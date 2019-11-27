Lincoln Introduces the Corsair Grand Touring

Los Angeles - At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Lincoln introduced the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring, a plug-in hybrid trim. Based on the standard Corsair, the Grand Touring's powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The combined output based on Lincoln's calculations would be roughly 266 horsepower. Electric All-wheel drive powers the rear wheels. EV range is targeted at 25 miles EPA.
Power is conveyed through a PowerSplit electric continuously variable transmission with two electric motors working together to provide very smooth acceleration.
In addition to the five modes normally available to Corsair drivers, two additional modes are available on the Grand Touring; Preserve EV mode recharges and saves battery power for later, the engine and motor work continuously to deliver full power. The battery can be recharged up to 75 percent while in this mode. Pure EV mode is designed to keep the vehicle in all-electric mode as much as possible, only using the gasoline engine when the power demands exceed the electrical capabilities of the vehicle.
The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring will be built in Louisville Kentucky and will go on sale summer of 2020.
