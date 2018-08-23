2019 BMW Z4 M40i Arrives At Pebble Beach

BMW will be providing more details on the Z4 next month, where we'll hopefully get more details on the powertrains. As for when it will go on sale, the 30i will arrive at dealers next spring. The M40i follows in the summer.

The M40i designation means there is a turbocharged 3.0L inline-six engine. No power figures are given for the North American version, but the European version will see 350 horsepower. Whatever the power figure ends up being, 0-60 mph is said to take under 4.4 seconds. There will also be a 30i model that will use a 2.0L turbo-four.

Inside, BMW went for a minimalistic look with little brightwork and controls grouped around the driver. There is a digital gauge cluster and the option of a heads-up display.

The design matches up with the concept, for better and worse. The front end reminds us oddly of the Fiat 124 Spider with a sculpted hood, large headlights, and expansive vents. A set of kidney grilles feature mesh inserts. Along the side, there is a fair amount of sculpting for the doors and venting behind the front wheels. The back is very short and has a trunk that incorporates a ducktail spoiler. The particular model featured in the photos is known as the First Edition and comes with Frozen Orange Metallic paint, an anthracite fabric top, and 19-inch double spoke wheels.

Promise Delivered: The World Premiere of the All-New BMW Z4 in Pebble Beach

BMW Unveils Z4 M40i Roadster First Edition on the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Reviewing Stand During Monterey Car Week

Pebble Beach, CA – August 23, 2018…Today, BMW unveiled the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition, the latest chapter in the history of BMW Z Roadsters which began thirty years ago with the production of the BMW Z1. With athletic proportions and a new emotional design language, the open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster concept into the world of tomorrow.

The latest generation of the BMW Roadster celebrates its World Premiere at precisely the same location that served as the stage for the World Premiere of the BMW Concept Z4 last year: The Reviewing Stand of the world renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where on Sunday one outstanding automobile will be presented with the prestigious Best in Show trophy. During the presentation last year, BMW Group Design Chief Adrian van Hooydonk stated “The BMW Concept Z4 Roadster is a promise of a production version planned for the future”. That future has now arrived.

With its pure and progressive design, the BMW Concept Z4 Roadster presented a vision of a charismatic sports car which now becomes a production car reality. Just a glance at the all-new BMW Z4’s proportions leaves no doubt about its sporting potential. The central sitting position for the driver, the low center of gravity, perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution; the new BMW Z4 fulfills these expectations in every aspect.

Vertically stacked headlights, the BMW kidney grille sporting a mesh design, the long clamshell hood stretching over the front wheels, large air breathes on the front wheel arches and the distinctive spoiler integrated into the rear lid all contribute towards the characteristic look of the new BMW Z4. The design of the interior places the focus on the pure sports driving enjoyment of the new BMW Z4. The driver-oriented cockpit styling is underscored by dynamic forward-oriented lines. Likewise, the clearly structured arrangement of all control elements enhances the focus on the driving experience inside the new BMW Z4.

For a perfect start into a new roadster era, the new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition offers specific design and equipment features that add exclusive accents to the car’s sporty flair. The expressive body paintwork in Frozen Orange Metallic is combined with an electrically operated textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boasting a two-tone, double spoke design. The interior of the First Edition model features Vernasca black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Head-Up Display featured for the first time in a BMW roadster and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two high resolution digital displays, offering the latest networking technology underpin the advanced status of the tradition-steeped two-seater, open-top sports car interpretation that is being presented by BMW in the all-new Z4 Roadster.

Power for the new Z4 M40i First Edition Roadster is provided by an uprated version of BMW’s iconic 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder engine producing enough horsepower and torque to propel the BMW Z4 M40i from 0-60mph in under 4.4 seconds (estimated). A BMW M tuned sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential will ensure that this latest M Performance Model can carve through the twists of the Laureles Grade as effortlessly as cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway to Big Sur.

Full Z4 model details and specifications to be announced on September 18, 2018. The all-new 2019 BMW Z4 30i will arrive in U.S. BMW Centers in Spring 2019 with the BMW Z4 M40i (including the First Edition) arriving in the Second Quarter.