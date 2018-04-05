Jump to content

    What Does Cadillac Have In Mind After Their Product Offensive?

    There is a possible halo car, along with electrification plans

    Cadillac has some ambitious product plans. Starting with the debut of the XT4 at the New York Auto Show, Cadillac will be launching a new vehicle every six months by 2022. This includes a large crossover, a replacement for the ATS/CTS, and a new Escalade. Once the brand finishes this offensive, the brand "can, candidly, generate some growth, generate some revenue, put volume through our dealer organization so they can also invest in the elevation of the brand, all those logical things," said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen.

    One of those possible elevation plans is a "halo vehicle." According to Automotive News, the model might not necessarily be a car. Also in the cards is Cadillac releasing a number of electrified vehicles as part of GM's plan of introducing 20 new all-electric or fuel-cell models by 2023. de Nysschen said the brand is expected to receive a "disproportionate share" of those models.

    "Since these new technologies are pricey, it really begins to make a lot of common sense, not in all cases, to roll out some of them in Cadillac first. We therefore see it as a great opportunity for Cadillac to take the lead from GM with rolling out these things. Not only for the company and economically commercializing these new technologies, but also for the brand elevation it will give to Cadillac."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Drew Dowdell

    Piecing together the various messaging coming out. I would expect the halo vehicle to be a large crossover / SUV, probably called Escala.  Look for the interior to be a productionized version of the Escala concept. 

    One thing to note about the recent news that "Escala" is going into production.  No one ever said it would be a car.  I could be, it might not be. 

    riviera74

    Since the 1980s and 90s are long over, who said it could NOT be the next SUV/CUV as the halo car for Cadillac?

    Think about this: the halo car concept as a top of the line sedan is obsolete.  Of course, that does NOT mean that the CT6 should disappear.  Indeed it needs to continue.  The real question is whether an XT7 or an Escalade will be Cadillac's halo vehicle for the next decade or two.  That sounds weird in the face of the S-Class, the 7 series and the Lexus LS, but there is no guarantee that those large luxury RWD sedans will stay as the halo cars of their respective car marques.

    oldshurst442

    Escalade...

    Escala...

    Yeah...just by the name, I could see it being a SUV.  Ill just be grateful that the actual name of Escala makes it and Johan does NOT change it to an alphanumeric.

    I have no real concerns if the Halo vehicle of Cadillac is indeed a SUV. However, I DO want Cadillac to produce a Ciel!  

    A Cien would be nice too, but I really really would prefer that a Ciel would be a part of a Cadillac portfolio. And an El Miraj waaaay before a Cien gets a red light. If a Ciel and an El Miraj have to be lower on the Halo vehicle scale due to a Halo vehicle being a SUV...I gots NO PROBLEMS!!!! 

