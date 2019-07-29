Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Corvette C8 Almost Sold Out Already

      ...better get your deposit in soon...

    When the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette debuted a week and a half ago, there was some speculation that buyers might not go for it because of its mid-engine design or its outworldly styling.  Well the nay-sayers might just have to start cooking up their crow.   According to Michael Simcoe, GM's Design Chief,  the orders have nearly hit the first year of production numbers.  "It's nearly sold out. It's so close that it's bound to be sold out soon." Simcoe said.

    Now the caveat is that Simcoe has not revealed what the planned production numbers will be, so we have no idea if it will sell at a higher or lower rate than the C7 Corvette. 

    The 2020 Corvette Stingray comes with a mid-mounted LT2 V8 making an SAE certified 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an optional exhaust.  In Z51 form, the car can hit 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Pricing will start under $60,000.

    Source: AutoBlog

    dfelt

    Glad to hear this, yet I do wonder what that production number for this year really is.

    I do wonder how long before GM adds a Hybrid or EV to the Corvette portfolio.

    riviera74
    24 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Glad to hear this, yet I do wonder what that production number for this year really is.

    I do wonder how long before GM adds a Hybrid or EV to the Corvette portfolio.

    This is the Corvette we are talking about.  Do not hold your breath.  A Silverado/Sierra EV is far more likely.

    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    This is the Corvette we are talking about.  Do not hold your breath.  A Silverado/Sierra EV is far more likely.

    I have a feeling they designed the platform to be adaptable to Hybrid or EV down the road.  The competition are all offering Hybrid and EV sports cars...

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I have a feeling they designed the platform to be adaptable to Hybrid or EV down the road.  The competition are all offering Hybrid and EV sports cars...

    I forget where I read it, but the C8 was built with electrification in mind.  

    dfelt
    34 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I forget where I read it, but the C8 was built with electrification in mind.  

    Obiwon you seem to have remembered well, seems the frame is more bolted together than welded to allow for hybrid and electrification. Some very interesting reads as I searched for info on this.

    https://www.gm.com/masthead-story/mid-engine-corvette-EVs.html

    https://www.topspeed.com/cars/here-s-what-nobody-is-telling-you-about-the-2020-chevy-c8-corvette-stingray-ar186096.html

    https://paultan.org/2019/07/22/c8-chevrolet-corvette-could-get-electrification-report/

    https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/new-chevrolet-corvette-could-get-hybrid-or-electric-versions

    https://carbuzz.com/news/check-out-this-c7-vs-c8-corvette-side-by-side-comparison

    ccap41

    175 mile range probably turns into 70 when you're driving something like that the way it was intended to be driven. 

    balthazar

    Porsche is projecting 40,000 sales of the Taycan, but it's rumored target price is $218,000 (a July estimate, up from a December estimate of $130K). 

    That'll combination of 'opposing' numbers will be REAL interesting to watch.

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I forget where I read it, but the C8 was built with electrification in mind.  

    Yes, I read that somewhere also. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Porsche is projecting 40,000 sales of the Taycan, but it's rumored target price is $218,000 (a July estimate, up from a December estimate of $130K). 

    That'll combination of 'opposing' numbers will be REAL interesting to watch.

    Where did you see this as everything I bing and google still has it in the 90,000 to 130,000 range USD.

    balthazar

    It was a conversion from Chinese market projected price.

    I had thought that porsche made no money on their cars; that all profits came from their SUVs. If the panamera starts at $86K and makes no money, how in the world would porsche be able to hold a $90K price on an electric sedan?

    $130K is much more likely if they want to turn any profit.

    Drew Dowdell

    Every single car will have some sort of electrification in the medium term future. Most, if not all, new platforms coming out are set up with electrification in mind. Even if it is as simple as the Ram eTorque setup.

    daves87rs
    7 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I forget where I read it, but the C8 was built with electrification in mind.  

    Expecting that 500+hp C8 next year... 🙂 

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    New rule at C&G:  every stinking thread has to include a post by dfelt mentioning EV.  EVERY.STINKING.THREAD.

