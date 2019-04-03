Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform

According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.

One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger. Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase. The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.

Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8. While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.

Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029. So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it. Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on. You can read more below.

