Certain 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Models See A Drop in MPG

Whenever an automaker introduces a redesigned model or makes some significant mechanical changes, usually the fuel economy go slightly up. But there are cases where those numbers remain the same or worse, go down.

The New York Daily News reports that certain versions of the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro see a slight drop in fuel economy.

2019 Camaro V6: 1 mpg drop on highway with the manual (27 vs. 28 on the 2018 model), 1 mpg drop in combined with the 8-speed automatic (22 vs. 23)

2019 Camaro V8: 1 mpg drop on highway with the manual (24 vs. 25), 1 mpg drop in city with the 10-speed automatic (16 vs. 17)

2019 Camaro ZL1: 1 mpg drop in combined with the 10-speed automatic (15 vs. 16)

Other Camaros, such as those equipped with the 2.0L turbo-four remain unchanged in their fuel economy figures.

This is bit bizarre, especially on models equipped with the new 10-speed transmission. Some think it could be the Camaro's new face, which has received mixed reactions could be less aerodynamic than before. But if this was case, wouldn't all of the Camaro variants see some sort of drop?

