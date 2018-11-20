Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    General Motors: Ignore the Fuel Economy Figures on Turbo-Four Silverado and Sierra

      On paper, both Ford and Ram can give the engine a run for its money

    General Motors made a big deal about a new 2.7L turbo-four that would be available on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500. This engine promises more power, better towing, and improved fuel economy when compared to the 4.3L V6 engine. But when the official fuel economy figures came out, the engine became somewhat less impressive.

    The EPA rates the 2.7L turbo-four at 20 City/23 Highway/21 Combined for the 2WD variant and 19/22/20 for the 4WD variant. That isn't a huge improvement on the V6s found in the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

    • F-150 with 3.3L V6: 19/25/22 (2WD), 18/23/20 (4WD)
    • F-150 with 2.7L EcoBoost V6: 20/26/22 (2WD), 19/24/21 (4WD)
    • Ram 1500 with 3.6L V6: 20/25/22 (2WD), 19/24/21 (4WD)

    "If you're delivering on everything, and you're getting the same fuel economy, the question is, 'Why?' " explained Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit.

    Officials at GM say the EPA ratings don't tell the whole story on the new engine. Like a diesel engine, " fuel economy will be better in the real world than its predecessor and will at least match comparable V-6 models from competitors," they said.

    "I don't think we're done with the fuel economy piece yet," said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of GM's full-size trucks to Automotive News.

    "Don't look at the label. We're as good or better than them in every step."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Unfortunately for GM people do look at the label.  

    And when ever people say "we beat the label" well maybe Ford or Ram beats their label too.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Unfortunately for GM people do look at the label.  

    And when ever people say "we beat the label" well maybe Ford or Ram beats their label too.

    Unfortunately, GM is competitive with the other brands as opposed to class-leading in the fuel efficiency department.  There are two ways to fix this: either cut weight (at least 700-1000 lbs.) or improve engine MPG.  Maybe that turbo 4cyl needs to be tuned better; alternatively maybe the 4.3 V6 was not as bad as rumored.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Recently Browsing

    No registered users viewing this page.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×