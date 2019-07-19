Jump to content
    2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Reveal

      the long wait for the mid-engine Corvette is over...

    The time has come for the Corvette to mid-engine architecture. 

    Powering the Corvette is a 6.2 liter V8 LT2 making and SAE certified 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an optional exhaust system. In Z51 form, the car is expected to hit 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. The base output of the engine has not been revealed yet. The LT2 engine is based on the LT1 with a new aluminum block. This new engine features a dry-sump oiling system and three scavenger pumps to fight oil starvation in high-G maneuvers on a track. 

    People looking for three pedals will be disappointed to find that no manual transmission will be offered.  Instead an 8-speed dual clutch automatic will take over shifting duties and likely execute them faster than any human could. The DCT is setup with a low first gear for quick take off and tall seventh and eighth for fuel economy. The gears in between are close ratio to keep the engine strongly in the power band.

    Those who want a removable roof will be happy to find that option still there and can be stored in the rear compartment. There will be 3 interior seat options, six interior colors, six seat-belt colors, and two optional stitching packages.

    The suspension is a double-wishbone design with oil over dampers, while the Z51 package gets magnetic ride control. A front lift system can lift the nose and use GPS to mark the location where you lifted the nose for future use. An electric brake system is more precise and is tunable by the driver. All Stingrays get an electronic limited-slip differential. 

    The front trunk and rear trunk combined can handle 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space. The structure of the Stingray built from high-pressure diecast aluminum and has a carbon fiber rear bumper. 

    Pricing will start at less than $60,000. 

     

     

    smk4565

    Another monotone charcoal interior from GM.  Fans of the C7 should like the looks, I think the C7 is ugly through, the C6 and C5 were both better designs.  Interior ergonomics look a mess with that long strip of buttons.  Appears like it will be fast though, I bet the performance is good with the mid-engine design.  A base C8 will probably perform with or better than a C7 Z06.

    surreal1272
    23 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Another monotone charcoal interior from GM.  Fans of the C7 should like the looks, I think the C7 is ugly through, the C6 and C5 were both better designs.  Interior ergonomics look a mess with that long strip of buttons.  Appears like it will be fast though, I bet the performance is good with the mid-engine design.  A base C8 will probably perform with or better than a C7 Z06.

    Early images (meaning there will be other colors options for the interior) and it will still smoke 90% of the cars coming from Germany for less money. I do agree about the buttons. Somebody was drunk on the job when they designed that one. 

    Aside from the stupid buttons along the side of the driver, it looks pretty damn sharp. 

     

    @smk4565—I know everyone has an opinion about looks but the C7 looked far better than the previous two. 

    smk4565

    Pricing is what I am waiting for.  And will they price it at a point where a lot of current Corvette buyers are not going to pay?   And that is key because Corvette isn't going to conquest Italian sports cars.   Even contesting Porsche will be hard.  This seems like an NSX but for what the NSX actually should cost, because the NSX pricing is a joke, that car is $50k overpriced.

       I am also curious on all performance specs when they come out.

    Edited by smk4565

    Paolino

    I like it, but those center console buttons are a joke.  How is that intuitive at all to hit anything specific while driving?!

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, surreal1272 said:

    Given that these are unofficial leaks, I have my doubts about the “final look” of it. 

    They're real.

    balthazar
    42 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Corvette isn't going to conquest Italian sports cars.

    Why not- it's been doing that for most of it's history.

    Drew Dowdell
    59 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Pricing is what I am waiting for.  And will they price it at a point where a lot of current Corvette buyers are not going to pay?   And that is key because Corvette isn't going to conquest Italian sports cars.   Even contesting Porsche will be hard.  This seems like an NSX but for what the NSX actually should cost, because the NSX pricing is a joke, that car is $50k overpriced.

       I am also curious on all performance specs when they come out.

    16 exterior colors, 6 interior colors, 0-60 under three seconds.

     

    Under $60,000 base price. 

    smk4565

    I think this was a hell of an engineering effort to put this together and I am shocked it starts under $60k.  I imagine that $60k Corvette is like the $35k Tesla Model 3, but even selling this much performance at the $70-80k range is a bargain.

    I do really like the carbon fiber rear reinforcement bar and the front suspension lift that will rise automatically with GPS.  I like intuitive things that make it easier and who want to have to stop and hit a button everyday pulling into the driveway.

    They did a really good job with this overall, high pricing would have killed them, they priced this right.  I am not a fan of the styling, looks too like a Ferrari and I don’t like Ferrari styling, and that center console is nuts, but performance per dollar is a win.

    20 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Why not- it's been doing that for most of it's history.

    Because it is a Chevrolet.  I wouldn’t buy another Chevy (I owned one) no matter how good it was and Ferrari and Lamborghini drivers are way snobbier than I am.  

    thedriver

    overcooked like the current corvette and camaro. damn. 

    a strip of buttons? a touchscreen that looks like a tablet somebody dropped there?

    it doesnt say corvette when i look at it. at all.

    the recent chevy design language has got to go. all angles and fake vents, no elegance. this design will age quickly and badly like the current camaro.

    they botched it. at a time when they absolutely HAD to hit a home run.

    performance will probably be remarkable, but what does it matter when you look like that.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They're real.

