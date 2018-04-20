Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Spying: 2020 Cadillac XT6 Makes Its Spy Photo Debut

      Took You Long Enough Cadillac!

    There has been a lot of talk about Cadillac working on a three-row crossover, but no substance to this. That changed this week as spy photos of the three-row crossover, possibly named the XT6 came out.

    The test mule is heavily camouflaged, but we can pull some details out. The front end looks somewhat similar to the recently launched XT4 with a large grille. Headlights appear to be off-the-shelf projector units - we're expecting different units on the production model. Around back, the tailgate design is similar to the XT5. As Car and Driver pointed out, the XT6's roofline shape is alike to the Chevrolet Traverse.

    Underpinning the XT6 is expected to be the long-wheelbase version of the C1XX architecture, which also underpins the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse. No details on powertrains, but we're guessing the 3.6L V6 found in the Enclave and Traverse will be used for the Cadillac variant. This would be paired with an nine-speed automatic and the choice of front or all-wheel drive.

    Everyone seems to think that the XT6 will debut at the LA Auto Show in November, with sales to begin next spring.

    Source: Car and Driver, CarScoops

    Edited by William Maley


    dfelt

    Interesting hood bump on this mule.

    image.png

    Expect SMK to complain that this is another rebadge Chevy / GMC / Buick while he praises his MB as luxury first.

    Gonna be an interesting auto to see what they really put into it. Hopefully a first rate interior with the Family Style. Should do really good as a fit between the XT5 and Escalade.

    I do agree with Car & Driver that the TT V6 would and should show up in this XT6 or 7 whatever they call it.

    What I do not get is why do the car site both think it will be with an 8sp tranny and not have the 10sp that GM helped create?

    Right now, Cadillac should have the top end Tranny and motors in all their auto's. 10 sp everything with Turbo this and that and NA engines as base.

    ccap41

    I just want that V Series in the background... 

    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I'd assume it will have the same drivetrain as the Traverse/Enclave, 3.6 w/ 9spd auto.   Was that 10spd developed for transverse applications? 

    No, the 10 was for RWD/AWD not FWD/AWD. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I just want that V Series in the background... 

    No, the 10 was for RWD/AWD not FWD/AWD. 

    Ok, so that would explain why won't see it in the XT*..

    ccap41
    Just now, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Ok, so that would explain why won't see it in the XT*..

    Yup! 

    I am surprised it isn't the 9spd unit though.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Yup! 

    I am surprised it isn't the 9spd unit though.

    The 8spd is probably a typo...wouldn't make sense to have a 9spd in the Traverse and Enclave but not the Cadillac variation.  

    smk4565
    47 minutes ago, dfelt said:

     

    Expect SMK to complain that this is another rebadge Chevy / GMC / Buick while he praises his MB as luxury first.

     

    Exactly.  This is a fancy Enclave/Traverse, with the corporate 3.6 V6 and transmission.   I don't see them doing anything exciting here, at most an optional turbo on the V6, but Lincoln already does that, and to quote Kurt Angle "who did they ever beat, where are their gold medals?"

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Exactly.  This is a fancy Enclave/Traverse, with the corporate 3.6 V6 and transmission.   I don't see them doing anything exciting here, at most an optional turbo on the V6, but Lincoln already does that, and to quote Kurt Angle "who did they ever beat, where are their gold medals?"

    Yet MB does this with cheap plastic ass versions of their own cars.

    What is wrong with a company using a standard platform to build unique auto's for their product lines? Luxury, Mid and Entry level products. This is SMART Management.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Exactly.  This is a fancy Enclave/Traverse, with the corporate 3.6 V6 and transmission.   I don't see them doing anything exciting here, at most an optional turbo on the V6, but Lincoln already does that, and to quote Kurt Angle "who did they ever beat, where are their gold medals?"

    Stuff like this is a gap filler... sounds like the Lincoln Aviator will have a superior platform, though.  

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    n/a v6 isn't luxury. 

    Take that over some of the Turbo 4 bangers the germans are putting in their auto's.

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    GM is putting turbo 4s in most everything...

    Yes they are too and still I would take a NA V6 over them. Initial WOW this is cool, spool up and go, but after a while, when you have been driving a turbo 4 banger, it just wears on you and you want a nice quiet but constant pulling engine and the NA V6 gives you that.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Yes they are too and still I would take a NA V6 over them. Initial WOW this is cool, spool up and go, but after a while, when you have been driving a turbo 4 banger, it just wears on you and you want a nice quiet but constant pulling engine and the NA V6 gives you that.