    Is that similar to the “every time there is an EV article, ocnblu has to make yet another nonsensical trolling comment” we see EVERY. STINKING. EV THREAD? I mean if you’re going to talk the talk and get butthurt over folks talking about technology that you find offensive, then walk the walk. Again, at least his comment was related to the car in question which is more than be said for you right now.

     

     

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    I already posted my loving comments about the new Corvette in its introductory form.

    Ram's e-torque is a scam that does nothing.

    Offer actual proof, not emotionally charged bias, of this scam. 

     

    And your posting in the introductory form has nothing to do with what I said but then again, maybe it was over your head a bit. 

    FAPTurbo

    to be honest, i’m an electric vehicle owner and even i am sick of reading about electric vehicles being inserted into every thread especially since they are inferior to mine and tesla’s in general 

    Edited by FAPTurbo
    dfelt
    56 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    to be honest, i’m an electric vehicle owner and even i am sick of reading about electric vehicles being inserted into every thread especially since they are inferior to mine and tesla’s in general 

    So your saying you hate your Tesla and all electrics even though your an electric owner. Interesting, 🤔

    Not enough fiber to clean out your stools then and so your plugged up and need a Petro Enema! Got it! :P 

    daves87rs
    6 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    New rule at C&G:  every stinking thread has to include a post by dfelt mentioning EV.  EVERY.STINKING.THREAD.

    Not true...Olds post stuff without EVs in it... 😛 

    Sadly my friend, it’s kinda hard not to talk about them when they are part of our future..

     

    And as long as there are still plenty of ICE choices, I’m not sweating too much yet...

    ocnblu

    How are these companies trying to force EVs on a disinterested public?  By stopping the manufacture of everything else.  It's gonna look more and more like Mad Max out there... or Cuba.  And whether these obstinate CEOs (BARRA) realize it or not, they will suffer for it.

    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    So your saying you hate your Tesla and all electrics even though your an electric owner. Interesting, 🤔

    Not enough fiber to clean out your stools then and so your plugged up and need a Petro Enema! Got it! :P 

    Sigh... no dfelt, that's not what he is saying.  Here, take my hand.  Let's go for a little walk and I'll explain it to you.

    balthazar
    7 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    Not true...Olds post stuff without EVs in it...

    Olds442 has apparently left the building. 😕

    RE EVs: the industry has 20 years of electrification in the books, and while the EV talk is ever-present from every corner, the consumer take rate is miniscule. It will be interesting to watch scenarios like VW, where they are swearing they'll be 100% electric in a few years. When your a start-up, that position is super easy to take (the books aside), but when you're one of the worlds largest; not so much. In today’s industry, that’s akin to corporate suicide.

    An EV is not for me but I’m fine with them co-existing. But I have no concerns that IC vehicles are going to disappear in my lifetime.

    ccap41
    14 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    New rule at C&G:  every stinking thread has to include a post by dfelt mentioning EV.  EVERY.STINKING.THREAD.

    I mean, you're not wrong. 

    Find a thread where he's posted in that doesn't have one comment about EV/hybrids. Betcha can't. 

    12 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    . Again, at least his comment was related to the car in question which is more than be said for you right now.

    No, his was a picture of an EV C7. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I mean, you're not wrong. 

    Find a thread where he's posted in that doesn't have one comment about EV/hybrids. Betcha can't. 

    No, his was a picture of an EV C7. 

    Plenty of threads in this forum where I have not mentioned EVs.

    Wrong again Bucko, I first brought up  the question about I wonder if there would be a hybrid / EV option. Then Drew said he had read somewhere that there would be, I then searched and found from GM to other sites where this new Corvette was created to be an ICE/Hybrid/EV version all on the same platform which GM has confirmed pretty much. Then I found a cool story that I posted after all that of a company that takes the existing C7 bought without the powertrain and makes them an EV.

    Now you have the proper timeline and what @surreal1272 was commenting about, go ahead and comment on that.

    Thank you,

