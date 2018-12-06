Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ms. Barra Goes to Washington

      Hoping to mitigate some of the damage caused by the announcement

    General Motors' upcoming restructuring plan where more than 10,000 jobs will be cut and five factories losing products has caused many politicians to become very upset. Yesterday, CEO Mary Barra traveled to Capitol Hill to try an mitigate the social damage by this announcement. Those expecting Barra to backpedal or balk under pressure from various lawmakers on moving production of certain vehicles out of Mexico to plants in the U.S. would come away disappointed. 

    “I want to make sure that the workforce knows that there are limitations and we do have an overcapacity across the country. I understand this is something that impacts the country and I understand that there is a lot of emotion and concern about it,” Barra told reporters in a press conference after meeting Senators Sherrod Brown (Democrat) and Rob Portman (Republican) of Ohio.

    The two senators have been critical about the plan and pushed Barra in their meeting to get a new product in Lordstown, whether that be one of the 20 new EVs GM is planning or move production of the Chevrolet Blazer from Mexico.

    “GM says it expects to build 20 new EVs in next five years. We want one or more of those vehicles to be built in Lordstown, Ohio. That’s where it belongs,” said Portman.

    Barra said during the meeting she'll "keep an open mind but she doesn't want to raise expectations."

    Speaking to Reuters, Barra said it would “very costly” to shift production from Mexico of the Chevrolet Blazer that will begin shortly. But she did mention "GM planned to add other products at U.S. plants next year." Whether that includes Lordstown or not remains to be seen as negotiations with the UAW kick off next year.

    President Donald Trump has been very critical of this plan, saying he could eliminate federal subsidies on electric cars - something that would hurt other automakers more than GM as it's close to 200,000 mark where the $7,500 subsidy begins to fade. When asked about this, Barra gave an indirect answer.

    “I understand this is something that impacts the country and I understand that there is a lot of emotion and concern about it,” said Barra.

    She continued by saying GM wanted to “do the right thing for our employees but also make sure General Motors is strong and lean in the future.”

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Detroit Free Press, Reuters

    GM Statement: Chairman and CEO Mary Barra on meetings with members of Congress from Ohio and Maryland

    “I had very constructive meetings with members of Congress from Ohio and Maryland. I share their concerns about the impact the actions we announced last week will have on our employees, their families and the communities. These were very difficult decisions -- decisions I take very personally. I informed the members that many hourly employees at the impacted U.S. plants will have the opportunity to work at other U.S. GM plants and that we are committed to working with them to minimize the impact on the communities. I also informed them that all salaried GM workers impacted by these actions are being offered outplacement services to help them transition to new jobs.”


    A Horse With No Name

    Lordstown will most likely join the ranks of Fords Wixom Michigan plant or Fords Lorain assembly plant as a historical rather than current production facility. If anything, it is better to get the pain over with quickly and re develop. Communities don't gain anything from a shuttered plant in their midst.

    Really understand why both of them are doing it but disappointed to the highest degree with my senators for pressuring GM. It is GM's plant, they have a right to close it if they wish.  Making other profitable plants subsidize Lordstown will only drag the whole company down.

    A Horse With No Name
    58 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Lordstown is scared because of what happened to Youngstown back in 1977.  Youngstown never fully recovered from the loss of six steel mills.

    Ohhh absolutely. But my point is GM owns the plant...if they want to move it or shutter it...that is there right.

    Now...no statewide elected official can be seen as neutral on this and keep his job.

    I just don't want the thing to sit empty for ten years like Janesville did for GM.

    Robert Hall
    14 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Lordstown is scared because of what happened to Youngstown back in 1977.  Youngstown never fully recovered from the loss of six steel mills.

    True, true...my childhood hometown down the river from there (Steubenville) lost a ton of mill jobs in the 70s, never recovered and has maybe 1/2 of it's population left today.     Same story anywhere that a city has a dying, old-economy industry as it's main employer(s) and doesn't diversify. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    True, true...my childhood hometown down the river from there (Steubenville) lost a ton of mill jobs in the 70s, never recovered and has maybe 1/2 of it's population left today.     Same story anywhere that a city has a dying, old-economy industry as it's main employer(s) and doesn't diversify. 

    So true, companies have to respond to stay alive and while people might not like it, it is not the governments role to force companies to keep jobs alive. It is their role to diversify the economy and look at ways to improve the overall quality of life in the city that they are responsible for with the basics of security, fire, medical, roads, schools. Make it a inviting multi-cultural place that is desirable to live with benefits for companies to setup shop and you can forget worrying about one company destroying the city. 

    I remember when Seattle in the mid 70's had signs all over that said, last person leaving turn off the lights during the big downturn in Boeing and Weyerhaeuser lumber. Pretty much until Microsoft opened and John Fluke expanded, those two companies is what most worked for and when the jobs / layoffs started, plenty of people lost homes and were scared about providing for their families.

    I can understand and relate to it as my dad went through it and I remember my mom going to the food bank. It was rough, but we survived and dad started his own business repairing cars much cheaper than the local mechanics charged.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    So true, companies have to respond to stay alive and while people might not like it, it is not the governments role to force companies to keep jobs alive. It is their role to diversify the economy and look at ways to improve the overall quality of life in the city that they are responsible for with the basics of security, fire, medical, roads, schools. Make it a inviting multi-cultural place that is desirable to live with benefits for companies to setup shop and you can forget worrying about one company destroying the city. 

    I remember when Seattle in the mid 70's had signs all over that said, last person leaving turn off the lights during the big downturn in Boeing and Weyerhaeuser lumber. Pretty much until Microsoft opened and John Fluke expanded, those two companies is what most worked for and when the jobs / layoffs started, plenty of people lost homes and were scared about providing for their families.

