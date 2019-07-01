More Powerful Cadillac V-Series Get A Name

Cadillac's newest V-series, the CT4-V and CT5-V, disappointed fans when they debuted on May 30th by being substantially less powerful than their predecessors. The CT4-V gets a 2.7-liter turbo four cylinder producing 320 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, that's a 130 horsepower deficit compared to the ATS-V. The story for the CT5-V is similar with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo making 355 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque compared to the 640 horsepower of the CTS-V. GM President Mark Reuss called the previous cars "hammer" and that they intimidated customers. Thus, Cadillac responded by extending the V-series badge down to be more accessible to more customers.

Cadillac fans wouldn't have it, and Cadillac was quick to respond saying that more powerful versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V would be on the way, even bringing out higher potency test cars for the Detroit Grand Prix. The CT5-V was rumored to be running with the Blackwing V8, and that car getting the 4.2 Twin-Turbo V8 is not a new rumor.

The controversy comes down to what to call the higher powered models when they do arrive. Some fans felt that the models already shown should be V-Sports and the more powerful versions get the V moniker. However, it seems that Cadillac has settled on Blackwing as the name for the high power versions of their V-series, and that name may not be limited to just models with the Blackwing V8, making Blackwing more of a sub-brand for Cadillac like Denali is for GMC.

What do you think? Is Blackwing a good name for the true high-performance versions of the V-series cars?