    Turbo 4s are fine for rental cars, wouldn't want to own one.  I like NA V6s, quite pleased with the Pentastar V6 in my Jeep..

    ccap41
    31 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Yes they are too and still I would take a NA V6 over them. Initial WOW this is cool, spool up and go, but after a while, when you have been driving a turbo 4 banger, it just wears on you and you want a nice quiet but constant pulling engine and the NA V6 gives you that.

    What is your experience level of driving a turbo 4 for you to say they wear on you and to say they're not quiet? 

    dfelt
    14 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    What is your experience level of driving a turbo 4 for you to say they wear on you and to say they're not quiet? 

    Driven them in fords, Chevy, Cadillac. The only turbo 4 that I like and seems to do well is the Buick Envision. Even then, if I could I would still take an NA V6 over it in the Buick too.

    I will also say that in thinking on this, I am not a fan of the excessive carbon soot you see out of the tail pipes on Turbos compared to NA engines.

    riviera74

    Can someone explain to me why the XT6 does NOT have a turbo v6 rather than the corporate NA v6?  Cadillacs should have better engines than their downscale counterparts.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, riviera74 said:

    Can someone explain to me why the XT6 does NOT have a turbo v6 rather than the corporate NA v6?  Cadillacs should have better engines than their downscale counterparts.

     I can see having distinct engines on their good stuff like the CT6 or Escalade, but it doesn't really matter on a generic lease appliance like this, IMO...

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Can someone explain to me why the XT6 does NOT have a turbo v6 rather than the corporate NA v6?  Cadillacs should have better engines than their downscale counterparts.

    Considering this was out if memory serves me right before the Turbo V6 was available, I would not be surprised to see a turbo show up in the XT5 for the new model year.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Can someone explain to me why the XT6 does NOT have a turbo v6 rather than the corporate NA v6?  Cadillacs should have better engines than their downscale counterparts.

    I couldn't agree more. They want to be the best but then throw in the same driveline as a Chevy? 

    Also, FWIW, Mercedes base engine in the GLE is a n/a v6 as well.. I can't see that staying around much longer. And, Audi and Volvo are the only large luxury CUVs that start with a turbo 4's. 

    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Driven them in fords, Chevy, Cadillac. The only turbo 4 that I like and seems to do well is the Buick Envision. Even then, if I could I would still take an NA V6 over it in the Buick too.

    I will also say that in thinking on this, I am not a fan of the excessive carbon soot you see out of the tail pipes on Turbos compared to NA engines.

    How did they "wear on you" in those instances? 

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    How did they "wear on you" in those instances? 

    One, the wife likes things silent, so noises that irritate her end up being taken out on me the husband. Put yourself in my shoes, the turbo noises wear on you then when the wife is not happy.

    For me, I like a tuned tail pipe, but many of the Turbo engines are noisy and that does when you like to go for long drives becomes very wearing on you.

    As much as I love cadillacs, the ATS Turbo 4 loaner I had from them when they serviced my SS I took for a long drive and while it handles really well and on a fun windy road you get great performance, the noise from the engine tends to drone and becoming tiring.

    Just like some people are sensitive to 60 Hz fluorescent light flicker, I hear all the noises in an auto. Some I like others, just wear on you. Turbo's are one that wear on me.

    smk4565

    Why don’t the use a turbo V6?  Oooorrrrr, wait for it.......  inline turbo 6 with electric assist.  That would be much more refined and quiet.

    ccap41
    29 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    One, the wife likes things silent, so noises that irritate her end up being taken out on me the husband. Put yourself in my shoes, the turbo noises wear on you then when the wife is not happy.

    For me, I like a tuned tail pipe, but many of the Turbo engines are noisy and that does when you like to go for long drives becomes very wearing on you.

    As much as I love cadillacs, the ATS Turbo 4 loaner I had from them when they serviced my SS I took for a long drive and while it handles really well and on a fun windy road you get great performance, the noise from the engine tends to drone and becoming tiring.

    Just like some people are sensitive to 60 Hz fluorescent light flicker, I hear all the noises in an auto. Some I like others, just wear on you. Turbo's are one that wear on me.

    I bet your wife hates everything you own then.. Those are all way louder than a little turbo 4 set in a luxury car. 

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I bet your wife hates everything you own then.. Those are all way louder than a little turbo 4 set in a luxury car. 

    Nope for local driving she loves the Trailblazer SS and for Road trips, you cannot get more comfortable and quiet than an Escalade.

    ccap41

    ccap41 1,751

    Posted (edited)

    You sure can get quieter than a ~10 year old Escalade.. a much more modern luxury vehicle even with a turbo 4.  

    Auto db.com

    auto db.PNG

    Edited by ccap41

