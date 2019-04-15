Mustang gets a New High Performance Package

Cadillac fully unveiled the Cadillac CT5 sedan ahead of the New York International Auto Show today. We had seen a preview of the CT5 a few weeks ago, but today, Cadillac gives us the full release.

Laden with modern technology, Cadillac will be introducing their SuperCruise self-driving system to the segment. SuperCruise is the first truly hands-free system for limited-access highways. Safety features include Safety Alert Seat, Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment, Forward Collision Alert, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking. Available additional packages include Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, HD Surround Vision with Recorder, Rear Pedestrian Detection and Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking.

The base engine is a twin-scroll 2.0T with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque routed through a 10-speed automatic to the rear or all wheels. Optional will be a 3.0 liter twin-turbo producing 335 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque from 2400-4400 RPM. Both engines have active fuel management and automatic start-stop.

The CT5 uses a long 116 inch wheelbase and fastback roof line borrowed from the Escala concept car. All-LED exterior lighting is standard and includes signature vertical lighting on all four corners.

Inside, the infotainment system features a 1080p 10inch diagonal touch screen mounted high on the dash for better visibility. A driver-selectable mode allows the driver to change the vehicle dynamics depending on driving style and road conditions.

The Cadillac CT5 will be shown at the New York International Auto Show starting April 17th. Stay tuned for our thoughts on the CT5 from the show floor.

Cadillac Introduces First-Ever CT5

Global debut of new American luxury sedan advances brand’s legacy by offering Super Cruise1





Cadillac recasts the concept of American Luxury with the global debut of the unrivaled 2020 CT5 sedan.

This all-new compact sedan advances the brand’s award-winning legacy with a distinctive fusion of design, performance and comfort, supported by Cadillac’s latest technologies — including Super Cruise1, the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for limited-access freeways.

“The first-ever Cadillac CT5 showcases Cadillac’s unique expertise in crafting American luxury sedans,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “Its details elevate every drive and reward the senses.”

An all-new fastback design underscores the CT5’s refined ride, complemented with a driver-centric interior that blends high technology and high-touch elements. Luxury and Sport models allow customers to tailor the car to their style preferences with unique design and trim.

“Cadillac is dedicated to building the world’s most exhilarating luxury sedans,” said Carlisle. “Every element of the CT5 is focused on delivering an unrivaled experience, from the 10-speed transmission to Cadillac’s Super Cruise technology. The expansion of Super Cruise to CT5 reinforces our commitment to bringing the most innovative technologies to our customers.”

Cadillac CT5’s Super Cruise technology will be available in calendar year 2020 on select models.

CT5 highlights:

At launch, the model range will include Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, with a Platinum package available on Premium Luxury and Sport models. A 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine is standard and Cadillac’s 3.0L Twin-Turbo V-6 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport models. Unique sound calibrations are tuned with the engines and each is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The driving dynamics build on Cadillac’s award-winning RWD architecture and include standard Driver Mode Control. AWD is available. The latest Cadillac user experience2 with a large 10-inch-diagonal screen, as well as intuitive controls, including a rotary controller. A host of comfort and convenience features such as standard Adaptive Remote Start, cabin air purification ionizer and available front-seat lumbar massage. Driver awareness technologies include standard Safety Alert Seat3 and Cadillac’s latest generation available Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment. Standard driver assistance technologies include Forward Collision Alert3, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking3 and Front Pedestrian Braking3. Available driver assistance technologies including Advanced3 Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Forward Automatic Emergency Braking3, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking3, HD Surround Vision with Recorder3, Rear Pedestrian Detection and Alert3, Reverse Automatic Braking3and more. A New Design Profile

With a fastback profile inspired by the Escala concept, the first-ever CT5 charts a new direction for Cadillac sedan design that leverages the natural proportional advantage of the vehicle’s rear-drive platform to communicate power, presence and performance.

“From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence,” said Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design. “Cadillac’s signature hard-edge cues have evolved to a more sculptural and fluid expression of the brand’s design language.”

A long, 116-inch wheelbase (2,947 mm) and lengthened side glass accentuate the car’s long, low proportion and sweeping fastback profile. Body sculpturing, including taut character lines, contributes to the car’s strong stance and speaks to Cadillac’s legacy of craftsmanship and technology.

An all-LED exterior lighting strategy features signature vertical lights at all four corners of the vehicle.

Bright exterior accents and unique grilles and fascias distinguish the CT5 Luxury and Premium Luxury models, while the Sport model is differentiated by darker accents and performance-inspired details, including unique grilles, fascias, rocker extensions, spoiler and standard 19-inch wheels4.

