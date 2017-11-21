Next Tuesday at the LA Auto Show, Subaru will unveil their three-row Ascent crossover. Before then, Subaru has released a teaser photo of the Ascent.

The photo gives us a good look at the roofline and greenhouse which scream Forester to us. There also appears to be flared fenders up front that were on the Ascent Concept that debuted earlier this year at the New York auto show.

We know that the Ascent will be underpinned by Subaru's modular Global Platform that underpins the Impreza and Crosstrek.

Source: Subaru