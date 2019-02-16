Buick Cascada Dead After 2019

Buick's compact convertible, the Buick Cascada, won't be returning for 2020. Buick has informed dealers that final orders for the car need to be in by the end of the month as production of the car is scheduled to end in the summer. The Cascada is produced by GM's former Opel division, now owned by PSA, in Poland.

The Cascada was Buick's first convertible since the the Buick Reatta. Approximately 17,000 have been sold since the car went on sale in 2016.

The discontinuation of the Cascada, along with the pending departure of the LaCrosse, mark Buick's slow creep towards being an all-crossover brand.