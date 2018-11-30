Rumorpile: Cadillac's Upcoming 4.2L Twin-Turbo V8 To Appear in Escalade, CTS-V?

Back at the New York Auto Show, Cadillac unveiled an all-new twin-turbo 4.2L V8 that produces 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. This engine was destined for upcoming CT6 V-Sport. But with the CT6 lineup destined to go away in the near future, what will happen to the new V8.

Roadshow has learned from a source that Cadillac will be using this engine in the next-generation Escalade and CTS-V (don't you mean CT5-V?!).

Let's begin with the next-generation Escalade. The current model uses a 6.2L V8 engine that makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. We know that Cadillac was planning to offer a slightly detuned version of the 4.2L V8 on the regular CT6, producing somewhere in the range of 500 horsepower. Whether Cadillac decides to go with this or push power down a bit further remains to be seen.

Now to the CTS-V, or CT5-V. This is where we begin to question the source. We know that Cadillac will be retiring the CTS and ATS in the next couple of years for the upcoming CT5. Why the source said, "next-generation CTS-V sedan" has us scratching our heads. Maybe the source misspoke or GM is thinking about continuing forward the CTS-V nameplate. We're likely putting too much thought into this.

Nevertheless, we would expect Cadillac to bump up horsepower to 600 or so to keep up with the likes of the Germans.