    I can understand and relate to it as my dad went through it and I remember my mom going to the food bank. It was rough, but we survived and dad started his own business repairing cars much cheaper than the local mechanics charged.

    Free markets are wonderful things when used properly.

    dwightlooi

    There is nothing that a 50% tariff on all cars imported from Mexico, or anywhere else for that matter, won't fix. In fact, there is very little a 50% tariff on all imported goods won't fix.

    Free Trade = Suicide.

    Less Trade, or even no trade, is better than Trade Deficits. Trade Deficits = out flow of wealth, period.

     

    Edited by dwightlooi
    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, dwightlooi said:

    There is nothing that a 50% tariff on all cars imported from Mexico, or anywhere else for that matter, won't fix. In fact, there is very little a 50% tariff on all imported goods won't fix. 

     

    That would kill the economy.  What percentage of consumer goods are imported?  Pretty high I think...

    balthazar

    Here's the (hypothetical) thing. Standing there, palms upturned, and stating 'McDonalds is upping their price of cheeseburgers by 50% how am I going to eat, I'm going to STARVE!" is wondrously short-sighted. The word is 'options' and everyone has 'em.

    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, dwightlooi said:

    There is nothing that a 50% tariff on all cars imported from Mexico, or anywhere else for that matter, won't fix. In fact, there is very little a 50% tariff on all imported goods won't fix.

    Free Trade = Suicide.

    Less Trade, or even no trade, is better than Trade Deficits. Trade Deficits = out flow of wealth, period.

     

    This is profoundly anti American and anti free market. In fact thinking like this is exactly why I drive a car built in Mexico.

    I don't want the government telling me what to drive...period.

    2 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    That would kill the economy.  What percentage of consumer goods are imported?  Pretty high I think...

    Or conversely how many of our exports would be stone walled? Ask midwestern farmers how that trade war is working out for them.

     

    I suppose if closing yourself off from the world and abandoning trade worked North Korea would be the most prosperous country on the planet. In fact the opposite is the case.

    A Horse With No Name
    56 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Here's the (hypothetical) thing. Standing there, palms upturned, and stating 'McDonalds is upping their price of cheeseburgers by 50% how am I going to eat, I'm going to STARVE!" is wondrously short-sighted. The word is 'options' and everyone has 'em.

    Quoting again...everybody has 'em...yes...and alternatives have a unique way of opening markets.

    dwightlooi
    2 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    This is profoundly anti American and anti free market. In fact thinking like this is exactly why I drive a car built in Mexico.

    I don't want the government telling me what to drive...period.

    Or conversely how many of our exports would be stone walled? Ask midwestern farmers how that trade war is working out for them.

    I suppose if closing yourself off from the world and abandoning trade worked North Korea would be the most prosperous country on the planet. In fact the opposite is the case.

    There is four problems with your argument.

    #1 How is it anti-American to encourage the consumption of American goods and services? And, since when is Free Trade "American" or "Un-American"? The USA was very much a tariff economy through out most of the industrial revolution and all the way past WWII. It is totally fair to tariff imports. Why? Because foreign manufacturers do not pay US taxes do they? They don't pay by our labor standards do they?

    #2 A country like the USA with lots of resources, technology, infrastructure and people can make everything that we need and want. In fact, we used to and that made the USA the per-eminent world power. However, because Americans have higher living and working standards, it will ALWAYS cost more to build locally than to buy from 3rd world countries. When you buy more than you sell it is called a Trade Deficit -- an outflow of wealth from your country to another. If you have no barriers and no policies to encourage domestic production and consumption, you WILL buy everything and make nothing. The sht hole countries will buy nothing from you and sell you everything.

    #3 You cannot want social safety nets, a minimum wage, environment standards and also want Free Trade. You have to choose between wanting these things or having factories in the USA that pays 20 cents an hour. Yeah, let's have a minimum wage and mandatory labor standards, but let's buy stuff from countries with no such nonsense with Free Trade. Makes a lot of sense! They get all the jobs, you get all the deficits and instead of workers making minimum wage you get workers with no job on welfare .

    #4 Trade is war and it has been waged since the beginning of time. You can either fight or you can lose. The EU tariffs US cars at 10% while we tariff theirs at 2.8%. China tariffs our exports from 20~60% while we tariff theirs at in the single digits. Normally, you sign deals like this when enemy tanks are on the Capitol Lawn! But we willingly sign such unfair and losing agreements. This is because for decades our elected Swamp Creatures have not been negotiating in our best interests. They were negotiating in the best interests of transnational corporations like Apple which cannot care less where products are built or sold, or which countries get richer or poorer, only that they profit in the process.

    Free Trade is simply stupid. It is stupid because a country which makes nothing and buys everything with its accumulated wealth is neither secure nor sustainably wealthy. At some point, you will be that useless country with an expended treasure trove. Free Trade is also stupid because it simply doesn't exist.

    Tariffs do not close you off to the world. Nobody is banning imports or exports. You can buy whatever you want. But, if you buy Russian Vodka or Chinese electronics you are going to pay more. Sure, other countries will retaliate with tariffs, well we have a $800 billion deficit so they will LOSE any trade war. And, much of the exports which you lose you regain in domestic sales due to barriers to imported competition. And, US workers and US companies making US goods pay US taxes. Chinese workers and Chinese companies making Chinese Goods DO NOT. It's not rocket science.

     

    Edited by dwightlooi
    A Horse With No Name

    It's Anti American to have the government dramatically reduce your choices. If you want Cadillac to build you a Lumina and sell it to you as a Fleetwood...this is exactly what they would do without competition.

    I will not be lectured or shamed or taxed into buying American products. End of story.

    Now if I freely choose to buy American that is something else entirely.

    Agree with you on elected swamp creatures though.