High-Tech and High-Touch Interior

CT5’s interior features elegant, wide surface lines and simple interfaces, focusing on quality, attention to detail, authenticity of materials and impeccable craftsmanship.

Everything from the instrument panel to the center display is focused on the driver and essential touch points, emphasizing control. That includes a prominent, 1080dp high-definition full-color 10-inch-diagonal touchscreen mounted high within the instrument panel for visibility.

FEATURE FOCUS: PLATINUM PACKAGE

The Premium Luxury and Sport models are available with a Platinum Package featuring an exclusive Sedona/Jet Black motif with Opus semi-aniline leather seating surfaces in Sedona Sauvage. These surfaces are distinguished with a custom, layered fading perforation pattern, fine contrasting seat piping and decorative chevron accents. Both front, heated, ventilated and lumbar massage seats feature additional bolstering and 18-way adjustability. The package complements the seats with upgraded leather-trimmed armrests and center console, unique carbon fiber decorative trim and a thicker-rimmed steering wheel with authentic magnesium paddle shifters and alloy pedals.

Intuitive Technology and Connectivity

CT5 delivers thoughtful technology integration by offering an intuitive in-vehicle experience with a heightened sense of control. This is provided in everything from vehicle controls that conform to the driver’s driving style to the latest, more personal Cadillac user experience2, which provides more intuitive ways to interface with the system, including phone pairing via Near Field Communication and a new rotary controller.

CT5 also features standard Adaptive Remote Start and an available hands-free power-release decklid to further customers’ convenience and comfort. Adaptive Remote Start automatically activates features such as the available adaptive heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and other climate systems, depending on the temperature. The hands-free decklid uses a motion sensor with Cadillac crest target projection that allows customers to activate the trunk release with their foot, supporting easy access.

FEATURE FOCUS: SUPER CRUISE1

Cadillac demonstrates its commitment to technology by bringing the Super Cruise driver assistance feature to the CT5. Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver assistance feature enables customers to drive hands-free on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada, using LiDAR map data, high-precision GPS, a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors. The driver attention system helps keep drivers engaged by detecting and signaling when drivers need to pay more attention to the road.



Turbocharged Performance

CT5 is powered by a 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift. This standard propulsion combination offers responsive off-the-line performance with excellent low-end torque. The twin-scroll turbocharger and a unique three-step sliding camshaft help the engine optimize performance across the rpm band for a greater feeling of on-demand power at all speeds.

Cadillac’s powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport models, rated at an estimated 335 hp (250 kw) and 400 lb-ft of torque (542 Nm)5. Low-inertia turbochargers and a manifold-integrated liquid-to-air intercooling system help the engine produce exceptional power with virtually no lag and sustain it across most of the rpm band. Like the 2.0L Turbo, it is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.

Both engines employ technologies such as direct injection, camshaft phasing, Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) and automatic stop/start to balance performance, refinement and efficiency. Sound tuning via mechanical and electronic sources contributes to CT5’s optimized effect on the senses, with engine sounds tuned to augment the driving experience in a refined manner, while helping to minimize unwanted noise in the cabin.

Evolved Driving Dynamics

Building on the strengths of the superb RWD architecture that underpins Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive sedans, the first-ever CT5 is designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining the brand’s signature blend of performance, comfort and refinement.

Evolutionary enhancements of the front and rear suspensions, including Cadillac’s signature double-pivot MacPherson-type front suspension, are designed to improve road isolation and driver feedback. At the rear, a five-link independent suspension contributes to the car’s excellent feeling of control.

Additional chassis and driving dynamics features:

Standard Bosch premium electric, rack-mounted power steering system. Capable, confident and precise eBoost brakes. Brembo front brakes are standard on the Sport model. Standard ZF MVS passive dampers. All-wheel drive is available on all models. Standard customer-selectable drive modes allow CT5 to adapt even better to driver preferences and changing road conditions. The modes — Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and new My Mode — can alter the calibrations for transmission shifting, steering and brake feel, front/rear torque split (with the available AWD system) and vehicle sound character to customize the driving experience.

CT5 can handle a variety of road conditions no matter the climate, thanks to all-wheel drive available on every model along with a diverse range of tire choices, including 19-inch all-season run-flat tires and 18-inch Michelin self-seal tires. All tire options allow drivers to continue driving during most punctures that would sideline conventional tires, for immediate replacement/repair.

Coming Soon

The 2020 CT5 makes its public debut at the New York International Auto Show April 19-28 and will be available for ordering this fall. It will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility, which previously received a $211 million investment to build the next-generation Cadillac sedans. Pricing and additional information will be announced closer to the start of production.



