The Cadillac XT4 is an important model for the brand as it will give them a competitor in the lucrative compact luxury crossover class. It might also give one of GM's assembly plants some much needed good news.

Bloomberg has learned from sources that General Motors has started producing test versions of the Cadillac XT4 at their Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City. This possibly hints that production of the XT4 could take place here. A GM spokesman declined to comment when asked about this.

The Fairfax plant has been hit hard by the decline in sales for midsize sedans. Home to the Chevrolet Malibu, the plant has seen the third shift cut last year as Malibu sales dropped 18 percent.

