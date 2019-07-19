2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Reveal

The time has come for the Corvette to mid-engine architecture.
Powering the Corvette is a 6.2 liter V8 LT2 making and SAE certified 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an optional exhaust system. In Z51 form, the car is expected to hit 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. The base output of the engine has not been revealed yet. The LT2 engine is based on the LT1 with a new aluminum block. This new engine features a dry-sump oiling system and three scavenger pumps to fight oil starvation in high-G maneuvers on a track.
People looking for three pedals will be disappointed to find that no manual transmission will be offered. Instead an 8-speed dual clutch automatic will take over shifting duties and likely execute them faster than any human could. The DCT is setup with a low first gear for quick take off and tall seventh and eighth for fuel economy. The gears in between are close ratio to keep the engine strongly in the power band.
Those who want a removable roof will be happy to find that option still there and can be stored in the rear compartment. There will be 3 interior seat options, six interior colors, six seat-belt colors, and two optional stitching packages.
The suspension is a double-wishbone design with oil over dampers, while the Z51 package gets magnetic ride control. A front lift system can lift the nose and use GPS to mark the location where you lifted the nose for future use. An electric brake system is more precise and is tunable by the driver. All Stingrays get an electronic limited-slip differential.
The front trunk and rear trunk combined can handle 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space. The structure of the Stingray built from high-pressure diecast aluminum and has a carbon fiber rear bumper.
Pricing will start at less than $60,000.
