2019 Chevrolet Camaro Gets New Turbo 1LE Model, Revised Face

It seems the Cruze, Malibu, and Spark weren't the only cars that got enhanced for 2019. Today, Chevrolet revealed the 2019 Camaro which has gotten a number of changes.

The most apparent change is a new face. Chevrolet has added various aerodynamic elements and new LED headlights to have the LS/LT, RS, and SS models stand apart. The RS Appearance Package features a reshaped black grille and lower chrome inserts. SS models get additional LED lighting, two-piece grille design, and the new 'flowtie' air intake emblem on a black crossbar. It's different to say in the least. We'll leave it to you to decide whether it is better.

Other exterior changes include LED taillights, specific diffusers on RS and SS models with the dual-mode exhaust, and new wheel designs.

Changes for the interior are minor with new ambient lighting options, a choice of a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen with the brand new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 software, and a rear camera mirror coming standard on the 2SS and ZL1 models.

New for 2019 is the Turbo 1LE model. Taking the 2.0L turbo-four (275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque), Chevrolet pairs it up with a six-speed manual, FE3 suspension (larger stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, and stiffer bushings and ball joints), Brembo brake package, and new Track Mode and Competition Mode settings. Interestingly, Chevrolet benchmarked the Turbo 1LE model against the likes of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R.

SS models get the option of a 10-speed automatic.

The 2019 Camaro arrives at Chevrolet dealers later this year.

Source: Chevrolet

