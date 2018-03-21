Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    New York 2018: 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Packs 550 Horsepower V8

    Exclusive V8 engine to Cadillac

    Cadillac is updating the CT6 for 2019 with revised styling including a grille inspired by the Escala concept, new headlights, and reshaped trunk lid. The interior boasts an updated infotainment system with a 10-inch 1080P touchscreen and rotary dial controller with physical shortcut buttons to most used functions. But the big news is under the hood.

    Cadillac is introducing an all-new twin-turbo 4.2L V8 engine with double overhead cams. Making its debut in the all new CT6 V-Sport, the V8 produces 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Cadillac says this engine is a clean-sheet design, as evidence by the “hot-V” configuration -  the turbochargers sit in between the cylinder banks to reduce turbo-lag and making the engine more compact. The V8 sends its power through a new 10-speed automatic to all four wheels. The engine will be hand-built at GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky's Performance Build Center.

    In 2019, a lower output version of the twin-turbo V8 will become an option on the CT6, producing 500 horsepower. The only differences between the high and low-output versions are a different ECU tune and more restrictive exhaust.

    Other performance goodies for the CT6 V-Sport include revised settings for the steering and Magnetic Ride Control system; limited slip differential, larger brakes, active exhaust system, summer-only performance tires, and a Track Mode setting. Exterior changes include a blacked-out grille, 20-inch wheels, "high-lumen" headlights, and integrated spoiler.

    The introduction of the CT6 V-Sport also marks a change in how Cadillac organizes their trim lineup. It will become forked with Luxury trim on one side and V-Sport on the other side.

    No word on when the 2019 Cadillac CT6 will arrive at dealers.

    Source: Cadillac
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Cadillac Introduces First-Ever CT6 V-Sport

    • New high-performance V-Performance model
    • V-Sport model boasts all-new Cadillac 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8
    • First in a series of new Cadillac performance vehicles

    Cadillac today unveiled the CT6 V-Sport, the first-ever V-Performance model of its top-of-range sedan. The introduction of the high-performance variant coincides with a makeover of the entire CT6 lineup that incorporates the newest iteration of Cadillac’s design language featured on the Escala Concept. The Cadillac V-Sport portfolio currently includes the CTS V-Sport and the XTS V-Sport.

    “Cadillac V-Sport is the embodiment of our passion to deliver an exhilarating driving experience without compromises,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The all-new CT6 V-Sport provides the perfect balance of performance and luxurious refinement.”

    The CT6 V-Sport boasts an all-new Cadillac 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 Cadillac -estimated at 550 horsepower (410 kW) and stunning 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm) that elevates the CT6’s performance to a new plateau and offers drivers an unparalleled experience behind the wheel. The engine is a clean-sheet design and introduces unique design elements developed to balance performance and efficiency with compact, mass-efficient packaging.

    At the center of the Cadillac Twin Turbo V8 is a “hot V” configuration that transposes the conventional layout of the cylinder heads’ intake and exhaust systems to mount the turbochargers at the top of the engine — in the valley between the heads — to virtually eliminate turbo lag and reduce the engine’s overall packaging size.

    “With the introduction of the all-new CT6 V-Sport, Cadillac begins a new chapter in its performance legacy with the introduction of the brand’s first-ever twin-turbo V-8 engine,” added de Nysschen. “It is the centerpiece of the new CT6 V-Sport, an engaging sport sedan infused with DNA of Cadillac’s world-renowned and championship-winning motorsports program.”

    The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its broad, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread enhances off-the-line performance and contributes to reduced engine speed on the highway for refinement and efficiency. Narrow steps between the gear ratios also help the engine maintain the optimal speed for maximum power at almost all vehicle speeds.

    OPTIMIZED FOR PERFORMANCE

    The first-ever Cadillac CT6 V-Sport includes a bold, dark front with a large V-inspired mesh grille and new horizontal LED headlamps with strong vertical signatures, making it distinctly Cadillac. Lower aero components and Gloss Black side window surround trim provide the performance sport sedan’s chiseled exterior with a dark and distinguished look. New, unique 20-inch V-Sport wheels with summer-only tires[1], lower aero components and spoiler further express the sedan’s performance capabilities.

