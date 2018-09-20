Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Chrysler 300 To Disappear in 2020, Replaced By Electric Minivan

      Van to based on 2017 Portal Concept

    The Chrysler 300 will disappear in two years according Automotive News. Their annual future product pipeline reports that Chrysler will eliminate the 300 from their lineup in 2020. No replacement is planned. This follows rumors we've been hearing for the past couple of years that the 300 would be bumped off.

    But this presents a big problem for Chrysler. Without the 300, the only car in the lineup is the Pacifica minivan. But Automotive News says there is a model to take its place. It will be a fully-electric minivan based on the Portal concept that debuted at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas. The report says expect the concept to retain the reconfigurable interior that seats up to six people and possibly the sliding French doors. Production is expected to begin in 2020.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    ccap41

    Awesome, exactly what the people are asking for, another minivan and an EV one at that. 

    daves87rs

    Not what I am hearing....already knew the 300 was done, though that could be as early as next year. Time might be ticking for the CC twins as well.. (rumors of Brampton closing)

    The “last” minivan is an easy fix, just moving it to another “growing” line to expand it out.

    Sure you guys know which one that is......

