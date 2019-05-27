Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    FCA Sends Merger Proposal to Renault

      ...50/50 proposal is being reviewed by Renault's board of directors...

    FCA has sent a merger proposal to Renault in what would start as an operational tie-up leading to a full merger. The proposal is a 50/50 deal that will not involve Nissan or Mitsubishi and it estimated to be worth around $33 billion. Few details have been revealed, however, Renault's board said it would issue a press release after the meeting. Rumor has it that Renault is negotiating with FCA without the approval from Nissan or Mitsubishi.

    If the merger does go through, it would happen over the next 12 months and the combined companies would rank 3rd in the world in terms of production, just behind Toyota and Volkswagen.  One complication to the deal is the French government's 15% stake in Renault. FCA has offered a guarantee to keep existing production locations but left the door open for white-collar job cuts. 

    This comes after FCA turned down a merger proposal from PSA back in March of this year. 

    Source: NY Times

    William Maley

    This story has been bubbling up since Saturday when the Financial Times broke the story and has since been a countless stack of rumors.

    I have to wonder if Renault is looking to use this possible alliance as a way to reduce Nissan's bargaining power. It is no secret that Nissan has been rebuffing Renault's effort to try and bring the two companies closer together - Nissan is the larger of the two, but Renault holds most of the power.

    Or it could be seen as a possible fallback if the alliance between Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi falters (a long shot, but one I wouldn't discount).

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, William Maley said:

    This story has been bubbling up since Saturday when the Financial Times broke the story and has since been a countless stack of rumors.

    I have to wonder if Renault is looking to use this possible alliance as a way to reduce Nissan's bargaining power. It is no secret that Nissan has been rebuffing Renault's effort to try and bring the two companies closer together - Nissan is the larger of the two, but Renault holds most of the power.

    Or it could be seen as a possible fallback if the alliance between Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi falters (a long shot, but one I wouldn't discount).

    It's not by accident that the savings FCA says will come from the deal are almost exactly equal to the savings Renault gets from the alliance.

    Robert Hall

    Interesting..  Renault has EVs, compact and subcompact cars, and MPVs that could benefit FCA... FCA has Jeep and Ram and access to the NA market for Renault.   Going to be interesting to see what transpires..

    :deathwatch:

    Robert Hall
    47 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    1986 Renault Alliance Magazine Advertisement - Car.jpg

    Imagine the possibilities for such a merger.  Could have a new Renault Alliance based off the Megane for Dodge dealers. 

    riviera74

    Somebody is going to have to cut production somewhere.  If FCA joins Renault, the French government will foolishly protect French workers instead of shutter the more inefficient ones.  Then again, it may require a depression to radically simplify the automotive industry.

    daves87rs
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Interesting..  Renault has EVs, compact and subcompact cars, and MPVs that could benefit FCA... FCA has Jeep and Ram and access to the NA market for Renault.   Going to be interesting to see what transpires..

    :deathwatch:

    I think with a shift coming in the market, this might be a smart move. A company that can cover all the bases combined.....

    smk4565

    Renault has a pretty full line.  They won't need Fiat, as Renault has small cars and small SUVs and commercial vans that they can co-develop the next generation Ram vans with Renault and sell those with different badges.  Jeeps lets Renault strengthen their SUV line up if they need it.  Dodge could be come the American version of Renault.  Lot of possibilities here to merge the lineups and stream line it all.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Somebody is going to have to cut production somewhere.  If FCA joins Renault, the French government will foolishly protect French workers instead of shutter the more inefficient ones.  Then again, it may require a depression to radically simplify the automotive industry.

    Best thing that could happen is for them to merge, global recession hit and they can then finally close all the inefficient factories and the French workers will revolt and hell will happen on earth! :P 

  Similar Content

    Drew Dowdell
      Fiat News: Is Fiat the Next Dead Brand in the U.S.?
      By Drew Dowdell
      SMART just recently announced they will be leaving the U.S. and reorienting towards China.  Could Fiat be throwing in the towel in the U.S.?   It could be if the signal of investment location is the tea leaf to be read. While the Fiat brand has nearly disappeared in China and rapidly fading in the US, they are targeting the Brazilian market, Europe, and emerging markets in their new 5-year plan. 
      Fiat has been struggling in the U.S. for year, and in spite of fielding 4 models, Fiat moved just 15,521 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018, a decline of 41% over 2017. Sales continue to fall in 2019, down another 42% YTD as of April 2019. 
      According to a report in Bloomberg, Fiat is investing $4 billion in South America to expand and build two new SUVs for the South American market. The money will go towards expanding capacity at a Jeep factory in Pernambuco to 350,000 from 250,000 per year as well as building a new factory to build engines.  Fiat plans to release 15 new, refreshed, or special series vehicles in Latin America by 2024.  Jeep and Ram will get an additional 10. 
      Latin America is the only region other than North America where FCA made money in first quarter 2019, however Fiat's market share has been falling from first place in 2015 to third place today. At the same time, Jeep has been expanding in South America from near 0% share as recently as 2014.  Fiat brand is most popular in Brazil. 
      While the 5-year plan does not yet signal an exit from the U.S. market, the reorientation of resources to markets other than the U.S. could be a signal that the end could be near for Fiat brand in the U.S. 

