Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Chevrolet Camaro Gets New Turbo 1LE Model, Revised Face

    Dat face though

    It seems the Cruze, Malibu, and Spark weren't the only cars that got enhanced for 2019. Today, Chevrolet revealed the 2019 Camaro which has gotten a number of changes.

    The most apparent change is a new face. Chevrolet has added various aerodynamic elements and new LED headlights to have the LS/LT, RS, and SS models stand apart. The RS Appearance Package features a reshaped black grille and lower chrome inserts. SS models get additional LED lighting, two-piece grille design, and the new 'flowtie' air intake emblem on a black crossbar. It's different to say in the least. We'll leave it to you to decide whether it is better.

    Other exterior changes include LED taillights, specific diffusers on RS and SS models with the dual-mode exhaust, and new wheel designs.

    Changes for the interior are minor with new ambient lighting options, a choice of a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen with the brand new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 software, and a rear camera mirror coming standard on the 2SS and ZL1 models.

    New for 2019 is the Turbo 1LE model. Taking the 2.0L turbo-four (275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque), Chevrolet pairs it up with a six-speed manual, FE3 suspension (larger stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, and stiffer bushings and ball joints), Brembo brake package, and new Track Mode and Competition Mode settings. Interestingly, Chevrolet benchmarked the Turbo 1LE model against the likes of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R.

    SS models get the option of a 10-speed automatic.

    The 2019 Camaro arrives at Chevrolet dealers later this year.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    CHEVROLET INTRODUCES BOLD 2019 CAMARO

    • New designs, available tech and first-ever Turbo 1LE energize broader lineup

    DETROIT — Chevrolet today introduced a reinvigorated 2019 Camaro lineup with distinctive designs, new available technologies and the first-ever Turbo 1LE.

    “Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “It’s a performer with few competitors and a pillar of Chevrolet’s energized car lineup.”

    Highlights include:

    • Camaro SS now offered with 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission featuring custom launch control and line lock
    • Chevrolet Infotainment 3 systems, including available navigation
    • New available Rear Camera Mirror*
    • New available Forward Collision Alert*

    Performance-driven design 
    The 2019 Camaro’s updated designs are not only striking but also help to improve performance. For instance, the grille details and hood and fascia vents were designed for optimized air flow, either to cool components or help minimize drag or lift. Camaro designers follow the mantra that all elements must not only be beautiful but also enhance performance.

    Design highlights include:

    • New front-end styling with distinct differences between LS/LT, RS and SS, including the fascia, grille, LED dual-element headlamps and reshaped hood (ZL1 retains its airflow-optimized front-end styling)
    • SS-specific front fascia with “flowtie” open bowtie grille emblem and aero-enhancing air curtains, specific headlamps with new LED signature and extractor-style hood
    • RS Appearance Package available on LT adds unique polished black grille with Galvano Chrome lower inserts, new LED headlamps with LED signature light bar, specific rear fascia with rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels
    • New rear fascias for all models, with specific diffusers on RS and SS when equipped with Dual Mode Exhaust
    • New LED taillamps with a more sculptured evolution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design; red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density lenses
    • New 20-inch wheel designs on RS and SS

    Turbo 1LE
    The new Camaro Turbo 1LE joins the V6 1LE, SS 1LE and ZL1 1LE to round out Camaro’s lineup of 1LE track stars. Leveraging the impressive performance and ideal weight distribution enabled by Camaro’s 2.0L turbocharged engine, the Turbo 1LE comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and a tailored chassis package derived from the V6 1LE to offer track-capable performance. Highlights include:

    • FE3 suspension with larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, stiffer rear cradle bushings and cross-axis ball joints in the rear tow links that enhance lateral stiffness
    • Split front/rear summer-only tire sizes: P245/40R20 (front) and P275/35R20 (rear)
    • 2.0L turbo engine with 275 hp (205 kW) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm)
    • Brembo brake package with low-metallic performance pads
    • Nearly 50/50 weight balance
    • Driver Mode Selector with Sport Mode and new Track Mode; Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes) includes performance instrument readouts, launch control, shift lights and more
    • Standard sueded flat-bottom steering wheel and shift knob plus available Recaro seats

    Camaro tech: next-generation infotainment, rear camera mirror and more
    The 2019 Camaro offers Chevrolet’s next-generation Infotainment 3 with all-new systems that provide a more personalized experience and a more intuitive interface.

    They’re the most advanced infotainment systems ever from Chevrolet, with functionality that mimics the latest smartphones and tablets, and cloud connection designed to enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more. They even allow vehicle software updates to be automatically uploaded over the air.   

