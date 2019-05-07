Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    New Buick Crossover Inbound

      ...New crossover coupe coming...

    Buick is reportedly working on a crossover coupe to add to its lineup in the US.  This vehicle would be in addition to, rather than replace, any vehicles in the current lineup. 

    Most of Buick's recent lineup has been a rebadge of some other brand's designs, this new vehicle would be a departure from that with Buick leading the design process from the start. CarDesignNews was shown some sketches and models of future Buicks and what they saw would "turn everything you think about Buick on its ear".  It is a bold design that will shock people both inside and outside the industry.  The designs would feel familiar without using specific cues. 

    Buick also took the time to insist that Buick would not become a China-only brand even though 4 out of every 5 Buicks are sold there. The bulk of the design work takes place in Warren, Michigan, while smaller design teams work in Shanghai, Melbourne, and near Seoul. 

    As far as the name, Buick has trademarked Enspire for the U.S., so that has a strong possibility of coming to fruition. No timeline is set for the release of the new crossover, but the overhaul of the Buick look is well underway.

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    riviera74

    Sales tend to drive a lot of other things.

    I know that Buick insists that they are NOT a China-only brand.  Then again, Mercedes and BMW design and (mostly) build in Germany, even though the majority of their sales are outside Europe.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Haha, of course they are.  Because nothing says “expressive design” like a crossover coupe.  These things will be more common than a family sedan in about 3 years, then people won’t want them because they are too common and they’ll want a sedan to be different.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Haha, of course they are.  Because nothing says “expressive design” like a crossover coupe.  These things will be more common than a family sedan in about 3 years, then people won’t want them because they are too common and they’ll want a sedan to be different.

    Well, then they can just lower the rear body and add a decklid,  make a crossover sedan, responding to market forces.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    14 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Well, then they can just lower the rear body and add a decklid,  make a crossover sedan, responding to market forces.

    High riding sedans will probably become a thing.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Subaru and Volvo already tried that. 

    But they aren’t cool.  Once Mercedes and Audi do it, the band wagon will start.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Subaru and Volvo already tried that. 

    Yes, but those look like raised cars, like the original Eagle sedan.    The future needs crossover sedans that have tall CUV bodies w/ trunks.   Picture a X6 or GLE 'coupe' with a more squared rear and decklid. 

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, but those look like raised cars, like the original Eagle sedan.    The future needs crossover sedans that have tall CUV bodies w/ trunks.   Picture a X6 or GLE 'coupe' with a more squared rear and decklid. 

    So... an Avalanche.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    But with an actual integrated decklid..

    I thought GMC tried that with the Envoy XL or some weird extra long with a rolling roof thingy.

    Would be great if GM would come up with a new term to replace the gad awful crossover coupe name.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    What is missing is a crossover coupe with a pickup bed behind it, like a Honda Ridgeline but with a 4-coupe front half.  Even better if they make it mid-engined, which Honda could easily do a mid-engine Ridgeline with the engine in the bed area.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    I thought GMC tried that with the Envoy XL or some weird extra long with a rolling roof thingy.

    That was still an SUV.  They're talking about something shaped like an Avalanche but with a sedan like trunk for the bed. 

    There was the Lincoln Blackwood with a carpet lined bed. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    What is missing is a crossover coupe with a pickup bed behind it, like a Honda Ridgeline but with a 4-coupe front half.  Even better if they make it mid-engined, which Honda could easily do a mid-engine Ridgeline with the engine in the bed area.

    Well, for mid-engined, they could do an NSX crossover coupe w/ a pickup bed..that would be rad... likewise, maybe Chevy can do a pickup version of the C8... 

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    ford-f-150-steel-tonneau-cover-2004-2008-14.jpg

    Meh..just a truck w/ lift up bed topper...I'm talking integrated lines, a normal car-like decklid. 

    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    lol, well we got off topic really quick.

    Yes...fun to let the mind wander on topics like this..

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Well, for mid-engined, they could do an NSX crossover coupe w/ a pickup bed..that would be rad... likewise, maybe Chevy can do a pickup version of the C8... 

    So somthing like this?

    image.png

    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    What's everyone think of the Enspire that is the article pic?

    2018-Buick-Enspire-All-Electric-Concept-01-610x368.jpg

    I love it especially if they do deliver on AWD Electric which would sell the wife.

    I wonder if this would have sold better if it was 4 doors? 🤔

    SSR

    See the source image

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    56 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What's everyone think of the Enspire that is the article pic?

    2018-Buick-Enspire-All-Electric-Concept-01-610x368.jpg

    Even though I am also not a fan of the term “crossover coupe”, I technically fits and carries over from the sedan coupe trend that Benz started (for the most part) with the CLS. Now, regarding the Buick, it actually looks pretty sharp but until I see a production model (given GMs history of neutering nice designs like this), I will reserve judgment. Definitely some Blazer/Camaro cues on the front end, with a more polished look to it. Just my opinion. 