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Is Fiat the Next Dead Brand in the U.S.?
      By Drew Dowdell
      SMART just recently announced they will be leaving the U.S. and reorienting towards China.  Could Fiat be throwing in the towel in the U.S.?   It could be if the signal of investment location is the tea leaf to be read. While the Fiat brand has nearly disappeared in China and rapidly fading in the US, they are targeting the Brazilian market, Europe, and emerging markets in their new 5-year plan. 
      Fiat has been struggling in the U.S. for year, and in spite of fielding 4 models, Fiat moved just 15,521 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018, a decline of 41% over 2017. Sales continue to fall in 2019, down another 42% YTD as of April 2019. 
      According to a report in Bloomberg, Fiat is investing $4 billion in South America to expand and build two new SUVs for the South American market. The money will go towards expanding capacity at a Jeep factory in Pernambuco to 350,000 from 250,000 per year as well as building a new factory to build engines.  Fiat plans to release 15 new, refreshed, or special series vehicles in Latin America by 2024.  Jeep and Ram will get an additional 10. 
      Latin America is the only region other than North America where FCA made money in first quarter 2019, however Fiat's market share has been falling from first place in 2015 to third place today. At the same time, Jeep has been expanding in South America from near 0% share as recently as 2014.  Fiat brand is most popular in Brazil. 
      While the 5-year plan does not yet signal an exit from the U.S. market, the reorientation of resources to markets other than the U.S. could be a signal that the end could be near for Fiat brand in the U.S. 
    Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Jeep Testing Benz Diesel in Compass
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is rumored to be testing a Mercedes-Benz supplied 2.0 liter Turbo-Diesel in 14 test vehicles in the Detroit, Michigan area. However, it is unlikely that such a vehicle would be sold in the U.S. The most likely scenario is that this is testing for the European and Asian markets.
      The Compasses were converted by an independent supplier for FCA and the suspected engine of choice is the Mercedes-Benz OM654 2.0 diesel producing 192 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine was released in 2016 for the E-Class, but the engine was designed to be mounted in transverse applications as well. 
      In the U.S., the Compass is only sold with a 2.4 liter gasoline engine.  In Europe, the Compass comes with a two different 1.4-liter gasoline engines (140 hp an 170hp), two 2.0-liter diesel engines (140 hp and 170 hp), and a 1.6-liter diesel engine (120 hp). Which engine you can get largely depends on if the car is 4x4 or not. 
      GM currently sells its compact crossovers with a 1.6-liter turbo diesel, and Mazda finally unveiled their diesel CX-5. We think that this diesel Compass would be a good fit in the U.S. and should FCA be reading this, please bring it here.
       

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Jeep Testing Benz Diesel in Compass
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is rumored to be testing a Mercedes-Benz supplied 2.0 liter Turbo-Diesel in 14 test vehicles in the Detroit, Michigan area. However, it is unlikely that such a vehicle would be sold in the U.S. The most likely scenario is that this is testing for the European and Asian markets.
      The Compasses were converted by an independent supplier for FCA and the suspected engine of choice is the Mercedes-Benz OM654 2.0 diesel producing 192 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine was released in 2016 for the E-Class, but the engine was designed to be mounted in transverse applications as well. 
      In the U.S., the Compass is only sold with a 2.4 liter gasoline engine.  In Europe, the Compass comes with a two different 1.4-liter gasoline engines (140 hp an 170hp), two 2.0-liter diesel engines (140 hp and 170 hp), and a 1.6-liter diesel engine (120 hp). Which engine you can get largely depends on if the car is 4x4 or not. 
      GM currently sells its compact crossovers with a 1.6-liter turbo diesel, and Mazda finally unveiled their diesel CX-5. We think that this diesel Compass would be a good fit in the U.S. and should FCA be reading this, please bring it here.
       
    Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles US
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA US Reports April 2019 Sales; Quarterly Reporting of Sales to Start in Q3

      Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Jeep Compass post new April sales records Ram pickup notches best April ever as sales rise 25 percent Overall Ram brand sales reach new high     FCA US to report sales quarterly starting Oct. 1 May 1, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC notched four U.S. sales records for April, highlighting consumer demand for the company’s brands despite continued softness within the industry.
       
      FCA sold 172,900 vehicles in the month compared to 184,149 vehicles for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales accounted for 129,382 vehicles and fleet accounted for 25 percent of total sales. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 27 percent of total sales.

      The Jeep® Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee both reported April records as sales rose 10 percent and 23 percent, respectively. This was the second consecutive month Grand Cherokee set a record monthly high.  

      The Ram brand achieved its fourth consecutive month of record sales for the year, as April sales rose 25 percent to 53,811 vehicles. Ram pickup sales also had their second consecutive month of record sales with 49,106 vehicles sold.

      "April marks the start of the spring selling season and we anticipate strong consumer spending as we move through May,” U.S Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. "The industry may be shaking off the first-quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying. We sold more than 300 Jeep Gladiators, which are now starting to arrive in showrooms across the country, and we expect our Gladiator count to continue to rise, reflecting both ongoing demand and the fulfillment of the 4,190 orders taken in early April for the 2020 Gladiator Launch Edition."   

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

       