    • New, summer-only performance tires developed exclusively for Cadillac V-Sport are tuned to deliver crisp response and track capable performance while retaining isolation and comfort.
    • Mechanical limited-slip rear differential increases traction at the limit and provides more predictable performance during spirited and track driving.
    • V-Sport specific suspension tuning for improved roll control, cornering capability and steering response.
    • A new 19-inch Brembo brake system developed specifically for the CT6 high-performance application.
      • Brembo monoblock, fixed-opposed, four-piston
      • Equipped with performance linings and air deflectors that direct air to cool the brakes during sporty, aggressive driving
    • Modified steering and Magnetic Ride Control damper calibrations
    • Exhaust system with active valves offering reduced back pressure and more sound character
      • Tuned for V-Sport model, with a performance oriented exhaust note

    TRACK MODE, OPTIMIZED FOR PERFORMANCE

    • Maximized Magnetic Ride Control damper control
    • Re-mapped steering efforts for sportier, dynamic feedback
    • Track-tuned Active Rear Steer
    • Revised AWD torque split
    • Unique, track-focused stability controls
    • Track focused active exhaust valve calibration

     “The CT6 V-Sport was developed for driving enthusiasts who want the best of both worlds: a high-performance sports sedan and a luxury car with all the comforts and technology that come with it,” said Lyndon Lie, CT6 chief engineer. “With its lightweight architecture, an all-new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 coupled with the tightened suspension and revised AWD torque split, we’ve enhanced the CT6 to be well-balanced and capable of all conditions.”

    REFRESHED CT6 LINEUP

    CT6 retains a dominant vertical light signature and adds horizontal elements to give the front end a more aggressive appearance. That inspiration continues to the back with the new rear lighting graphic, which is most visible at night.

    "The V-Sport gave us the opportunity to accentuate the aggressive dynamics of the architecture," said Andrew Smith, executive director of Cadillac Design. "The CT6 is the first entry that incorporates cues for the new Sport and V-Sport model strategy, which allowed us to make the car look as powerful as it drives."

    In addition to the introduction of the CT6 V-Sport, the 2019 CT6 lineup incorporates Cadillac’s new “Y” trim strategy for its models — each model will have Luxury and Sport trims with distinct personas and features. On non-V-Sport CT6 models, new horizontal high-lumen headlights and a revised taillight design refresh Cadillac’s signature lighting, inspired by the Escala Concept.

    INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES 

    Led by the latest Cadillac user experience — the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface — the CT6 offers a connected environment.

    The Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice recognition from previous generations. The system can be updated over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs. It leverages the cloud and available embedded 4G LTE connection to enable personalization, available connected navigation and news, marketplace and entertainment applications via the app store and a new rotary controller that offers users alternative ways to interact with the system.

    The new controller includes volume and seek forward/back controls for the audio system; shortcut buttons for fast access to the most frequently used apps such as Audio, Phone, Navigation (if available) and Home; and a large center dial to operate primary features of the most frequently used apps, scroll menus and lists and select other apps to be displayed.

    Additional CT6 technologies include:

    • Super Cruise, the first truly hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available (non- V-Sport only)[ii].
    • The 10-inch diagonal Cadillac user experience interface screen has 1080p HD resolution.
    • Next-generation, 5-watt wireless charging with larger charge area for better phone compatibility[iii].
    • Available Cloud-connected navigation provides real-time traffic and routing.
    • Rear-seat Infotainment has media input through USB, HDMI or Wi-Fi connection to a phone.
    • The second-generation Rear Camera Mirror has a new frameless design and zoom and tilt features.
    • The full suite of available active safety features includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, and Safety Alert Seat
    • Available Surround Vision provides a 360-degree camera view around the vehicle, displayed on the Cadillac user experience screen, helping the driver avoid nearby objects during low-speed maneuvering
    • Available industry-first Surround Vision Recorder video recording system can record front and rear views while driving, and 360 degrees of recording if the vehicle’s security system is activated.
    • Night Vision helps identify people and large animals via heat signatures on a display in the driver information center.
    • Available Automatic Parking Assist with Braking steers the vehicle and applies the brakes at idle speed to help park in parallel or perpendicular spaces while the driver follows text commands, selects gear, and overrides braking and acceleration as needed.
    • Available Front Pedestrian Braking provides pedestrian detection indications, alerts and automatic braking to help avoid collisions or reduce the harm caused by one.
    • New available Rear Pedestrian Detection alerts the driver, when in Reverse, of an imminent collision with a pedestrian by providing visual notification on rear view camera display.

    Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner.  The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times.  Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.