    The standard system features a 7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen. An 8-inch diagonal touchscreen running Infotainment 3 is available, including one with navigation.

    Additional new technology features and enhancements include:

    • Standard Rear Camera Mirror on 2SS and ZL1 models offers a wider, less obstructed field of view using a camera display that eliminates potential obstructions such as rear body pillars or seat headrests; a conventional rearview mirror view is also available
    • Improved standard rear-vision camera system* with a new, digital high-definition camera that offers improved view quality
    • Forward Collision Alert joins Camaro’s roster of available active safety features
    • Enhanced Performance Data Recorder system

    The 2019 Camaro joins Cruze, Malibu and Spark as part of Chevrolet’s revitalized 2019 lineup of cars.


    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback


    ccap41

    Hard to believe there is that much demand for this trim with this engine but I guess if they can just drop the 2.0T in the v6 1LE and charge more for something they already have the engineering done for, why not? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    21 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Hard to believe there is that much demand for this trim with this engine but I guess if they can just drop the 2.0T in the v6 1LE and charge more for something they already have the engineering done for, why not? 

    2.0t is probably easier to chip and modify. Add in the better weight balance and that's where the demand probably is coming from. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    11 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    2.0t is probably easier to chip and modify. Add in the better weight balance and that's where the demand probably is coming from. 

    I do know that, personally, I'd rather the 2.0T than the V6. 

    I just think it would be a little more fun modifying the small turbo motor. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Not a fan of the new look, sort of has a Chrysler 200 vibe to the headlights, I think when the Gen 5 Camaro came out it looked good, and has gone down hill since with these refreshes.

    I think you could drop the V6 in time, and maybe that is why they went with the 1LE on the turbo 4.  They could probably come out with a higher boosted four, the Mustang dropped it's V6 so it is possible.  If you want a track car though, less weight in the 4 makes sense for a 1LE and cheaper cost.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I  prefer the revised face.  Not that it makes a difference on how I feel about the 5th and 6th generation Camaro.  But I do prefer this face than all the other faces the Camaro has donned since the 5th generation that spilled unto the 6th gen. 

    The black bumper one...Im on the fence. It reminds me of another car. I cant put my finger on what car it reminds me of. 

    The body coloured bumper one is OK in my books.  Now if they could change the entire body line of the damned thing...

    Those pseudo 1969 body lines that really dont look like 1969 Camaro have been with us for ever. its time to let go. I will admit, the 6th gen IS sleeker and nicer than the bulkier 5th gen. The 6th gen being a tad smaller is a plus too. But this style is old, stale and dated.  

    If Im not buying the V8 version of this car. Any V8. Then Im buying the 2.0T.  So a 2.0T 1LE is welcomed in my world. 

    Same with the Mustang. If I aint buying the V8 versions. Than the ecoboost is where Im at.

    But the big bad Challenger is where Im at. Even if its older and staler than the Camaro.  

    Truth be told though, Im ready for a new Challenger and a new Camaro. The Mustang is AWESOME!!! 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    The black bumper one...Im on the fence. It reminds me of another car. I cant put my finger on what car it reminds me of.  

     But the big bad Challenger is where Im at. Even if its older and staler than the Camaro.  

    Truth be told though, Im ready for a new Challenger and a new Camaro. The Mustang is AWESOME!!! 

    The black bumper version reminds me of the '19 Silverado and the current Charger.  Of the 3 current coupes, I'd go for a Challenger..the styling appeals to me the most of the 3, it's the biggest inside, I like the interior and UConnect, and has a sunroof available, and I can see out of it better than the Camaro and Mustang.   With the Mustang, I would consider a convertible.       I drove Fox Mustangs for 15 years, but the current one just doesn't appeal to me that much...don't know why.   With any of them, I'd want a V8.  

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Yes. Charger!

    Related image

     

    And now that you mentioned Silverado. I see it too!!! I just feel like I do NOT want to post a pic of the Silverado. I just ate delicious chicken wings and I want them to stay in my belly! :puke:

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    7 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I do NOT want to post a pic of the Silverado. I just ate delicious chicken wings and I want them to stay in my belly! :puke:

    Here ya go!
     

    2019-Chevrolet-Silverado-1.jpg

    • Like 1
    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Seriously, I was driving home from work today, alone & along some great back roads thru the woods, and I was pointedly thinking about the '19 Silvie. My 'new truck itch' is rearing it's head... but the depressing conversation I was having with myself is; 'Can't buy a '19; first year bugaboos. So it'd have to be a '20... but can't buy new; new vehicle depreciation.' So I have to wait until 2021 to buy a 1yr old 2020 SIlverado.

    Fucking SIGH.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×