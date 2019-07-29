Corvette C8 Almost Sold Out Already

When the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette debuted a week and a half ago, there was some speculation that buyers might not go for it because of its mid-engine design or its outworldly styling. Well the nay-sayers might just have to start cooking up their crow. According to Michael Simcoe, GM's Design Chief, the orders have nearly hit the first year of production numbers. "It's nearly sold out. It's so close that it's bound to be sold out soon." Simcoe said.
Now the caveat is that Simcoe has not revealed what the planned production numbers will be, so we have no idea if it will sell at a higher or lower rate than the C7 Corvette.
The 2020 Corvette Stingray comes with a mid-mounted LT2 V8 making an SAE certified 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an optional exhaust. In Z51 form, the car can hit 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Pricing will start under $60,000.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.