    Cadillac Introduces First-Ever Twin-Turbo V-8 Engine

    • Sophisticated, all-new 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 is at the heart of new CT6 V-Sport’s exemplary performance

    Cadillac begins a new chapter in its high-performance legacy with today’s introduction of the brand’s first-ever twin-turbo V-8 engine. It is the centerpiece of the new CT6 V-Sport, an engaging sports sedan infused with DNA of Cadillac’s world-renowned motorsports program.

    Developed as a small-displacement V-8 in the classic vein and offering exceptional power density of 131 hp (98 kW) per liter, this new Cadillac-exclusive 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 — GM estimated at 550 horsepower (410 kW) and 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm) — elevates the CT6’s performance to a new plateau and offers drivers an unparalleled experience behind the wheel.  An optional 500-horsepower version will also be available.

    “Cadillac’s performance technology reaches new heights with the new and exclusive 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The engineering prowess embodies the very spirt of Cadillac performance on and off the racetrack.”

    The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is a clean-sheet design that also introduces unique design elements developed to balance performance and efficiency with compact, mass-efficient packaging.

    “Designing an all-new engine was the best way to achieve the performance goals for the CT6 V-Sport,” said Jordan Lee, 4.2L TT V-8 chief engineer. “It builds on Cadillac’s well-established turbocharging know-how and forges new ground with innovative features that deliver exceptional performance and refinement.”

    At the center of the 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 is a “hot V” configuration that transposes the conventional layout of the cylinder heads’ intake and exhaust systems to mount the turbochargers at the top of the engine — in the valley between the heads — to virtually eliminate turbo lag and reduce the engine’s overall packaging size.

    In a conventional turbocharged engine, the cylinder heads receive the pressurized air charge through ports at the top of the engine and the exhaust exits through ports on the lower outside of the heads into manifolds connected to the turbochargers.

    With Cadillac’s innovative hot V design, the intake-charged air enters through the lower outside of the heads and exits through the top inside — where the turbochargers are integrated with the exhaust manifolds — for quick spool-up that translates into more immediate power delivery. The design also allows closer mounting of the catalytic converters, for efficient packaging.

    Additional engine highlights:

    • Twin-scroll turbochargers
    • Electronic wastegate control
    • Twin water-to-air charge coolers
    • Twin throttle bodies
    • Direct injection
    • Dual-independent camshaft phasing
    • Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation)
    • Variable-pressure oiling system
    • Stop/start technology

    Each engine will be hand-built at the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

    SMALL DISPLACEMENT, LARGE EFFECT

    The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8’s foundation is an all-new, durable and lightweight aluminum cylinder block that houses an equally robust, lightweight rotating assembly composed of a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and high-strength aluminum pistons.

    The crankshaft’s 90.2mm (3.55 inch) stroke complements the cylinder bores’ 86mm (3.39 inch) diameter to give the engine its 4.2L (255 cubic-inch) displacement.

    Its comparatively small bore dimension enables the reduction in the size and weight of the pistons, optimizing the engine’s geometry to match the fast-rev capability permitted by the engine’s low-inertia, twin-scroll turbochargers. The result is exceptional responsiveness and immediacy of power across the rpm band.  

    The turbochargers produce up to 20 pounds of boost (1.38 bar) and are matched with electronic wastegate control for more precise boost management and more responsive torque production. In fact, 90 percent of the engine’s peak torque is available at only 2000 rpm, and it is carried through 5200 rpm for a confident, virtually bottomless power reserve.

    TWIN-SCROLL TURBOCHARGERS

    The turbos’ twin-scroll design broadens their performance capability, offering quicker response and greater efficiency. Rather than a single spiral chamber (scroll) feeding exhaust gas from the exhaust manifold to drive the turbine on each turbocharger, the twin-scroll design has a divided housing with two exhaust gas inlets and two nozzles to drive the turbine. Generally, one of the nozzles contributes to quicker response and boost production, while the other contributes to overall peak performance.

    Each of the engine’s integrated exhaust manifolds/turbocharger housings splits the exhaust channels from the cylinder head so the exhaust flows through separate scrolls based on the engine’s exhaust pulses. When matched with precise valve timing, that separation leverages exhaust-scavenging techniques to optimize gas flow, improves turbine efficiency and reduces turbo lag.

    The electronically controlled wastegates — one per turbocharger — are used for more precise management of the engine’s boost pressure and subsequent torque response for smoother, more consistent performance. They are independently controlled on each cylinder bank to balance the turbo compressors’ output, for greater boost pressure response.