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Haha, of course they are.  Because nothing says “expressive design” like a crossover coupe.  These things will be more common than a family sedan in about 3 years, then people won’t want them because they are too common and they’ll want a sedan to be different.

    Much like the crossover coupe GLA?

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    The concept itself is very nice.  Call me when GM fully federalizes it and puts it on a dealer lot, then we can talk.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Crossover Coupe.. The absolute WORST segment ever created. I hate these so much. I'm a pretty big Mercedes fan but I will never vouch for a GLC Coupe or GLE Coupe. 

    Did somebody say Envoy XUV? 

    Envoy XUV.jpg

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What's everyone think of the Enspire that is the article pic?

    2018-Buick-Enspire-All-Electric-Concept-01-610x368.jpg

    I think that looks like a Mazda or Toyota.  Almost looks like a Blazer which I think is trying to look like a Japanese crossover despite the claimed “inspired by Camaro” statements.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Arguably, one of the most important reveals at the New York Auto Show is the Hyundai Venue. The Venue is Hyundai’s smallest crossover slotting in just below the Kona.  With a price starting somewhere in the $17k - $18k range, it will also likely be the most prolific of the cars unveiled this week.   The Venue’s main competition is the Nissan Kicks, Kia Soul, Jeep Renegade, and Ford EcoSport.
      Outside, the Venue sits perky and upright, it will be the shortest length crossover on the market when it goes on sale in the fall.  In spite of its diminutive size, it manages to look more premium than it is. It’s about 5 inches shorter than the Hyundai Kona which sits just above it in Hyundai’s lineup.
      It has a deep set grill with a complex crosshatch pattern that gives an expensive look. The split light clusters add visual height to the front, making it look more truck-like.  There are a contrasting color roof and mirror covers. I like the looks of the alloy wheels too. In back, a good size hatch opens to 19 cubic feet of cargo room that expands to 32 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.  Hyundai even put some work into making the tail lamps display a unique Z pattern.
      Inside, the Venue really shines. The upright dash is covered in a soft rubberized material. The seats have a denim-like look to them and they offer a good seating position for the driver. There are options on the upper trim to have the front and rear seats heated.  Front legroom seemed a little tight, and I would need to move the seat back far enough that an adult probably couldn’t sit behind me.  Rear seat legroom is tight, and I struggled slightly to get in and out.  The rear seat is rather flat and park-bench-like. It is unlikely that if you are any taller than my 5’10” that you will be comfortable with the headroom.
      All of the controls are in easy reach. The primary HVAC controls are three large simple round dials. An 8-inch touch screen sits high on the center stack and only pops up about an inch over the dash.  My experience with Hyundai’s infotainment systems has been mixed, but the car was off when I visited, so I didn’t get the chance to try it. Either way, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, so as long as you’re happy with those, it should just work.
      Hyundai is offering the Venue in just two trims, SE and SEL, and a single engine option, a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder. This engine will produce an estimated 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. Like the Soul and Kicks, there is no all-wheel-drive option offered.  Power is sent to the front wheels either via a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.  Hyundai is hoping to get an EPA combined rating of 33 mpg. 
      Tiny crossovers have become the 1990's hatchback of the twenty-teens. The Venue, Kicks, Soul, Renegade, and others offer crossover versatility in a city-sized package. Unlike those old hatchbacks which could be penalty boxes, my overall impression is that the Venue isn’t a car you buy just because it is cheap, but because you actually like it. It is a handsome, perky little package that looks more premium than it really is and offers a host of standard and optional safety features that some lack in the segment. Given that the Venue is likely to take the title of the most affordable crossover and do it while looking this good puts Hyundai in a great position.
      Read our other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue
      By Drew Dowdell
      Arguably, one of the most important reveals at the New York Auto Show is the Hyundai Venue. The Venue is Hyundai’s smallest crossover slotting in just below the Kona.  With a price starting somewhere in the $17k - $18k range, it will also likely be the most prolific of the cars unveiled this week.   The Venue’s main competition is the Nissan Kicks, Kia Soul, Jeep Renegade, and Ford EcoSport.
      Outside, the Venue sits perky and upright, it will be the shortest length crossover on the market when it goes on sale in the fall.  In spite of its diminutive size, it manages to look more premium than it is. It’s about 5 inches shorter than the Hyundai Kona which sits just above it in Hyundai’s lineup.
      It has a deep set grill with a complex crosshatch pattern that gives an expensive look. The split light clusters add visual height to the front, making it look more truck-like.  There are a contrasting color roof and mirror covers. I like the looks of the alloy wheels too. In back, a good size hatch opens to 19 cubic feet of cargo room that expands to 32 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.  Hyundai even put some work into making the tail lamps display a unique Z pattern.
      Inside, the Venue really shines. The upright dash is covered in a soft rubberized material. The seats have a denim-like look to them and they offer a good seating position for the driver. There are options on the upper trim to have the front and rear seats heated.  Front legroom seemed a little tight, and I would need to move the seat back far enough that an adult probably couldn’t sit behind me.  Rear seat legroom is tight, and I struggled slightly to get in and out.  The rear seat is rather flat and park-bench-like. It is unlikely that if you are any taller than my 5’10” that you will be comfortable with the headroom.
      All of the controls are in easy reach. The primary HVAC controls are three large simple round dials. An 8-inch touch screen sits high on the center stack and only pops up about an inch over the dash.  My experience with Hyundai’s infotainment systems has been mixed, but the car was off when I visited, so I didn’t get the chance to try it. Either way, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, so as long as you’re happy with those, it should just work.
      Hyundai is offering the Venue in just two trims, SE and SEL, and a single engine option, a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder. This engine will produce an estimated 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. Like the Soul and Kicks, there is no all-wheel-drive option offered.  Power is sent to the front wheels either via a CVT or a six-speed manual transmission.  Hyundai is hoping to get an EPA combined rating of 33 mpg. 
      Tiny crossovers have become the 1990's hatchback of the twenty-teens. The Venue, Kicks, Soul, Renegade, and others offer crossover versatility in a city-sized package. Unlike those old hatchbacks which could be penalty boxes, my overall impression is that the Venue isn’t a car you buy just because it is cheap, but because you actually like it. It is a handsome, perky little package that looks more premium than it really is and offers a host of standard and optional safety features that some lack in the segment. Given that the Venue is likely to take the title of the most affordable crossover and do it while looking this good puts Hyundai in a great position.
      Read our other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Buick Encore and Encore GX Debut in Shanghai :Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Buick unveiled a pair of Buick Encores at the Shanghai Auto Show yesterday.  The regular Encore (below) is about the same size as the current model sold in the US and likely sits on the same Gamma II platform as the current car. 
      Additionally, Buick released a long-wheelbase version called the Encore GX (Above, Side).  This model will likely make it to the US.  Details are scant, but this likely sits on GM's new VSS-F platform.  Both are powered by an eighth-generation Ecotech (probably the 1.5T) paired either with a 9-speed hydromatic or an optional CVT. These engine promise better fuel economy and emissions.
      The Buick Encore has been Buick's best selling model for the past three years. The design of the Encores is familiar yet modernized. A large grille with winged embellishments support the center Buick badge. The sheet metal looks taught and athletic.  
      No word yet on any timeline for arrival in the US. At least one of these will make it Stateside, possibly both given hot crossover market, we could see space for both models in the US. 

