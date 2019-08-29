GMC Acadia AT4 Gets Priced

The GMC Acadia AT4 pricing has been released and it will start at $42,495, just $500 more than an SLT with all-wheel drive. The next jump up is a big one, an astounding $7,000 more to get into an Acadia Denali.

The AT4 has some advantages over the SLT and Denali. First, it comes with AWD standard, and second and most importantly, it comes with a much more powerful engine as standard. Both the SLT and Denali get the 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder rated for 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The AT4 however, gets the 310 horsepower 271 lb-ft V6. In addition to the extra hardware, the AT4 comes with black chrome on the grille, special wheels, and all-terrain tires. The base model still has to suffer with a 2.5 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder making just 193 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque.

With the AT4 model being just a $500 increase over the SLT-1, and since it comes standard with the much more powerful V6, we thing GMC will sell a lot of the AT4 trim.