    WATER-TO-AIR CHARGE COOLING AND DUAL THROTTLE BODIES

    An efficient water-to-air charge-cooling system contributes to the engine’s performance, enhancing the turbochargers’ effectiveness. Similar in concept to an engine’s radiator, the system’s intercoolers cool the boosted air charge before it enters the cylinders. Cooler air is denser, which means there is more oxygen in a given volume, resulting in optimal combustion and more power.

    The system features a pair of heat exchangers located above the valley-mounted exhaust manifold/turbocharger housings. The turbos pump pressurized air directly through the heat exchangers and into the cylinder heads. The heat exchangers are cooled by their own coolant circuit.

    The intercoolers lower the air charge temperature by more than 130 degrees F (74 C), packing the combustion chambers with cooler, denser air. Also, the system achieves more than 80 percent cooling efficiency with only about 1 psi (7 kPa) flow restriction at peak power, which contributes to fast torque production.

    Before entering the combustion chambers, the cooled air charge flows through a pair of throttle bodies, one for each engine bank. Each electronically controlled throttle body has a 59mm diameter opening.

    NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION

    The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its wide, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread enhances off-the-line performance and contributes to reduced engine speed on the highway, which enhances refinement and efficiency. Smaller steps between the gears also help the engine maintain the optimal speed for maximum power at almost all vehicle speeds.

    ADDITIONAL TECHNOLOGIES

    Direct fuel injection is used to optimize efficiency and performance. With direct injection, a higher compression ratio — 9.8:1 — is possible because of a cooling effect as the injected fuel vaporizes in the combustion chamber, reducing the charge temperature to lessen the likelihood of spark knock. A pair of engine-mounted, camshaft-driven high-pressure fuel pumps supplies fuel to the specialized injectors at 5,075 psi (350 bar), with each pump supplying fuel to one bank of the engine.

    Active Fuel Management (AFM), also known as cylinder deactivation, imperceptibly shuts down half of the engine’s cylinders in certain light-load driving conditions to enhance fuel economy. Unique deactivating rocker arms are used for each of the four valves of the cylinder being deactivated.

    Dual overhead camshafts and a virtually silent chain-driven valvetrain contribute to the smoothness and the high output of the Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8, while dual independent continuously variable valve timing helps deliver optimal performance and efficiency. The dual independent system, which allows the intake and exhaust valves to be phased at different rates, promotes linear delivery of torque with near-peak levels over a broad rpm range, and high specific output (horsepower per liter of displacement) without sacrificing overall engine response or drivability.

    Oil jets located in the block are employed for performance and temperature control. Four jet assemblies in the engine drench the underside of the pistons and the surrounding cylinder walls with an extra layer of cooling, friction-reducing oil. The jets reduce piston temperature, allowing the engine to produce more power without reducing long-term durability.

    Variable-pressure oiling system. A variable-displacement vane oil pump enhances efficiency by optimizing oil pressure as a function of engine speed. With it, the oil supply is matched to the engine load rather than the linear operation of a conventional, fixed-flow oil pump.  The engine uses 10 quarts of General Motors’ dexos2 0W40 motor oil.

    Stop/start technology shuts down the engine when the vehicle stops momentarily, such as at stoplights. The engine automatically restarts when the driver takes their foot off the brake. An auxiliary battery powers electric accessories such as the climate system, power windows and radio during engine restarts.

    SPECIFICATIONS

    ENGINE

    Type:

    4.2L twin-turbocharged DOHC V-8 with Active Fuel Management, direct injection and stop/start

    Bore and stroke       (in / mm):

    3.39 x 3.55 / 86 x 90.2

    Block configuration:

    90-degree V-8 with five cross-bolted nodular iron main bearing caps; with provisions for jet-spray oil cooling

    Block material:

    A319 sand-cast aluminum with pressed-in iron liners

    Crankshaft:

    Forged steel

    Pistons:

    High-strength hypereutectic aluminum with friction-reducing polymer skirt coating

    Connecting rods:

    Forged steel with floating wrist pins

    Cylinder heads:

    Cast aluminum “hot V”-type with 36mm intake valves and 29mm sodium-filled exhaust valves

    Compression ratio:

    9.8:1

    Valvetrain:

    Dual overhead camshafts; four valves per cylinder with and dual independent valve timing

    Firing order:

    1-5-4-3-6-8-7-2 (1-4-6-7 with Active Fuel Management engaged)

    Ignition system:

    Coil-on-plug

    Fuel delivery:

    Direct injection with dual electronically controlled 59mm throttle bodies

    Turbocharging system:

    Two low-inertia twin-scroll turbochargers with electronically controlled wastegates and water-to-air intercooling

    Max boost:

    20 psi (1.38 bar / 138 kPa)

    Horsepower             (hp / kW @ rpm):

    550 / 410 @ 5700 (CT6 V-Sport) – est.

