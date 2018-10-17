Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Chevrolet's 2019 Blazer Might Not Be the Deal They Want You To Believe

      Not much of a bargain to be seen here

    Last month, Chevrolet announced the 2019 Blazer would begin at $29,995, undercutting the likes of Ford Edge and Nissan Murano. But Cars Direct has gone through the order guide and did some analysis. What they found out is that Blazer isn't as a good deal as Chevrolet is promoting to be.

    Let's start with the base the Blazer L which begins at $29,995. CarsDirect believes this model "is likely intended mainly for advertising purposes." This is something we saw before when Buick launched the Regal TourX. The L model is also excluded from factory discounts. Most buyers will likely be pushed towards the 1LT which begins at $33,495 - $1,700 more expensive than the Murano S and $2,505 more expensive than the Edge SE. Both the Murano and Edge pack more powerful engines (Blazer uses a 2.5L four-cylinder with 193 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque) and have the option of AWD. The Blazer can only get AWD on 2LT models and above.

    The 2LT begins at $34,495 and adds the 3.6L V6 engine - 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. If you want AWD, be prepared to shell out an additional $2,700. Again, AWD is cheaper on the Murano ($1,600) and Edge ($1,950). 

    Another disappointment for the Blazer is how much you need to shell out for advanced driver assistance features. If you want adaptive cruise control and front collision warning, then first you need pay $41,795 for the RS and then add $3,575 for Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II Package. If you want automatic emergency braking, then you'll need to step up to the top-line Premier at $43,895 and add the Driver Confidence Package II for an additional $2,165. AEB is standard on the Murano and Edge.

    Based on this analysis, it does make the Blazer a bit of a tough sell. We'll have to see how things play out in the coming months.

    Source: CarsDirect


    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    dfelt

    This blows as I like the looks of the Blazer, but GM seems to think they can play in the luxo price tier and not really offer any value in their Chevy line. Someone seems to have lost track of what bracket Chevy plays in especially in relation to Buick, GMC and Cadillac not to mention the competition.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    So it's priced comparably to the Explorer, Grand Cherokee, Durango, Highlander, etc.   Not sure if it offers anything better than those, esp. with a new Explorer and GC (NG is supposed to have a 3 row version available) coming..  is the Blazer going to be 2 and 3 row, or are they leaving the 3 row for the Traverse? 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    So it's priced comparably to the Explorer, Grand Cherokee, Durango, Highlander, etc.   Not sure if it offers anything better than those, esp. with a new Explorer and GC (NG is supposed to have a 3 row version available) coming..  is the Blazer going to be 2 and 3 row, or are they leaving the 3 row for the Traverse? 

    My understanding is a 2 row CUV. I honestly think GM is going to have to discount them heavy to move as what is in the full story and what Will has posted here shows it to be uncompetitive.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    New Santa Fe is priced better too for the most part.. cheapest base motor AWD is under 30K and includes active safety.

     

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    With that pricing, just get a three row and call it a day.  Probably much better resale value on a good three row as well.  My brother-in-law's Ascent is pretty nice and doesn't offer a chintzy base motor FWD option or require a top trim level to get active safety like it is 2015.

     

     

     

     

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I know they're 3-rows, but the Highlander and Pilot both come with the active safety features at much lower prices.   On both, they are standard.... on the RAV4 they are standard, on the CR-V they're standard on the EX and above.  Ford Edge comes with Co-Pilot 360 standard. On the CX-9, it's a $1,290 option available on the base model.

    With all of those heavy hitters on either side of the segment, it's odd that Chevy continues to choose to bring a knife to a gun-fight with under-equipped vehicles. 

    • Thanks 2
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Want an AWD Blazer RS? It'll cost more than an Edge ST. 😂

    Edge ST seems like a desirable package.  I would not mind test driving one.

    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I know they're 3-rows, but the Highlander and Pilot both come with the active safety features at much lower prices.   On both, they are standard.... on the RAV4 they are standard, on the CR-V they're standard on the EX and above.  Ford Edge comes with Co-Pilot 360 standard. On the CX-9, it's a $1,290 option available on the base model.

    With all of those heavy hitters on either side of the segment, it's odd that Chevy continues to choose to bring a knife to a gun-fight with under-equipped vehicles. 

    ....and yet I really like the looks of the Blazer. Hope GM is able to sell this one in enough quantity to make margins and keep it in production.

     

    1 hour ago, Guest AtLeast3CharactersLong said:

    And it’s ugly to boot. 

    Actually I find it attractive.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    25 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Edge ST seems like a desirable package.  I would not mind test driving one.

    ....and yet I really like the looks of the Blazer. Hope GM is able to sell this one in enough quantity to make margins and keep it in production.

    Oh I think it'll sell okay. It's basically a re-body of the XT5 and Acadia, so they don't need to sell it in huge numbers. 

    I'm just getting frustrated with GM's insistance on packaging their vehicles this way.  I want the extra safety equipment, particularly active cruise-control.  GM is pushing me towards Honda and Toyota as a customer. 

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    36 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Oh I think it'll sell okay. It's basically a re-body of the XT5 and Acadia, so they don't need to sell it in huge numbers. 

    I'm just getting frustrated with GM's insistence on packaging their vehicles this way.  I want the extra safety equipment, particularly active cruise-control.  GM is pushing me towards Honda and Toyota as a customer. 

    I totally agree as for the first time in my life, I might actually buy non-american and it is their own fault for shitting packaging of features and cost.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I totally agree as for the first time in my life, I might actually buy non-american and it is their own fault for shitting packaging of features and cost.

    Other issues persist but yes...I am with you.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I can see myself buying another FCA product..another Jeep, maybe a Challenger, Charger or 300.  Probably a CPO.   But other marques I'll probably look at in the future would include Mazda and Volvo...

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    24 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I can see myself buying another FCA product..another Jeep, maybe a Challenger, Charger or 300.  Probably a CPO.   But other marques I'll probably look at in the future would include Mazda and Volvo...

    The Challenger is aging fast (just had a rental), but the 300 is still on my radar. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I totally agree as for the first time in my life, I might actually buy non-american and it is their own fault for &#036;h&#33;ting packaging of features and cost.

    Who's offering a full-size EV CUV? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    Just now, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    No one yet, but I bet Mercedes will be the first...

    LOL if you think dfelt will drive a Mercedes. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    No one yet, but I bet Mercedes will be the first...

    Volvo is probably the closest today.  The XC90 PHEV can run in pure EV mode already

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    LOL if you think dfelt will drive a Mercedes. 

    I don't think he will, but I bet M-B will be there first..they have their compact EV SUV coming, bigger ones are probably in the works..

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I think it will be a little bit yet before there is a 3-row full size SUV that's pure EV. I think they'd want to get the volume vehicles first but that's just what my brain says.. It doesn't have any form of statistics or studies in front of it. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I think it will be a little bit yet before there is a 3-row full size SUV that's pure EV. I think they'd want to get the volume vehicles first but that's just what my brain says.. It doesn't have any form of statistics or studies in front of it. 

    How is a 3-row SUV not a volume vehicle?

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    18 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    How is a 3-row SUV not a volume vehicle?

    Which sells more, 100k luxury 3 row SUVs or mainstream compact CUVs? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    43 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Who's offering a full-size EV CUV? 

    As @Cubical-aka-Moltar stated no one yet, but I fit in the Bolt. The wife wants an EV that she likes. If the iPace or EQC covers her list of requirements, I very well could buy one.

    EVs have far more space inside than ICE. I might be fine in a mid size CUV EV.

     

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Recently Browsing

    No registered users viewing this page.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×