       
       
       
       
       
       


      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Buick Encore and Encore GX Debut in Shanghai
      By Drew Dowdell
      Buick unveiled a pair of Buick Encores at the Shanghai Auto Show yesterday.  The regular Encore (below) is about the same size as the current model sold in the US and likely sits on the same Gamma II platform as the current car. 
      Additionally, Buick released a long-wheelbase version called the Encore GX (Above, Side).  This model will likely make it to the US.  Details are scant, but this likely sits on GM's new VSS-F platform.  Both are powered by an eighth-generation Ecotech (probably the 1.5T) paired either with a 9-speed hydromatic or an optional CVT. These engine promise better fuel economy and emissions.
      The Buick Encore has been Buick's best selling model for the past three years. The design of the Encores is familiar yet modernized. A large grille with winged embellishments support the center Buick badge. The sheet metal looks taught and athletic.  
      No word yet on any timeline for arrival in the US. At least one of these will make it Stateside, possibly both given hot crossover market, we could see space for both models in the US. 

       
       
       
       
       
       

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford's Mustang Inspired EV Crossover to Have 370 Mile Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford revealed during a debut event for its European electrified models that the as-yet-unnamed Mustang inspired electrified crossover will have a range of 370 miles when it arrives in 2020, but those are using the WTLP cycle, and the EPA range rating could be lower.  Ford has previously stated they were targeting a range of 300 miles, so a good guess for the EPA range would be somewhere between those two numbers.  Ford has recently trademarked the name "Mach-E" and "Mustang Mach-E". Could this be a name for this new EV crossover? Time will tell. 
      Earlier in 2019, Ford stated that all future vehicle will have an electrified version, something borne out by yesterdays unveiling of the 2020 Ford Escape with two hybrid variants. 
      Ford also teased us with the Puma, a compact crossover set to slot between the Ecosport and Kuga, the Euro version of the Escape.  The Puma uses a 48-volt batter and a belt-alternator-starter system mated to a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine. No word yet if the Puma will make it to the U.S., but with pint-sized crossovers selling so well in the U.S., we'd not be surprised to see it here in the near future. (Click image to enlarge)

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...