    By William Maley

    Certain 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Models See A Drop in MPG

      Others see no change

    Whenever an automaker introduces a redesigned model or makes some significant mechanical changes, usually the fuel economy go slightly up. But there are cases where those numbers remain the same or worse, go down.

    The New York Daily News reports that certain versions of the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro see a slight drop in fuel economy.

    • 2019 Camaro V6: 1 mpg drop on highway with the manual (27 vs. 28 on the 2018 model), 1 mpg drop in combined with the 8-speed automatic (22 vs. 23)
    • 2019 Camaro V8: 1 mpg drop on highway with the manual (24 vs. 25), 1 mpg drop in city with the 10-speed automatic (16 vs. 17)
    • 2019 Camaro ZL1: 1 mpg drop in combined with the 10-speed automatic (15 vs. 16)

    Other Camaros, such as those equipped with the 2.0L turbo-four remain unchanged in their fuel economy figures.

    This is bit bizarre, especially on models equipped with the new 10-speed transmission. Some think it could be the Camaro's new face, which has received mixed reactions could be less aerodynamic than before. But if this was case, wouldn't all of the Camaro variants see some sort of drop?

    Source: New York Daily News


    dfelt

    Meh, Who Cares, 1 MPG in real world driving, no one is going to notice except some idiot zealot out there who is only looking for a reason to sue GM.

    dfelt
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Did weight go up?

    Looking at the Edmunds site for the 2018 ZL1 V8 comes in at 3883 lbs

    USA Today story says the 2019 ZL1 V8 comes in at 3933 lbs

    https://www.edmunds.com/chevrolet/camaro/2018/zl1/features-specs/

    http://www.uscartoday.com/2019-chevrolet-camaro-zl1-specs-and-price/ 

    So it would seem that if the ZL1 gained weight, so would the others I am thinking as to why they have lost 1MPG.

    regfootball

    i can see why people are not happy about the new front end, but i am getting used to it.  The thing for me about it is the headlights are so small.  I think the squinty eyed look is getting tired...already.

    Suaviloquent

    They added to the standard equipment right?

    the 10 speed is supposed to fit in the same sized case as the old GM 8 and Ford 6 speeds and weight like only 6 lbs more of I remembers....

    Drew Dowdell
    8 hours ago, Suaviloquent said:

    They added to the standard equipment right?

    the 10 speed is supposed to fit in the same sized case as the old GM 8 and Ford 6 speeds and weight like only 6 lbs more of I remembers....

    Yeah, the weight has to be coming from somewhere else. 

    ccap41

    ccap41 1,969

    Posted (edited)

    17 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    100 lbs is certainly enough to tip the rounding up.

    Is 50lbs though? That ws the difference in what @dfelt showed.

    Edited by ccap41

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    Is 50lbs though? That ws the difference in what @dfelt showed.

    dyslexia strikes again. 

    I suppose if it was just on the cusp it could cause the rounding issue. 

    Perhaps we are at peak gear ratios where adding more speeds over 8 isn't going to gain much in mpg. 

    ccap41
    37 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    dyslexia strikes again. 

    I suppose if it was just on the cusp it could cause the rounding issue. 

    Perhaps we are at peak gear ratios where adding more speeds over 8 isn't going to gain much in mpg. 

    It happens to me as well..lol

    Yeah I think this is why CVT's are growing in popularity. They offer the versatility that a fixed ratio transmission just can't. 

    ccap41
    30 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    CVTs are cheap, that's why they're popular with manufacturers.

    Do they not put the engine in its optimal rpm range for fuel economy though? 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Do they not put the engine in its optimal rpm range for fuel economy though? 

    Only when driven in an optimal way... which is to say... the opposite of the way most people drive.

    It is possible in a Maxima, because I've done it, to bring the engine up to about 1700 rpm and hold it there and the car will accelerate to 60 mph in a normal rate of speed. 

    No one ever drives like that.  I did it just to experiment.

    • Thanks 1

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Do they not put the engine in its optimal rpm range for fuel economy though? 

    Yes if as Drew stated driven in an optimal manner which goes against human nature.

    Worst part is the CVTs over the long haul just do not keep up the strength. Auto's with them might as well move right to a Plug=in hybrid design with ICE generator as a superior powertrain than go to the CVT.

