to not consider one.  The seats in the MKX are excellent and could/should just carry over. 

    William Maley
    13 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Well if the new Explorer based crossover is to become Aviator (where is that thing anyway? I expected it a long time ago), we'd have Navigator, Aviator, Nautilus.... I'm sure there is a good name in there for the MKC.  I'm not sure why they didn't take this redesign as a chance to rename it. 

    That said, I really like the looks of this so far, looks very upscale and back into the class Lincoln should be playing in.  I did like the current MKX exterior and most of the interior, but the dash and center stack design was enough of a letdown for me to not consider one.  The seats in the MKX are excellent and could/should just carry over. 

    Detroit?

    riviera74

    Nautilus instead of MKX.  Approved :).

    Now if only Cadillac will do the same.  I am not aware that Lincoln or Cadillac actually sell many vehicles overseas as they do here in NA.

    dfelt
    17 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Nautilus instead of MKX.  Approved :).

    Now if only Cadillac will do the same.  I am not aware that Lincoln or Cadillac actually sell many vehicles overseas as they do here in NA.

    I totally agree, I hear more people ask about what Cadillac has as they really only recognize the Escalade. Cadillac needs to return to their roots of Pure Luxury nameplates with the current quality they have built of driving machines. 

    At least bring some of the concepts to market with those names.

    I would fully support a killing off of the CT and XT nameplates and going with true name lines.

    Car line would be great as follows:

    Escala 4

    Escala 6

    Escala  8

    CUV line would be great as follows:

    Provoq 3

    Provoq 5

    Provoq 7

    Have to say I like this guy's CUV Concept for Cadillac.

    https://www.behance.net/gallery/46674461/CADILLAC-SUV-CONCEPT

    dfelt

    Best comment I read was on this story about the ATS & CTS going away being replaced by the CT5.

    https://jalopnik.com/cadillac-is-replacing-the-ats-and-cts-with-just-one-sed-1797332648

    A commenter stated that Americans CANNOT out Alpha Numeric the Germans, so be true to your history and stay with names. He also says Lincoln smartest move was to keep the Navigator and continental and hopefully they would rename the alphabet soup crap which we know now here is true.

    Nautilus baby! :metal: 

    lengnert

    I am pleased and hope they continue the trend of applying names to each of their vehicles...... and also continue to improve each platform to be worthy of each name.

    Edited by lengnert
    smk4565

    I like real names, I am surprised they didn’t use Aviator here and come up with something new like Nautilus if they do an SUV in between MKX and Navigator.  But I applaud the dumping of MK-whatever names.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    If they wanted to bring back an old Lincoln name, Capri would be good for the MKC.   Or Aviator.  Too bad Compass is a Jeep name; would go great with Navigator...

    I'd like to see Cadillac ditch their alphanumerics and bring back some of their great names---deVille, Eldorado, Seville, Fleetwood,  Biarittz...  

    An Escalade Fleetwood Brougham trim would be neat to see, instead of Platinum which is also a Ford truck trim. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    Drew Dowdell
    53 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I like real names, I am surprised they didn’t use Aviator here and come up with something new like Nautilus if they do an SUV in between MKX and Navigator.  But I applaud the dumping of MK-whatever names.

    Aviator was the original name of the concept car for the MKX.  But most people who even know of the Aviator know of it as the Explorer based Lincoln.

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Car line would be great as follows:

    Escala 4

    Escala 6

    Escala  8

    CUV line would be great as follows:

    Provoq 3

    Provoq 5

    Provoq 7

     

    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    I don't get the joke.

    No Joke, If they want a consistent name Hell Cadillac would be better off using a couple concept names and have one for the cars and one for the CUVs and just use numbers to dictate size. Seems everyone just about wants to copy the Germans with a mess of letters and numbers, might as well just use a name and throw a number behind it to represent the product line compared to the stupid current or old naming scheme.

    Which is better?

    CT4, CT6, CT8 or Escala 4, Escala 6, Escala 8

    XT3, XT5, XT7 or Provoq 3, Provoq 5, Provoq 7

    :stupid: be Cadillac Mgmt.

    smk4565
    15 minutes ago, dfelt said:

     

    No Joke, If they want a consistent name Hell Cadillac would be better off using a couple concept names and have one for the cars and one for the CUVs and just use numbers to dictate size. Seems everyone just about wants to copy the Germans with a mess of letters and numbers, might as well just use a name and throw a number behind it to represent the product line compared to the stupid current or old naming scheme.

    Which is better?

    CT4, CT6, CT8 or Escala 4, Escala 6, Escala 8

    XT3, XT5, XT7 or Provoq 3, Provoq 5, Provoq 7

    :stupid: be Cadillac Mgmt.

    Neither is good.  They should use names, as evidence by their #1 most successful product of the past 20 years and the icon of the brand has a word name.  And the alphabet soup models seem to have about a 10 year life span before getting the axe.

    Escalade was around before CTS, STS, DTS, XTS, SRX, XLR and ATS, and it will be here when all 7 of those name plates are dead.   I'd go with the names.  They got like 50 years out of Deville and Seville, they don't necessarily have to use those 2 names, but anything is better than "CT5"

    ocnblu

    I am really pleased with this latest "new direction" Lincoln is taking.  I was on a crowded suburban highway over the weekend and out of the sea of sameness emerged a brand new, gleaming black Continental.  Very impressive!  And memorable.

    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    I was glad to hear this news about Lincoln.  I am glad they are improving the styling and decided to give on the Oldsmobile front end styling and also return to real names. It started with Continental. I hope it continues.  Lincoln is figuring it out.  I hope Cadillac wakes up and realizes this. You cannot out German the Germans. People are going to choose the true German cars over the pretender.  What Cadillac is doing now is like GM making Chinese knock offs of European luxury cars. Cadillac needs to return to real names, and be true to luxury heritage and fix and correct the styling on its cars.  They car start with that old six window Toyota Avalon window design on CT6.  They they can fix that headlight design on XT5. Cadillacs should be elegant and bold majestic cars.  Cadillac should not be ashamed of who they are.  Good for Lincoln!  Now lets talk about a larger long wheelbase luxury Lincoln sedan with the name of Town Car set for today's luxury market. 

    dfelt
    36 minutes ago, NINETY EIGHT REGENCY said:

    I was glad to hear this news about Lincoln.  I am glad they are improving the styling and decided to give on the Oldsmobile front end styling and also return to real names. It started with Continental. I hope it continues.  Lincoln is figuring it out.  I hope Cadillac wakes up and realizes this. You cannot out German the Germans. People are going to choose the true German cars over the pretender.  What Cadillac is doing now is like GM making Chinese knock offs of European luxury cars. Cadillac needs to return to real names, and be true to luxury heritage and fix and correct the styling on its cars.  They car start with that old six window Toyota Avalon window design on CT6.  They they can fix that headlight design on XT5. Cadillacs should be elegant and bold majestic cars.  Cadillac should not be ashamed of who they are.  Good for Lincoln!  Now lets talk about a larger long wheelbase luxury Lincoln sedan with the name of Town Car set for today's luxury market. 

    Agree with the names, but I like their current style. Just keep evolving the Arts and Science. Escalade is and should continue to be the standard on which the rest of the product line up follows.