    I went brain dead there and only looked at the digital exterior pic and the one interior pic. Knowing this, I still like the look but those buttons are just a nightmarish disaster. 

    regfootball
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Another monotone charcoal interior from GM.  Fans of the C7 should like the looks, I think the C7 is ugly through, the C6 and C5 were both better designs.  Interior ergonomics look a mess with that long strip of buttons.  Appears like it will be fast though, I bet the performance is good with the mid-engine design.  A base C8 will probably perform with or better than a C7 Z06.

    6 interior colors available.

    go to the configurator at Chevy.com, leave the spoiler off, looks great

    image.png

     

    image.png

     

     

    Edited by regfootball
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I think this was a hell of an engineering effort to put this together and I am shocked it starts under $60k.  I imagine that $60k Corvette is like the $35k Tesla Model 3, but even selling this much performance at the $70-80k range is a bargain.

    I do really like the carbon fiber rear reinforcement bar and the front suspension lift that will rise automatically with GPS.  I like intuitive things that make it easier and who want to have to stop and hit a button everyday pulling into the driveway.

    They did a really good job with this overall, high pricing would have killed them, they priced this right.  I am not a fan of the styling, looks too like a Ferrari and I don’t like Ferrari styling, and that center console is nuts, but performance per dollar is a win.

    Because it is a Chevrolet.  I wouldn’t buy another Chevy (I owned one) no matter how good it was and Ferrari and Lamborghini drivers are way snobbier than I am.  

    I have checked other sites and they show interiors with two tone interiors and several different colors. This shot may be closer to the base model interior which isn’t bad at all (again aside from those buttons). 

     

     

    52A2E990-5351-4523-97D2-D9B7740434DD.jpeg

    13E73459-79F3-4CA8-B765-5328DEC848EF.jpeg

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, balthazar said:

    It’s not a Chevrolet tho; it’s The Corvette.

    Which dealership sells and services it?   And it actually is and has always been a Chevrolet.

    ocnblu

    Wow, I am more than pleased with this.  It still embodies what a Corvette should be... a halo car for Chevrolet.  It is still a bit humble/corny/"American", with a stupendous measure of performance, and the starting price just puts icing on the cake.

     

    I was prepared to pan it as too foo-foo for a Corvette, too Euro-centric, but it wears our flag on its sleeve so proudly, and that aspect endears it to me instantly.  It is one of those designs that bonds immediately to the viewer... not every vehicle is able to do that... there is an adjustment period often required.  Not here.  Not with me.  I've already built "mine" (and I will wear that configurator out again and again), with no goofy wing to distract from that perfect ass.

     

    I hope they sell the heck out of them.  I can learn a frickin' row of buttons, the buttons do not scare me.

    ykX

    ykX 691

    Posted (edited)

    I can't say I love the look but it is still looks like a Corvette and it is a cool looking mid engine supercar that starts at $60k!

    Even with options at $70-80k it probably will smoke most of the stuff coming out of Germany and Italy that costs three times as much.

    Good for GM for pulling it off, I really hope it justifies the hype.

    I am doubly excited not because I will be able to afford even the base C8 Corvette but because I think at this price point most of the Vette crowd will flock to get it, dumping the C6 and C7 which means in the next year there should be very good deals that might allow me maybe to grab one at a price point I can afford.  I would love to have C6 Z06 or C7 GS.

    Edited by ykX
    balthazar
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Which dealership sells and services it?   And it actually is and has always been a Chevrolet.

    What does service have to do with it; I can get a Jeep serviced at a Chevy dealer. Are there any Chevy emblems or nameplates on a Corvette?

    Robert Hall
    14 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    What does service have to do with it; I can get a Jeep serviced at a Chevy dealer. Are there any Chevy emblems or nameplates on a Corvette?

    You are just being obstinate...Corvettes have always been Chevrolets.  Nothing wrong with that.  I'm sure on the title or registration it will say Chevrolet.   It's not a separate brand.   And there is a little bowtie on the winged bird emblem.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Robert Hall

    I assume the convertible version will follow within a year to 18 months.    It will be interesting to see how the Corvettes' usual 65 yr old male buyers react to it... 

    The styling is kind how I expected it to be, some C7 general styling cues with mid-engined silhouette and proportions..a slight resemblance in profile to the F430, but squarer and bigger scoops.  At least they didn't go full Silverado with the front end.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    balthazar

    balthazar 6,585

    Posted (edited)

    21 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'm sure on the title or registration it will say Chevrolet.   It's not a separate brand.   And there is a little bowtie on the winged bird emblem.

    Other than the Ford GT (tho that’s actively ID’d as a ‘Ford’), I don’t think there’s any other singular model more separate from its parent brand. It hasn’t said Chevrolet’ on it, I believe, in about 50 years.

    Point being; that it how the car is perceived by consumers; as a ‘Corvette’ 1st, and as a ‘Chevy’ around 95th. Potential buyers aren’t thinking ‘Oh, the same brand made the Aveo, I can’t buy one!’ There’s a towering ‘firewall’ of perception there.

    Ferrari had been owned by Fiat for 40 years now.

    Edited by balthazar
    trinacriabob

    On the plus side, after decades, it looks like a completely different car yet still identifiable enough as a domestic and a Corvette.  It would be nice to see a cut-away showing the placement of the engine and how it meshes with the transmission.