    500 / 373 @ 5000-5200 (CT6) – est.

    Torque
    (lb.-ft. / Nm):

    627 / 850 @ 3200-4000 (CT6 V-Sport) – est.

    553 / 750 @ 2600-4600 (CT6) – est.

     

    TRANSMISSION

    Type:

    Hydra-Matic 10L90 ten-speed electronically controlled automatic

    Gear ratios (:1)

    4.696 – 1st

    2.985 – 2nd

    2.146 – 3rd

    1.769 – 4th

    1.520 – 5th

    1.275 – 6th

    1.000 – 7th

    0.854 – 8th

    0.689 – 9th

    0.636 – 10th

    4.866 – Reverse


    smk4565

    I have been saying for 10 years that Cadillac needs a DOHC V8, finally they have one, better late than never, but I feel like this car is about 3 years too late, they should have had this at launch time of the CT6.

    Will this engine be in the XT5?  Oh wait, it won't work since the XT5 is wrong wheel drive, poor product planning strikes again!   At least they got the powertrain right in the CT6 finally, I would make the 3.0TT the base engine, dump the 3.6 V6.  And when CT5 arrives go with a turbo 4 base, 3.0TT V6 middle, and 4.2 V8 V-series or V-sport.

    I'd put this new V8 in the Escalade too, and if this is the CT6 V-sport, is there a CT6 V coming with more power?  But how many of these will they sell?  The world hasn't shown much demand for $100k+ Cadillac sedans, but you have to build it first and hope they will come.

    smk4565
    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    The XT5 being a commodity lease appliance doesn't need a V8; competitors like the Lexus RX and Nautilus don't have V8s..

    WEAK competitors!  The GLC and GLE have twin turbo V8s and the XT5 is closer to GLE in size than it is GLC, you could put a V8 in the XT4 even.  The Alfa Romeo Stelvio has 505 hp and that is a small crossover.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    WEAK competitors!  The GLC and GLE have twin turbo V8s and the XT5 is closer to GLE in size than it is GLC, you could put a V8 in the XT4 even.  The Alfa Romeo Stelvio has 505 hp and that is a small crossover.

    Different niche, though.... the Mercs and BMWs are serious RWD/AWD SUVs as opposed to appliance FWD/AWD CUVs like the XT5, RX, and Nautilus. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Nice to see Cadillac making a DOHC V8 sedan again.. interesting change in the taillights and deck lid trim.   I like the brown seats, but hold the carbon fiber trim.  I wonder if we will see this engine in the CTS-V or whatever the next midsize performance sedan is called? (CT5-V?).

    Since it's being built at Bowling Green, one can speculate a variation of this engine will power the next Corvette.. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Suaviloquent

    I think what SMK is trying say is that the possible exposure to this new engine is far greater in an utility vehicle than a shrinking sedan segment.

    But they want this engine to be hand-made at the Performance Build centre.

    I think when Cadillac builds their performance crossover, that it will get this engine. But they could just skip that BS.

    Cadillac probably plans to get make a performanc EV crossover. That's what i would do. Skip this V8 bullshit for crossovers, just get a decent sized XT5 sized thing, add dual motor like Tesla, put a 300 mile range capable battery size, a fast charging capabilty and call it a Cadillac XT_VEEEE...

    That's where everybody else is going anyways, and most people if you gave them pics of a performance crossover, with AMGs, Ms, and SQ's, and then a base model Tesla X, they will put the base model Telsa X as an equal to an AMG.

    Drew Dowdell

    The 3.6 TT in the XT5 would be more than enough. It's already the second best selling vehicle in its segment and the segment leader doesn't have a high power version either. 

    This new V8 is very pretty looking. Plus, I like the updates to the look of the CT6.

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Different niche, though.... the Mercs and BMWs are serious RWD/AWD SUVs as opposed to appliance FWD/AWD CUVs like the XT5, RX, and Nautilus. 

    I thought Cadillac was supposed to be serious performance and not a FWD appliance?

    smk4565
    8 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Huh: 0.2L larger than the merecedes S560 4.0TT, but develops 87 more HP and 111 more TRQ. Plus a 10-spd trans.
    Wonder when mercedes will respond.

