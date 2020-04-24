Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: New Document Reveals Possible C8 Powertrains

      Outputs ranging from 600 to 1,000 horsepower

    This week, Hagerty obtained a document from General Motors' executive director in charge of program management, Michelle Braun that says development on future car and truck programs has been paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the document also mentions some intriguing information on upcoming powertrains for the C8 Corvette. Here are the details,

    • Corvette Z06: 5.5L DOHC V8 known as the LT6 that will produce 650 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. No mention of any type of forced-induction.
    • Corvette Gran Sport: 6.2L OHC V8 with a hybrid system that's expected to produce 600 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque.
    • Corvette ZR1: Twin-Turbo 5.5L DOHC V8, dubbed LT7. Output is expected to be 850 horsepower and 800 pound-feet.
    • Corvette Zora: The powerhouse of the C8, it will take the Twin-Turbo LT7 and augment with a hybrid system. This is expected to produce 1,000 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque.

    Hagerty's report says the rollout of the new engines will begin in 2022 with the LT6, but the COVID-19 outbreak may push the plans back.

    Source: Hagerty

    loki

    we've heard of the 5.5L for awhile.

    will those power numbers be able to be put to the ground? sure electronics will play a huge part.

    how limited will these numbers be, 100 zoras a year? 1000 zr1s?

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, loki said:

    we've heard of the 5.5L for awhile.

    will those power numbers be able to be put to the ground? sure electronics will play a huge part.

    how limited will these numbers be, 100 zoras a year? 1000 zr1s?

    They need all wheel drive if they are adding power otherwise it won’t get to the ground.  The Z06 is probably the limit of 2 wheel drive.  They said Zora was 2025 model year, I assume it will be low volume, probably really expensive but why not go that route.  Good money maker to have a low volume high price version.

     

    I have a big question on LT7 reliability.  Yes you can get 850 hp from a 5.5 liter if you rev the hell out of it, but I have to imagine that is going to be Ferrari like reliability and maintenance costs.  I wouldn’t be surprised if every 25-50k miles there was a $10-15,000 service  due.   

