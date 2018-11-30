Jump to content
    Rumorpile: Cadillac's Upcoming 4.2L Twin-Turbo V8 To Appear in Escalade, CTS-V?

      See if you can spot the odd vehicle out!

    Back at the New York Auto Show, Cadillac unveiled an all-new twin-turbo 4.2L V8 that produces 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. This engine was destined for upcoming CT6 V-Sport. But with the CT6 lineup destined to go away in the near future, what will happen to the new V8.

    Roadshow has learned from a source that Cadillac will be using this engine in the next-generation Escalade and CTS-V (don't you mean CT5-V?!).

    Let's begin with the next-generation Escalade. The current model uses a 6.2L V8 engine that makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. We know that Cadillac was planning to offer a slightly detuned version of the 4.2L V8 on the regular CT6, producing somewhere in the range of 500 horsepower. Whether Cadillac decides to go with this or push power down a bit further remains to be seen.

    Now to the CTS-V, or CT5-V. This is where we begin to question the source. We know that Cadillac will be retiring the CTS and ATS in the next couple of years for the upcoming CT5. Why the source said, "next-generation CTS-V sedan" has us scratching our heads. Maybe the source misspoke or GM is thinking about continuing forward the CTS-V nameplate. We're likely putting too much thought into this.

    Nevertheless, we would expect Cadillac to bump up horsepower to 600 or so to keep up with the likes of the Germans.

    Source: Roadshow


    dfelt

    The 4.2L TT V8 I suspect is greatly understated at 550 hp / 627 lb-ft of torque. 

    I expect the next Escalade to have their normal and at least a V-Sport if not a full blown V edition.

    I believe we will see the Escalade with a normal DI V8, then V-Sport with a current TT V8 and the V edition will be the dialed up TT V8 SUV. I also would not be suprised to see this show up in the XT6 or 7 what ever they call it.

    As for cars, CT5 and if they keep the CT6 or CT7 or what ever, I expect GM to maximize the return on investment by having it at various power levels in these cars too till they can no longer support them due to customer demand for EVs replace it.

    My gut tells me they could push the TT V8 to around 800hp and 1000 lb-ft of torque.

