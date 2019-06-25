Camaro to Die - Again

Rumors coming out of Detroit are saying that the 7th generation Camaro development has been shelved, citing multiple sources from within General Motors, MusclecarsandTrucks.com reports. The current model will likely run until 2023 and then the nameplate will go back into the dustbin for the second time.
The current car is based on the Alpha platform, the bases for the now canceled Cadillac ATS and CTS. Their replacements, the Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 use a second generation of that platform called Alpha 2. The sources say that the Camaro will not move to the new Alpha platform.
If the rumor is true, this will be the second time the Camaro has been canceled. The last of the 4th generation, then known as F-Bodies, finished their run in 2002. Chevrolet revived the Camaro for a 5th generation using a cut down version of the Australian Zeta sedan platform. The current 6th generation car came out as a 2016 model and was lighter and slimmer than the 5th generation car. The Camaro only sold 50,963 copies for 2018, a substantial drop from the 84,391 sold in 2012.