    That extra .2 liters is going to hurt in China where the displacement tax drastically increases over 4.0 liters.

    And the S63 4.0 liter makes 603 hp and 664 lb-ft.  So they still got Cadillac beat and an S73 is in the works, I imagine they will save that for the next generation since it is a hybrid.

    smk4565
    2 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Well, the XT5 is their volume model.   

    It is but the GLE (M-class) has been a top 3 selling Mercedes for about 10-15 years and put up plenty of volume despite being $15k more than an RX or XT5.  And the GLC outsells the XT5 and RX globally.  XT5 should cost more than a CTS, a mid size crossover should cost more than a mid size sedan.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It is but the GLE (M-class) has been a top 3 selling Mercedes for about 10-15 years and put up plenty of volume despite being $15k more than an RX or XT5.  And the GLC outsells the XT5 and RX globally.  XT5 should cost more than a CTS, a mid size crossover should cost more than a mid size sedan.

    Yes, but Cadillac's reality is different than M-Bs; Cadillac has to use GM platforms, which means FWD crossovers...

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    14 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    The vast majority of XT5's are AWD.

    Yes, but it's still built on a transverse engine FWD-origin platform, nothing special...

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Suaviloquent

    That displacement tax is just dumb, shows where even the Chinese gov't like any government isn't good at picking winners or losers.

    But that really is no problem, laundered money can easily sidestep the tax.

    Here's the real conclusion. This car is the lightest in its segment, and now it has a really powerful power-train. It will be the performance king of the fullsize segment, and it actually looks like a sleeper. And that speaks to me. Why does an AMG S63 have to be so overstyled? This is clean.

    Does performance matter? Who cares really, all this car has to do is have a V8 to be considered credible. And now it does. It's a pretty good V8 too.

     

    And it'll probably spend more days being driven or being driven in, than being worked over in the dealership.

    Suaviloquent
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The 3.6 TT in the XT5 would be more than enough. It's already the second best selling vehicle in its segment and the segment leader doesn't have a high power version either. 

    This new V8 is very pretty looking. Plus, I like the updates to the look of the CT6.

    I almost thought it was a new Duramax, it looks really properly durable, look at the at fuel lines!!!

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Yes, but it's still built on a transverse engine FWD-origin platform, nothing special...

    Yes, but neither is RWD 'anything special'. Aren't most of those also AWD??
    Besides, the entire reason the XT5 is even in this thread is a suggestion this engine go in the XT5, but it 'can't' because it's FWD... when most are AWD, just like the CT6 V-Sport is going to be. Swap the subframe out & shoehorn a longitudinal V8 in (provided that's what Cadillac wants to).

    Edited by balthazar

    ocnblu

    Shockingly effective transformation of the CT6.  Fine looking engine, nice stats.  Good looking, authoritative front end.  Interior looks top notch.  Don't like the taillight morph.  Needs to remain fully vertical.

    • Upvote 2

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Yes, but Cadillac's reality is different than M-Bs; Cadillac has to use GM platforms, which means FWD crossovers...

    They can develop a rear drive platform to sell 15-20,000 CT6 per year globally but can’t develop a rear drive crossover platform that could be used on XT4 and XT5 and sell 200,000 units per year?  Fuzzy math.

    smk4565
    16 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Yes, but neither is RWD 'anything special'. Aren't most of those also AWD??
    Besides, the entire reason the XT5 is even in this thread is a suggestion this engine go in the XT5, but it 'can't' because it's FWD... when most are AWD, just like the CT6 V-Sport is going to be. Swap the subframe out & shoehorn a longitudinal V8 in (provided that's what Cadillac wants to).

    If rear drive is nothing special, then build the CT6 on an Impala chassis, make a 3.6 liter 310 hp V6 the range topper and call it a day.  

    The XT5 being priced below the CTS would be like Chevy pricing the Equinox below the Cruze.  Same size class, similar under pinnings, but they jack the price of the Equinox up because it is a crossover.  Cadillac does the opposite and makes the crossover cheaper than the sedan. L

    20 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Shockingly effective transformation of the CT6.  Fine looking engine, nice stats.  Good looking, authoritative front end.  Interior looks top notch.  Don't like the taillight morph.  Needs to remain fully vertical.

    Agree on the tail lights, they look like the designer sneezed when drawing it, should be straight vertical like classic Cadillac tail lights, what then went for looks like it game of a Nissan or something where there is an angle just for the sake of having an angle.

