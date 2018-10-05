Jump to content

    Rumorpile: Details of 3.0L Duramax Turbodiesel for GMC Sierra Leak Out

      There is one detail that has us taking this with a bit of salt

    Aside from the turbo-four engine, the 3.0L Duramax diesel inline-six for the upcoming 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 has us very intrigued. General Motors has been quiet on power figures and fuel economy for this engine since announcing this engine earlier in the year. But thanks to a crafty person who got some photographs off of GM Canada’s dealer site, we now have some figures.

    The photos were posted by TFL Truck and reveal the diesel engine produces 282 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque - 32 horsepower and 10 pound-feet more than the F-150's 3.0L PowerStroke diesel. GM also claims a highway fuel economy figure of 28 mpg - about two mpg less than the F-150. That 28 mpg figure gives us pause as Canada reports fuel economy figures very different - 'x' liters per 100 kilometers - not miles per gallon.

    Max towing is rated at 7,800 pounds.

    We'll see if those numbers pan out when the diesel becomes available sometime later this or early next year.

    Source: TFL Truck


